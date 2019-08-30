Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Football players often refer to their teammates as brothers.

    In the Big Ten, a lot of them truly are.

    On Nebraska’s defensive line, twins Carlos and Khalil Davis are starting ends and Darrion Daniels and little brother Damion are the top two nose guards. On the offensive line, Matt Farniok is the starting right tackle and the younger Will Farniok is the backup center.

    At Iowa, left guard Landan Paulsen and right guard Levi Paulsen will be the team’s first twins to start since 1980. Michigan State’s defensive line starts Jacob Panasiuk at end and big brother Mike Panasiuk at tackle.

    Northwestern features Alex Miller at defensive tackle and the younger Samdup Miller at defensive end. Wisconsin fullback John Chenal’s younger brother Leo is a backup at inside linebacker.

    Those are just some of the more than two dozen sets of brothers spread across 11 of the 14 teams.

    There never was much doubt Carlos and Khalil Davis would go to Nebraska together. Both were ranked among the best defensive line prospects in the country coming out of Blue Springs, Missouri, in 2015 and most schools recruited them as a package deal.

    More: A capsule look at the football teams in the Big Ten East

    More: A capsule look at the football teams in the Big Ten West

    Darrion Daniels’ decision to join his brother at Nebraska, however, was quite by accident. Shortly after an injury last September ended what was supposed to be his final season at Oklahoma State, he got a call from Damion in Lincoln. Damion, who picked Nebraska over OSU and other schools in 2017, wanted to know one thing.

    “You going to play with me or not?” Darrion recalled his brother asking.

    Darrion, who grew up with his brother in Dallas, had one season of eligibility left and his first inclination was to stay at OSU.

    “Then it marinated on me for a minute and I thought about it,” Darrion said. “My senior year of high school he was hurt the whole year, so that year got robbed from us. I thought this would be a good year to make up for it.”

    At Michigan, twin defensive backs Gemon and German Green of DeSoto, Texas, last year became the first natives of the Lone Star State to sign with the Wolverines since 2011. They’re roommates, and they spend some of their down time acting out the highlight reel plays they expect to make once they get into games.

    “We’ve been together all our lives,” Gemon said. “We didn’t have a lot of offers because he tore his ACL, but we both had an offer here. I got offered first, then my brother did a month later.”

    Going to Michigan together has been great for them and, German said, great for their other family members: “They don’t have to go to different schools to watch one twin one week and another school the next.”

    Will Farniok always has tagged along with his three older brothers, so it was no surprise he followed Matt to Nebraska from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

    “We grew up doing everything together,” Will said. “My older brothers were playing football in the backyard, and I was just a little kid and I would always run around with them. Everything we did, I tried to stay right next to them and stay with them the whole time.”

    Other than the fact the 6-foot-6 Matt is 3 inches taller, the Farnioks are hard to tell apart with long hair flowing out the back of their helmets.

    “They have a unique relationship,” Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin said. “Matt is more extroverted. Generally speaking, they get along with each other. Matt kind of bosses him around, if you will. It’s all to make the kid better.”

    Landan and Levi Paulsen are beginning their fifth year together at Iowa. They’re from Moville, Iowa.

    “Just to grow with him and learn with him and sometimes get yelled at for something he did – or something that I did he gets yelled at for – it’s a lot of fun,” Landan said. “And I look forward to it each and every day. It’s definitely something that I cherish.”

    The experience hasn’t been all about football.

    “It’s pretty neat to take classes with your brother at a Big Ten university, and it’s kind of funny because in classes we are in together, people don’t know that we’re twins,” said Landan, laughing as he added he’ll sometimes have conversations with classmates who think they’re talking to Levi.

    Levi said he and his brother might work together after college.

    “We’ve always talked about opening a business someday,” he said. “We don’t know what entrepreneurial venture will come to us, but I think that’s definitely in our future.”

    The Chenal brothers of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, play on different sides of the ball for the Badgers and love to outdo each other. Sometimes one will put a 2 ½-pound plate on either end of the weight bar just so he can say he lifted more than his brother.

    “I think that healthy competition is great for a team, and I think those two embody it a lot,” coach Paul Chryst said. “We feel really fortunate to have both of them here and there’s no doubt that their competitiveness rubs off on the rest of team in a positive way.”

    Big Ten brothers

    Brothers who are teammates in the Big Ten, with position, class and hometown:

    ILLINOIS

    ►RB Chase Brown, sophomore; DB Sydney Brown, sophomore, London, Ontario.

    IOWA

    ►OL Landan Paulsen, senior; Levi Paulsen, senior, Moville, Iowa.

    ►TE Bryce Schulte, sophomore; WR Quinn Schulte, freshman, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    MICHIGAN

    ►DB Gemon Green, sophomore; DB German Green, sophomore, DeSoto, Texas.

    ►LB Geoffrey Reeves, senior, Detroit; LB Lawrence Reeves, freshman, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

    ►QB Michael Sessa, senior; TE Will Sessa, freshman, Hinsdale, Illinois.

    MICHIGAN STATE

    ►S David Dowell, senior; S Michael Dowell, redshirt freshman, North Ridgewood, Ohio.

    ►LB Tanner Hallock, sophomore; S Tate Hallock, freshman, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

    ►DE Jacob Panasiuk, junior; DT Mike Panasiuk, senior, Roselle, Illinois.

    ►DT Jacob Slade, redshirt freshman; DE Zach Slade, redshirt freshman, Lewis Center, Ohio.

    ►LB Charles Willekes, freshman; DE Kenny Willekes, senior, Rockford, Michigan.

    MARYLAND

    ►DL Brandon Gaddy, sophomore; Breyon Gaddy, sophomore, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

    ►DL B’Ahmad Miller, sophomore, Newark, Delaware; LB Bruce Miller, senior, Chester, Pennsylvania.

    MINNESOTA

    ►WR Brock Annexstad, sophomore; QB Zack Annexstad, sophomore, Norseland, Minnesota.

    ►DB Austin Winfield, freshman; DB Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, The Woodlands, Texas.

    NEBRASKA

    ►DT Damion Daniels, sophomore; Darrion Daniels, senior, Dallas.

    ►DE Carlos Davis, senior; Khalil Davis, senior, Blue Springs, Missouri.

    ►OL Matt Farniok, junior; Will Farniok, redshirt freshman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

    ►OL Brant Banks, freshman; LS Brig Banks, sophomore, Houston.

    ►RB Connor Ruth, redshirt freshman; Corbin Ruth, sophomore, Malcolm, Nebraska.

    NORTHWESTERN

    ►LB Chris Bergin, junior; DB Joe Bergin, senior, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

    ►LB Blake Gallagher, junior; LB Bryce Gallagher, freshman, Raynham, Massachusetts.

    ►DL Alex Miller, senior; Samdup Miller, junior, Houston.

    OHIO STATE

    ►LS Liam McCullough, senior; LS Roen McCullough, sophomore, Columbus, Ohio.

    RUTGERS

    ►WR Hunter Hayek, junior; WR Tyler Hayek, sophomore, Wayne, New Jersey.

    ►RB Aaron Young, freshman; DB Avery Young, sophomore, Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

    WISCONSIN

    ►FB John Chenal, sophomore; LB Leo Chenal, freshman, Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE