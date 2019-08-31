Ohio State defenders Baron Browning, top, and Jashon Cornell, tackle Florida Atlantic receiver Willie Wright during the first half Saturday. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, Associated Press)

Columbus, Ohio — Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Buckeyes rolled over FAU 45-21 on Saturday in the season opener.

Fields, the five-star transfer from Georgia, made it look easy early, engineering touchdowns on Ohio State’s first four drives. Despite some occasional rookie mistakes that caused the Buckeyes’ offense to sputter in the second and third quarters, Fields finished 18-for-25 for 234 yards and a 51-yard touchdown run.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes, and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs.

“I thought we came out to a great start early on, kind of clicking on both sides of the ball,” Ohio State’s Ryan Day, in his first season as Buckeyes’ head coach. “We hit a little bit of a lull there, but overall a great start. We wanted to play clean.”

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic had trouble generating anything good until putting together a 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter for its first touchdown of the game.

Chris Robison finished 22-for-34 for 178 yards for the Owls. FAU was held to just 22 yards on the ground by a revamped Ohio State defense that was coming off a down season.

“If you play a top-five team like that, you have to do everything right just to have a chance,” FAU coach Lane Kiffin said.

(At) No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21: Nebraska scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams, bailing out a sluggish offense and leading the Cornhuskers to victory over South Alabama.

The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime and totaled just 66 yards in the second half. But their defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.

Any easing of the anxiety at Memorial Stadium was temporary. South Alabama converted two straight turnovers into touchdowns to cut it to 28-21 and had the ball heading into the fourth quarter.

Things started turning for Nebraska when Cam Taylor hammered Jaguars quarterback Cephus Johnson, popping the ball loose, and Alex Davis picked it up at the goal line and stepped into the end zone for a touchdown.

Then, with South Alabama threatening from the Nebraska 12, Taylor stepped in front of Johnson’s pass and ran in back to midfield.

“Defensive-wise, getting to the ball, everyone was competing for tackles, everyone was competing to get turnovers,” Taylor said. “Everybody wants to get to the ball.”

It was the second straight time the Huskers struggled against an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference. Last year they lost at home to Troy, one of the lowest points in a 4-8 season.

Nebraska had difficulty establishing the run against what was the 101st-ranked rushing defense last season. The Huskers averaged 2.2 yards per carry and finished with 98 on the ground.

“Defense won the game for us,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “That’s as anemic an offensive effort I’ve seen in a long time.”

Martinez was intercepted once and nearly two other times, center Cam Jurgens shot a snap over Martinez’s head for a 20-yard loss and the offensive line was beaten often by pass rushers.

The Huskers’ best series was their first, when they drove 81 yards for a touchdown. That marked the seventh time in eight games they’ve scored on their opening possession. Only three of their remaining possessions lasted more than five plays.

Lee’s interception return was the first defensive touchdown since Frost took over last year.

“To finally reach this day and make the plays I’m capable of, to showcase it on this level, I’ve been waiting all my life,” said Lee, who switched from cornerback to safety in the spring.

Then it was Spielman’s turn. He sidestepped the South Alabama gunner, took off to his right, nearly stepped out of bounds at the 35 and pulled away from a diving defender for his second career punt return for a touchdown.

But Spielman muffed the next punt, and South Alabama recovered and scored three plays later on Johnson’s 9-yard toss to Davyn Flenord. The Jaguars’ A.J. DeShazor then intercepted Martinez to set up Johnson’s 13-yard TD pass to Khameron Taylor.

Nebraska went three-and-out, and South Alabama started its next series at its 12. That’s when Cam Taylor took over, first forcing the fumble with his big hit on Johnson and then all but shutting the door on South Alabama with his interception.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) dives in for a touchdown against Ball State during the second half. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Indiana 34, Ball State 24: At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Stevie Scott III ran for two second-half touchdowns and Logan Justus made four field goals to help Indiana get past Ball State.

The Hoosiers have won 14 of their last 16 season openers.

Ball State has lost five of its last six overall and six straight against Big Ten foes and three in a row against the in-state Hoosiers.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a roller coaster day in his starting debut. He led the Hoosiers to a field goal on their first possession and hooked up with Nick Westbrook for a 75-yard touchdown on the second series.

Then things got rougher. Penix was picked off on each of his next two series and the Hoosiers didn’t reach the end zone again until Scott’s 4-yard TD plunge to open the third quarter. That made it 23-10.

Ball State answered with a 45-yard TD pass from Drew Plitt to Walter Fletcher.

Scott scored on a 2-yard run with 13:47 remaining and a 2-point conversion pass from David Ellis to Peyton Hendershot gave Indiana a 31-17 lead.

The Cardinals made it 31-24 on Yo’Heinz Tyler’s 36-yard touchdown catch with 6:28 left before Justus sealed the victory with his third career-long field goal of the game, a 50-yarder with 2:15 to go. Justus made a 48-yarder in the first quarter and a 49-yarder just before halftime.

Scott carried 19 times for 48 yards.

The Hoosiers got what they needed — a win — but know they must make dramatic improvements before facing No. 5 Ohio State in two weeks.

Ball State: Plitt played well and the Cardinals were better than expected after winning only 10 games in coach Mike Neu’s first three seasons. And while they didn’t take advantage of all their opportunities, it was a promising start for Neu’s team.

Penix showed a little bit of everything Saturday.

At times, he looked picture perfect. At others, he made poor decisions and poor throws. And some dropped balls didn’t help.

He was 8-of-11 with 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first quarter. The finally tally: 24 of 40, 326 yards, a second interception and seven carries for 67 yards.

Penix became the fourth Indiana freshman to top 300 yards in a single game and finished with the second-highest yards passing in a starting debut behind only Antwaan Randle El (386) in 1997.

The Hoosiers intercepted Plitt with 1:14 to go, extending their streak of consecutive games with a turnover to 19 and their streak of consecutive games with an interception to 11. Indiana started Saturday with the nation’s second-longest streak of games with a turnover.

Ball State receiver Riley Miller had his six-game streak with a touchdown catch end.

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18), who transferred from Michigan, rolls out in the first half Saturday. (Photo: Holly Hart, AP)

(At) Illinois 42, Akron 3: Illinois rolled over while showcasing a new quarterback and a reinvigorated defense in a season opener.

Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, went 14-of-23 for 163 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while running for another touchdown. Peters rushed six times for 36 yards.

Akron quarterback Kato Nelson was 10-of-24 with an interception for a Zips offense that struggled from the opening play.

Reggie Corbin and RaVon Bonner also rushed for touchdowns for the Illini.

Akron was led by Deltron Sands, who rushed 13 times for 39 yards. Brandon Lee carried nine times for 30 yards.

The Illini put up an impressive 401 yards of total offense, including 207 on the ground and 194 passing, while holding Akron to a total of 192 yards.

The Zips managed only 64 yards rushing against a stifling Illinois defense led by linebacker Jake Hansen, who had seven tackles and an interception.

Quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline High) tosses four touchdowns in his first game for Maryland. (Photo: Julio Cortez, Associated Press)

(At) Maryland 79, Howard 0: Josh Jackson (Saline High) threw four touchdown passes in his Maryland debut, backup Tyrrell Pigrome accounted for two scores and the Terrapins crushed Howard in a record-breaking performance under first-year coach Michael Locksley.

With Jackson leading the way, Maryland scored 28 points in both the first and second quarters to shatter the school mark for most points scored in one half. The assault continued in the second half, with the only suspense being if the Terrapins would break the school record for points in game — 80 against Washington College in 1927.

Maryland’s third-stringers had a first and goal at the 4 in the closing minutes but couldn’t push the ball in.

The Terrapins finished with a 623-68 advantage in total yardage.

Jackson transferred to Maryland after an injury-shortened sophomore season at Virginia Tech. In his first game back he played only the first half, going 15-for-24 for 245 yards with TD throws of 26, 4, 6 and 24 yards.

“It was nice. I kind of just got right back into the groove of things,” Jackson said. “The touchdowns are cool and everything, but I was just glad we could go out and get a victory in the first game and now we did it. Seventy-nine points is pretty awesome for coach Locks and our team.”

Jackson is the key component of the Terrapins’ retooled attack under Locksley, who took over at Maryland after serving as Alabama offensive coordinator.

“He’s a half-second behind on some of the throws,” Locksley said of Jackson. “But I was pleased with him. He was poised, and he really stands out to me as a leader.”

Pigrome threw a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for a 22-yard score to make it 63-0.

Maryland kept on coming with its backups, but Bison coach Ron Prince did not believe the Terps were running up the score.

“First of all, it’s my job to stop Maryland. Not Maryland’s job,” Prince said. “I thought coach Locksley was very sporting about the entire thing. I didn’t think there was anything unsportsmanlike about it.”

The Terrapins’ defense also shined, limiting Howard to one first down before halftime while bottling up quarterback Caylin Newton, little brother of NFL star Cam Newton.

Newton went 3-for-11 for 23 yards, was sacked five times and did not play in the second half.

Punting was also a problem. Isaiah Moore had kicks of 14 and 3 yards, dropped the snap once and had a kick blocked for a safety.