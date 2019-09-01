Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
    To fix a defense that statistically was the worst in Ohio State history, new coach Ryan Day went to the wedding planners’ playbook: something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.

    There are much tougher tests to come for the fifth-ranked Buckeyes. But against Florida Atlantic, the defense co-coordinated by 40-year-old Jeff Hafley, lured from the NFL, and 69-year-old Greg Mattison, hired away from rival Michigan, played far more soundly than it did most of last year.

    The players haven’t changed much. The scheme has, but that’s not what the Buckeyes’ new brain trust believes will bring back a defense worthy of the Silver Bullets nickname.

    “We just emphasized running to the ball and tackling,” Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison said after Saturday’s 45-21 victory.

    FAU had 65 yards rushing on 29 attempts, not counting four sacks for minus-43, and did not reach the end zone until the fourth quarter when the Buckeyes were working in reserves.

    There was no doubt changes were coming to the defensive staff at Ohio State after the Buckeyes ranked 72nd in the country in yards allowed per play (5.77) and were among the worst in the nation at giving up long runs in 2018. Co-coordinators Greg Schiano and Alex Grinch both moved on and Day went about building his first staff after taking over for Urban Meyer.

    Day first turned to Hafley.

    They knew each other from a year working together for the San Francisco 49ers, where Hafley coached defensive backs from 2016-18. Day wanted a co-coordinator setup, matching Hafley with someone with Big Ten experience and more knowledge of college running games. Hafley had not coached at the college level since 2011 at Rutgers under Schiano. He also spent five seasons at Pittsburgh, where he coached former All-Pro Darrelle Revis.

    “He was a great recruiter and then I also worked with him at the 49ers and saw what a great teacher he’d become,” Day said before the season opener. “Really connects with the players, but also understands what’s going on. Has a great feel for secondary play. So the combination of youth and experience, but then also the front end matched up with the back end, I thought that was a really good mix.”

    Mattison has been coaching defensive linemen and linebackers since the late 1970s, mostly in college. He was co-defensive coordinator for Meyer’s first national championship team at Florida in 2006 and did a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, working with stars such as Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs. He had been at Ohio State’s archrival, Michigan, since 2011.

    Switching from maize and blue to scarlet and gray might seem scandalous, but Mattison wanted to be a coordinator again and didn’t mind sharing.

    “My ego isn’t there. I enjoy being in a lot of the phases of coordinating and I enjoy co-coordinating with a guy who is like what you want to coach with. (Hafley) has no ego. All he cares about is winning,” Mattison said eight days before the opener.

    As Mattison chatted with a visitor in his office, there was a knock at the door. It was Hafley, color-coded chart in hand, with questions about which linebackers would be used in certain spots for certain formations. It was a brief and seemingly productive chat.

    “I think we’re very similar,” Hafley said the next day. “I think we’re both pretty laid-back off the field. We both kind of have the same sense of humor. He’ll say some stuff sometimes that I’ll kind of smirk and be like, I was thinking the same thing. So we both keep it light in that regard. And then when we get on the field, we both coach really hard. You know I don’t feel like when we’re together there’s this huge age gap.”

    Hafley works the beard-stubble look that seems so popular among the fast-rising young football coaches these days and already is re-affirming his reputation as an ace recruiter. Still, he needed to re-adjust to coaching college players.

    Hafley said Mattison and the rest of the staff, which includes veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson and two more new guys, Al Washington and Matt Barnes, have had to occasionally remind him that what works in the NFL could confuse college kids. And delivering a message to a player on scholarship is different than one on salary.

    The relationship between old head/young buck makes for a compelling back story at Ohio State this season, but whether Hafley and Mattison become buddies is beside the point.

    “Win, play good defense and then nothing else matters,” Hafley said. “If we don’t win and we don’t play really good defense, then it’s our fault, right?”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE