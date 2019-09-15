LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Madison, Wis. — Wisconsin’s defense hasn’t dropped off a bit after losing last year’s top pass rusher, Andrew Van Ginkel, to the NFL.

Zack Baun, who had 2½ sacks in 25 career games before this season, is a big reason why.

Responding to a challenge from coach Paul Chryst to improve his pass rush and take on a leadership role, Baun has been impressive thus far, taking the early Big Ten lead with two sacks in two games.

“I’m just trying to make as many as I can, whenever they come,” Baun said. “The pass rush is something that I’ve worked hard at, and to see it come to life like this, you love to see it.”

The start of the season couldn’t have gone much better for Baun and the 13th-ranked Badgers, who outscored South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined 110-0, becoming the first FBS team to score at least 100 points while allowing zero in its first two games since South Carolina in 1980. Wisconsin next faces No. 11 Michigan (2-0), which beat the Badgers, 38-13, last season.

“We’re coming for revenge,” Baun said. “Obviously, there is a standard that has been set here at Wisconsin. We all see it on the walls in the tunnel. We understand we didn’t meet that standard last year. We’re coming for it this year.”

After winning at least 10 games in each of Chryst’s first three seasons, the Badgers used last year’s 8-5 campaign as a learning tool — Baun especially.

Baun, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker, saw his first action in 2016 as a redshirt sophomore, playing sparingly in 12 games. He missed all of 2017 with a broken left foot, and then started all 13 games last season. Baun said he spent a large portion of 2018 working back to full strength, both physically and mentally.

“Last year, it was getting my mental state to 100 percent so they believe in me,” he said. “You’ve got to believe in yourself. I was nervous going into last season. Obviously, it was my first time. My first true role on the team. But as the season played on, I was confident in myself. I knew I could compete.”

Baun, a senior captain, wasn’t always just a linebacker. He was also one of the top quarterbacks in the state while at Brown Deer High School. The leadership qualities he needed then are resurfacing this season.

“I think a lot of guys have appreciated that I stepped up and were expecting me to take that role,” he said. “There are always things to develop to add to my leadership resume.”

So far, so good for the Badgers’ defense, which has allowed 215 total yards and 41 yards rushing, the team’s lowest two-game totals since at least 1998.

Nobody has had a better view of the defense than running back Jonathan Taylor.

“Those guys are fast,” he said. “Those guys, they can move sideline to sideline. But they’re also great in between the tackles and that’s what I feel is so dangerous about this defense. It’s kind of hard to figure out where to attack them, because if you want to try to spread them out, they have no problem. Guys have great speed on them. If you want to try to play big-boy ball, they can do that as well.”

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – The Buckeyes made quick work of Indiana in their Big Ten opener and are quickly establishing themselves as the clear team to beat. J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Justin Fields threw for three more scores. The Buckeyes have yet to face a stiff test and likely won’t next week against Miami (Ohio). A trip to Nebraska in two weeks might be the first time they’ll be pushed. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – The Buckeyes made quick work of Indiana in their Big Ten opener and are quickly establishing themselves as the clear team to beat. J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Justin Fields threw for three more scores. The Buckeyes have yet to face a stiff test and likely won’t next week against Miami (Ohio). A trip to Nebraska in two weeks might be the first time they’ll be pushed. Last week: 1. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – Nothing to lose this week for the Badgers as they had the week off heading into the matchup with Michigan. Slowing the momentum might not be the greatest scheduling break for the Badgers, who are averaging 55 points a game and have yet to allow a single point through two games as they look to establish themselves as the West favorite. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (2-0) – Nothing to lose this week for the Badgers as they had the week off heading into the matchup with Michigan. Slowing the momentum might not be the greatest scheduling break for the Badgers, who are averaging 55 points a game and have yet to allow a single point through two games as they look to establish themselves as the West favorite. Last week: 2. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (2-0) – No complaints about the offense this week as the Wolverines didn’t play. What Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis did during the bye week will prove to be critical as a trip to Wisconsin is up next to face a Badgers team that hasn’t allowed a point this season. Coming off the near-loss to Army, it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines rebound and if they can keep from putting the ball on the ground. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (2-0) – No complaints about the offense this week as the Wolverines didn’t play. What Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis did during the bye week will prove to be critical as a trip to Wisconsin is up next to face a Badgers team that hasn’t allowed a point this season. Coming off the near-loss to Army, it will be interesting to see how the Wolverines rebound and if they can keep from putting the ball on the ground. Last week: 3. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (3-0) – The offense came to a grinding halt against Pitt, but the defense did enough to keep the Nittany Lions unbeaten in the final installment of the rivalry. It was far from pretty, but rivalry games like this one rarely are. The Nittany Lions now get a week off to fine-tune things before opening Big Ten play in two weeks at Maryland. Last week: 4
4. Penn State (3-0) – The offense came to a grinding halt against Pitt, but the defense did enough to keep the Nittany Lions unbeaten in the final installment of the rivalry. It was far from pretty, but rivalry games like this one rarely are. The Nittany Lions now get a week off to fine-tune things before opening Big Ten play in two weeks at Maryland. Last week: 4 Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Iowa (3-0, 1-0) – Another Big Ten team playing a rival from out of the conference, the Hawkeyes endured two weather delays that totaled more than three hours to rally past Iowa State. Nate Stanley (4) threw for 201 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes had to settle for four field goals before getting a late fourth-down stop to preserve the win on the road. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (3-0, 1-0) – Another Big Ten team playing a rival from out of the conference, the Hawkeyes endured two weather delays that totaled more than three hours to rally past Iowa State. Nate Stanley (4) threw for 201 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes had to settle for four field goals before getting a late fourth-down stop to preserve the win on the road. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
6. Nebraska (2-1) – It didn’t take long for the Cornhuskers to rid themselves of the bad taste from last week’s blown 17-point lead at Colorado as they cruised past Northern Illinois. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense and posted its largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015. Last week: 10.
6. Nebraska (2-1) – It didn’t take long for the Cornhuskers to rid themselves of the bad taste from last week’s blown 17-point lead at Colorado as they cruised past Northern Illinois. Quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Nebraska had 525 yards of total offense and posted its largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent since a 39-point win over South Alabama in 2015. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (2-1) – A week after appearing to fix their offensive woes, the Spartans managed just seven points before allowing a touchdown in the final minute to lose to Arizona State. The offensive failures were compounded by 10 penalties and a host of questionable coaching decisions, including on the final play when the Spartans rushed on the field-goal unit and had a game-tying kick negated because of too many men on the field. Last week: 5.
7. Michigan State (2-1) – A week after appearing to fix their offensive woes, the Spartans managed just seven points before allowing a touchdown in the final minute to lose to Arizona State. The offensive failures were compounded by 10 penalties and a host of questionable coaching decisions, including on the final play when the Spartans rushed on the field-goal unit and had a game-tying kick negated because of too many men on the field. Last week: 5. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The unblemished record looks good next to the Golden Gophers in the standings, but there certainly has to be some concern as the Gophers needed a touchdown with 13 seconds to play to beat Georgia Southern. After eking by South Dakota State and Fresno State, the Gophers at least get a week off before beginning Big Ten play with a trip to Purdue to try and remain unbeaten. Last week: 8.
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The unblemished record looks good next to the Golden Gophers in the standings, but there certainly has to be some concern as the Gophers needed a touchdown with 13 seconds to play to beat Georgia Southern. After eking by South Dakota State and Fresno State, the Gophers at least get a week off before beginning Big Ten play with a trip to Purdue to try and remain unbeaten. Last week: 8. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Fullscreen
9. Maryland (2-1) – So much for the high-flying offense, apparently. The Terrapins opened the season by scoring 79 points in the first week and 63 the second, but by halftime against Temple had managed just two points. The Terps rallied to take the lead but gave up a late score, then got stuffed at the goal line to close the game. They’ll get next week off before beginning conference play against Penn State. Last week: 7.
9. Maryland (2-1) – So much for the high-flying offense, apparently. The Terrapins opened the season by scoring 79 points in the first week and 63 the second, but by halftime against Temple had managed just two points. The Terps rallied to take the lead but gave up a late score, then got stuffed at the goal line to close the game. They’ll get next week off before beginning conference play against Penn State. Last week: 7. Chris Szagola, AP
Fullscreen
10. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats had two weeks to think about the season-opening loss at Stanford and thanks to a visit from UNLV, the confidence seems to be returning. Quarterback Hunter Johnson rebounded from a brutal debut to throw for one touchdown and run for another while Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards. Michigan State comes to town next week for the Big Ten opener for both teams. Last week: 13.
10. Northwestern (1-1) – The Wildcats had two weeks to think about the season-opening loss at Stanford and thanks to a visit from UNLV, the confidence seems to be returning. Quarterback Hunter Johnson rebounded from a brutal debut to throw for one touchdown and run for another while Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards. Michigan State comes to town next week for the Big Ten opener for both teams. Last week: 13. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (2-1, 0-1) – Again, life in the Big Ten East can just be brutal for teams like the Hoosiers. There was no stopping Ohio State this week, a task made tougher as starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was out with an injury. He was replaced by former starter Peyton Ramsey but not much went right for the Hoosiers, who ran 31 times for 42 yards, and allowed five sacks and 306 rushing yards. Last week: 9.
11. Indiana (2-1, 0-1) – Again, life in the Big Ten East can just be brutal for teams like the Hoosiers. There was no stopping Ohio State this week, a task made tougher as starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was out with an injury. He was replaced by former starter Peyton Ramsey but not much went right for the Hoosiers, who ran 31 times for 42 yards, and allowed five sacks and 306 rushing yards. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
12. Purdue (1-2) – Things are going the wrong direction quickly for Jeff Brohm’s team after the Boilermakers allowed 346 rushing yards and got blown out at home by TCU. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar was out with a concussion and the offense never found any rhythm as the Boilermakers now head into a bye week before beginning Big Ten play in two weeks against Minnesota. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (1-2) – Things are going the wrong direction quickly for Jeff Brohm’s team after the Boilermakers allowed 346 rushing yards and got blown out at home by TCU. Quarterback Elijah Sindelar was out with a concussion and the offense never found any rhythm as the Boilermakers now head into a bye week before beginning Big Ten play in two weeks against Minnesota. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini were feeling good about their 2-0 start, but that came to an abrupt end thanks to Big Ten killer Eastern Michigan, which knocked off a Big Ten team for the third straight season. The defense continues to have problems slowing teams, even under the guidance of head coach Lovie Smith, something that will need to get fixed before next week’s meeting with Nebraska. Last week: 12.
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini were feeling good about their 2-0 start, but that came to an abrupt end thanks to Big Ten killer Eastern Michigan, which knocked off a Big Ten team for the third straight season. The defense continues to have problems slowing teams, even under the guidance of head coach Lovie Smith, something that will need to get fixed before next week’s meeting with Nebraska. Last week: 12. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) – The Scarlet Knights had the week off, so there are no real complaints. However, after getting shut out by Iowa last week, there are plenty of questions that needed to be answered during the bye. We’ll see if any of them were against Boston College before Rutgers jumps back into Big Ten play at Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-1, 0-1) – The Scarlet Knights had the week off, so there are no real complaints. However, after getting shut out by Iowa last week, there are plenty of questions that needed to be answered during the bye. We’ll see if any of them were against Boston College before Rutgers jumps back into Big Ten play at Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 14. Matthew Putney, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE