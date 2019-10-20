Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) – Not much is slowing the Buckeyes these days as Justin Fields (1) accounted for another four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins piled up 121 yards and the defense was dominant again in a blowout win over Northwestern. In what might be the Buckeyes’ toughest test left, Wisconsin comes to town next week for a showdown that lost at least some of its luster after the Badgers’ loss to Illinois, but still a potential preview of the conference title game. Last week: 1. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3.
2. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions were dominant in the first half against Michigan, but the offense stalled out and they had to hang on to beat the Wolverines, thanks to a dropped pass in the end zone. The tough stretch continues next week with a trip to Michigan State followed by a week off then a trip to Minnesota, the surprise leader in the West. Last week: 3. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1) – The Badgers left Madison for the first time since the season opener and it clearly did not go well. The dominant defense disappeared, and the usually efficient Badgers committed a critical turnover in the fourth quarter to lead to the biggest upset of the season. It takes some shine off next week’s showdown with Ohio State and is a huge blow to any playoff hopes, but the path to Indianapolis is still there with Minnesota still on the schedule to close the season. Last week: 2. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4.
4. Michigan (5-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines played well enough to win for three quarters, but a slow start and a critical dropped pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter means that Jim Harbaugh’s team is likely facing another season without a shot at the Big Ten title. The Ohio State game is still out there, but Penn State would need to fall flat for the Wolverines to have a shot, something they’d love after the offense looked like it was finally finding its groove in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5.
5. Minnesota (7-0, 4-0) – You can only play the teams on your schedule, and that’s fine. The Golden Gophers have beaten them all. However, we’re not anointing them division champs just yet, considering the close early season wins and the fact they beat up on Rutgers, the Big Ten’s auto-win. The running attack has been solid as the Gophers welcome Maryland next week, but from there things get tougher as Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin are all up in the final four weeks. Last week: 5. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (5-2, 2-2) – The Hawkeyes’ defense continues to play well while the offense is having trouble getting much going. The two-game skid was snapped at home against Purdue; however, it didn’t come as easily as many would have expected. The next three games will say a lot about where the Hawkeyes will finish with road games against Northwestern and Wisconsin followed by a visit from first-place Minnesota. Last week: 6. Bryon Houlgrave, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7.
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – We’ll see if the week off helped at all for the Spartans after back-to-back blowout losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin. Penn State is the next top-10 team on the docket, as the Nittany Lions come to town off their big win over Michigan. While Michigan State’s offense needs to rediscover a pulse, the usually reliable defense is likely reeling and will need to rebound quickly against a big-play Penn State team. Last week: 7. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8.
8. Indiana (5-2, 2-2) – Quarterback Michael Penix was knocked out of the game in the first half at Maryland, but Peyton Ramsey didn’t miss a beat and Stevie Smith ran for more than 100 yards as the Hoosiers won their second straight and are a game from being bowl eligible. While the schedule isn’t a piece of cake, there is a chance for the Hoosiers to get to eight wins, something they haven’t done in more than 25 years. Last week: 8. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9.
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers had the week off after getting rolled over at Minnesota. They’re hoping to get quarterback Adrian Martinez back after he sat out with a knee injury. This would be a good time to build some momentum as Indiana and Purdue are up next before a second bye week, then a matchup with Wisconsin. Get Martinez ready in that time, and there’s a chance for a strong finish. Last week: 9. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13.
10. Illinois (3-4, 1-3) – After pulling off what is arguably the biggest upset in college football this season, it’s fair to say the Fighting Illini could be building a little momentum. The win over Wisconsin snapped a four-game skid and with Purdue and Rutgers up next, the Illini could get to the final stretch of the season with a shot at becoming bowl eligible. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – The defense continues to be the problem for the Terrapins, who allowed Indiana to gain more than 500 yards in a home loss. The Terps had a chance in the final minutes but a late interception ended the rally. The Terps have now lost four of their last five and the remaining schedule is daunting with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State all left for a team struggling to reach a bowl game. Last week: 10. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11.
12. Purdue (2-5, 1-3) – Following the big win over Maryland, the Boilermakers were scrappy during their trip to Iowa, but couldn’t muster enough early when they committed a pair of turnovers before simply running out of time in the fourth quarter. Injuries have hit the Boilermakers hard, but it appears there’s still some fight, something that should be a factor down the stretch as it appears a bowl game is unlikely. Last week: 11. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (1-5, 0-4) – It’s been quite the tumble this season for the defending West Division champions. They showed fight in losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska, but then came this week’s demoralizing blowout at the hands of Ohio State. It wasn’t a game the Wildcats were likely to win, but they were completely overmatched. Predicting too many more wins for the ‘Cats is tough, though they do get UMass at home in a few weeks. Last week: 12. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) – There’s not much to say about the Scarlet Knights at this point. Since beating UMass in the opener, the Scarlet Knights haven’t allowed fewer than 30 points in a game, have only scored in double digits once and have been shut out three times. They get Liberty next week, likely they’re only shot at getting a second win this season. Last week: 14. Sarah Stier, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    We’ve reached the halfway point of the Big Ten season, and what better time to make some conclusions about what we’ve seen and what we will see over the final few weeks of the season?

    Every team has played at least four conference games while a couple have played five. So, yes, it’s a much of a halfway point as we’ll get in a conference that plays nine games while teams across the nation are squeezing in two bye weeks this season.

    What’s become abundantly clear is this: If the Big Ten expects to end its playoff drought, it’s putting all its chips on Ohio State.

    Why only Ohio State? Well, a quick rundown of what happened this weekend should be a pretty good indicator.

    The Buckeyes, per usual, hardly broke a sweat in a lambasting of Northwestern while Wisconsin went to Illinois — yes, Illinois — and lost on the final play of the game. Sure, Penn State and Minnesota are still unbeaten, but the way the Nittany Lions’ offense disappeared for big chunks of the final three quarters against Michigan at least instills some doubt they can run the table.

    As for the Golden Gophers, well, we’ll dive into that here shortly, but let’s just say this: They haven’t exactly been beating up on the best and brightest.

    With that, let’s take a look at where things stand in the Big Ten, from good to bad … and there’s plenty of bad so far in 2019.

    Best in the Fields

    Is there anything about Ohio State that has people thinking the Buckeyes are not the team to beat? They’ve got the best offense in the Big Ten, averaging 526.7 yards and 49.7 points a game while they’re also arguably the best defensive team, limiting opponents to 229 yards and eight points a game and collecting 29 sacks, which is tied for second in the nation.

    The individual talent is scary on both sides of the ball, and any doubt about transfer quarterback Justin Fields was dashed weeks ago. He’s completing better than 70 percent of his passes for nearly 1,500 yards with 22 touchdowns and one interception. Fields also has 291 rushing yards with eight more touchdowns while J.K. Dobbins has run for 947 yards and seven touchdowns.

    This week’s matchup with Wisconsin is clearly huge. Get past the Badgers and Ohio State will have two near locks with Maryland and Rutgers before closing with Penn State and Michigan. So, there’s no free pass, but it sure looks like the Buckeyes are the team to make it through unscathed.

    Tough stretch for Penn State

    And what about Penn State, you ask?

    Through one quarter on Saturday night against Michigan, it looked like the Nittany Lions were a team that might threaten Ohio State. The offense was rolling and the defense was making big plays.

    The final three quarters, however, the offense stalled, benefiting from one big play, while the defense allowed Michigan to score touchdowns on three straight trips to the red zone, a dropped pass being the only reason it didn’t become four.

    There is a lot to like about Penn State, and the Nittany Lions will get challenged the next few weeks with trips to Michigan State and Minnesota before hosting Indiana. That leads into the showdown at Ohio State, one Penn State will need to put together a full four quarters to win. We’ll see if it can.

    Can Badgers bounce back?

    Oh, Wisconsin. So dominant for so many weeks only to suffer what can only be called a colossal collapse on the road against an Illinois team that had been winless in the Big Ten.

    The Illini were the first team to score 20 points on the Badgers this season, and while we’ll probably chalk this one up as a fluke that doesn’t kill Wisconsin’s shot at winning the West, it sure does serve a significant blow to its playoff hopes.

    Running the table might be enough, especially because that would potentially mean two wins over Ohio State. But the Badgers aren’t Ohio State, the only team in the conference that has gotten a break from the committee since it formed.

    Expect the Badgers to bounce back. It might not mean a win this week against Ohio State, but they’ll certainly play better. The only problem is the margin for error has disappeared.

    Fool's gold for Golphers?

    There’s still one unbeaten team left in the Big Ten and that, of course, is Minnesota.

    We’ll go ahead and say it here: The chances of the Golden Gophers remaining undefeated for much longer are slim, at best. They get Maryland at home this week, a game they should win. After that, three of the final four games include matchups with Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin. They’ll be favored against Northwestern. Other than that, probably not.

    Give credit to the Gophers for being unbeaten, but take a closer look. Nonconference play included three one-possession wins over the likes of South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern. The four conference teams they’ve beaten have a combined conference four wins.

    Minnesota has the chance to prove it belongs on the field, and if it does that, then it will be a heck of a story. It’s just not likely the Gophers end up in Indianapolis.

    Mediocrity in Michigan

    As for the two teams from here in Michigan, the only emotion can be a resounding, “Meh.”

    Neither Michigan nor Michigan State are very good, but neither is terrible. They’ll both almost certainly make a bowl game and there’s still a chance either the Wolverines or Spartans pull and upset that can throw a kink into the Big Ten race.

    But for two programs that expect to contend for championships, the season so far has been far from a success. Michigan looks like its offense is coming around while the defense played well for three quarters at Penn State. Michigan State continues to have offensive issues while the usually reliable defense has now faltered.

    Neither team will be in Indy, most likely, so once again it’s just bragging rights when they meet in Ann Arbor on Nov. 16.

    ... And the rest

    What does that leave? A lot of uninspiring football from the rest of the conference.

    Iowa lost two straight and can’t seem to move the ball with any consistency while Nebraska proved the preseason buzz was just that — buzz. Maryland has predictably sputtered after a quick start while injuries have helped knock Purdue out of the discussion.

    Northwestern has been awful since winning the West last season, while it’s hard to think of Rutgers as anything but a team taking up space at the bottom of the East as it heads into an offseason coaching search.

    There have been a couple of bright spots. Illinois at least looks to have some life after the win over Wisconsin, but it’s Indiana that has been most impressive. The Hoosiers still aren’t great defensively, but with five wins, they’re on a path to get eight wins for the first time since 1993.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE