KJ Hamler is showing its home state what it's missing.

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler had six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

The Penn State sophomore receiver and Pontiac native racked up 186 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in Saturday night's 28-21 victory over Michigan, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday.

Hamler had six catches for 108 yards, including touchdown catches of 25 and 53 yards. It's his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, and fourth of his career. He has at least one reception in all 20 of his career games.

The 5-foot-9, 176-pound Hamler leads the No. 6 Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0) in receiving with 32 catches for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hamler, who played two seasons at Orchard Lake St. Mary's before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida, will get a shot at another home-state team when Penn State takes on Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing.

More: Big Ten at the halfway point: It's Ohio State, and everyone else

Big Ten players of the week

► Offense: KJ Hamler, WR, So., Penn State

► Defense: Jake Hansen, LB, Jr. Illinois

► Special teams: Casey O'Brien, QB (holder), So., Minnesota

► Freshman: David Bell, WR, Purdue