College Park, Md. — It’s been a struggle for coach Michael Locksley in his first year at Maryland, and there’s no indication it’s going to get any easier.

The Terrapins have lost five of six, are coping with two injured quarterbacks and must face Top 25 mainstays Michigan and Ohio State over the next weekends.

Locksley insists the players have kept their focus throughout a slump that includes three lopsided defeats, including a 52-10 bashing last week at Minnesota.

“There hasn’t been a question for me of the effort,” Locksley said Tuesday. “I just haven’t seen the corrections that we have make on a daily basis translate on Saturdays.”

Maryland (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) is well on its way to a fifth straight losing season. Locksley would have loved to win more often, but he’s in this for the long haul.

“We’re in Year 1 of the developmental stage of our program,” Locksley said. “We want to win every week, that’s our goal, but there are small battles within the game that we need to continue to show our players where we’ve taken some steps forward as we develop the standards of how we play the game.”

Maryland beat Howard, 79-0, in the opener and lost by six touchdowns last week, but that’s not necessarily the only takeaway from then until now.

“I think we’ve taken some strides from the first game until now,” defensive back Marcus Lewis said. “It’s been kind of roller-coaster season, but we’re only going to get better.”

The Terps enter Saturday’s game against No. 14 Michigan (6-2, 3-2) with uncertainty at quarterback after using three different players last week.

Tyrrell Pigrome hyperextended his left knee at Minnesota and is day-to-day. Saline's Josh Jackson (ankle) returned from a two-game absence to throw two passes before being benched, and third-stringer Tyler DeSue finished.

While Pigrome adheres to a limited schedule at practice this week, Jackson will work with the No. 1 offense and DeSue, a redshirt freshman, will guide the No. 2 unit.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes might end up facing Wisconsin again in the Big Ten championship game, but if Saturday’s matchup was any indication, we might be able to crown a champion right now. No team has yet to push the Buckeyes, and while this one was close for most of the first half, it ended in a similar fashion – with Ohio State cruising to another victory, seemingly unable to be stopped on its way to a perfect regular season. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions were asked all week about a trap game after coming off two primetime victories as they headed to Michigan State, a team that had won five of six in the series. However, there was little to worry about as Penn State controlled the game on a miserable day. The offensive numbers weren’t great and that might be a concern moving forward, but the Nittany Lions now have a week off to prepare for their trip to Minnesota. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, AP
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – This was the week the loss to Illinois truly proved to be critical as the Badgers followed up that stunner by going to Ohio State and hardly managing to stay in the game. Losing on the road to what might be a playoff team is nothing to be ashamed of, but the Badgers now have two conference losses and sit a full two games behind first-place Minnesota. With Iowa up next, there’s no guarantee that margin remains as the Badgers must get things right in the upcoming bye week. Last week: 3. Jay LaPrete, AP
4. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – This was the sort of game Wolverines fans have been hoping for, a dominating performance against a top-10 team, and the fact it came against Notre Dame was icing on the cake. What was most impressive was how the loss at Penn State last week didn’t linger and the Wolverines simply picked up where they left off, leaving many to wonder how things would look if not for the miserable first quarter last week in Happy Valley. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – You only play the teams on your schedule, and for the Golden Gophers, that has been a very generous schedule. Give them credit for remaining unbeaten and reaching eight wins for the first time since Jerry Kill did it in 2013 and 2014. But a closer look shows the Gophers’ five conference opponents are 6-19 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have the next week off before getting a chance to prove they’re for real with games against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all coming up. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, AP
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan are starting to fade as the Hawkeyes have now won two in a row and are starting to realize they still have a shot in the West. They’ll have the next week off before playing the two biggest games of the regular season, first at Wisconsin, followed by a visit from Minnesota. Manage to pull off a win in both games and it will be the Hawkeyes in the driver’s seat to reach Indianapolis. Last week: 6. David Banks, AP
7. Indiana (6-2, 3-2) – What might we be saying about the Hoosiers if a couple of plays went the other way a few weeks ago against Michigan State? The Hoosiers are rolling and are now bowl-eligible after winning at Nebraska. A win next week at home against Northwestern would give the Hoosiers seven wins for the first time since 2007. Things will get tough after next week with games against Penn State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks, but the Hoosiers are clearly moving closer to competing with the top half of the best in the East. Last week: 8. Nati Harnik, AP
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – The fact the Spartans beat Indiana can no longer be a reason to keep them ranked above the Hoosiers, not after what’s taken place the last three games. MSU’s last win came back on Sept. 28 against Indiana but it hasn’t won since. In fact, the Spartans have managed only 17 points in three straight losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State. The offense is a mess and the defense isn’t far behind heading into the bye week, and things don’t look much better with a surging Illinois coming to town next. Last week: 7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
9. Illinois (4-4, 2-3) – How do you follow up one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football? By going on the road and validating that upset with a second straight victory. Sure, it came at the expense of Purdue, but the Fighting Illini have won two straight conference games, and with Rutgers coming up next, there’s likely not many betting against it becoming three. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
10. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) – There will be no division championship this season for the Cornhuskers, something that seemed far-fetched even when they were getting tons of love just before the season. The reality is it takes time to turn a program around and that’s where the Huskers are after losing at home to Indiana. A trip to Purdue next week offers a chance at ending the skid but Wisconsin and Iowa loom in the final three weeks as the Huskers try to reach a bowl game. Last week: 9. Nati Harnik, AP
11. Maryland (3-5, 1-4) – Things have started to go off the rails for the Terrapins, who have now lost three in a row after getting blown out at Minnesota. The offense that was so explosive early in the season has fizzled and that’s not a good combination with an awful defense. It’s hard to see where Maryland might get things turned around as Michigan and Ohio State are up next and the season closes with Nebraska and Michigan State. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, AP
12. Purdue (2-6, 1-4) – Crippled by injuries to key players early in the season, the Boilermakers appear to be simply trying to make it through the season. The loss at home to Illinois was the fifth in the last six games and the battle now becomes about trying to avoid the cellar in the West and keep the program from careening out of control. Last week: 12. Darron Cummings, AP
13. Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) – Even with injuries on offense, it’s tough to imagine the defending West champions would plummet like this a season after reaching the conference title game. The Wildcats have lost five in a row and would need to win all five of their remaining games to reach a bowl. However, that seems very unlikely with the worst offense in the Big Ten. Last week: 13. David Banks, AP
14. Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) – Give the Scarlet Knights credit for winning – as a home underdog, even – against Liberty, a team in its second season playing FBS. But that hardly eliminates the issues at a program that has been a mess since it entered the Big Ten. They didn’t win a game in the conference last season, and with Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State left, it’s not likely they will this season. Last week: 14. Andrew Mills, AP
    After throwing seven touchdown passes in his first games, Jackson has tossed only three since  along with three interceptions. In his return last week, he was tentative and ineffective.

    “I thought after he came off the field, I didn’t feel like he had his confidence,” said Locksley, who can only hope that won’t be the case against Saturday against the nation’s eighth-ranked defense.

    “With the time off and having only played limited reps Saturday, I feel like he’s better,” Locksley said of Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech.

    Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is nearly 100 percent healthy after spraining his ankle in Week 3 against Temple. He can only hope the Terps also operate at full efficiency against the Wolverines.

    “We’ve just got to come out and execute,” McFarland said. “Looking at the film last week, we just left a lot out on the field, whether it was one person missing a block or us running wrong routes. All 11 of us have to lock in on each play.”

    Against Indiana two weeks ago, the Terrapins made a game of it after falling behind 31-21. Against Minnesota, an early 14-0 deficit seemingly put Maryland into panic mode.

    That’s what happens sometimes to a team that needs to be taught and reminded about the right way to play.

    “We shouldn’t know it’s 14-0. We shouldn’t watch the scoreboard,” Locksley said. “I thought we took steps forward against Indiana, but we took steps back last week in the consistency of understanding that’s the way you have to play. We keep trying to hammer home that philosophy and that standard.”

    Michigan at Maryland

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Md.

    TV/radio: ABC/950

    Records: No. 14 Michigan 6-2, 3-2 Big Ten; Maryland 3-5, 1-4

    Line: Michigan by 21

