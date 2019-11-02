Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) falls to his knees after failing to pick up a first down. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

West Lafayette, Ind. — David Bell scored the go-ahead touchdown from 9 yards out with 1:08 to play, and Purdue beat Nebraska 31-27 on Saturday.

The Boilermakers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good after starting quarterback Jack Plummer left the game with a right ankle injury — the latest player to be sidelined on a team plagued by injuries.

Head coach Jeff Brohm said Purdue will likely be without Plummer for the remainder of the season after he needed help off the field following a run-play injury with 7:55 remaining. Plummer finished 25-of-34 passing with 242 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed 61 yards on 12 carries.

The Boilermakers lost quarterback Elijah Sindelar (broken left collarbone) and All-American receiver Rondale Moore (left hamstring) four games ago and have lost three games since, making Saturday’s win that much better.

“It was a big win for our team today,” Brohm said. “It has been rough at times this year. If you want to win, it’s not supposed to be a whole lot of fun. We’ve made mistakes this year. We’ve been hard on our guys and quite demanding a bit. But you have to back off and allow these guys to play and make mistakes.”

Four plays after Plummer’s injury, King Doerue scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to give Purdue a 24-20 lead with 6:50 to go in a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Doerue finished with 71 yards rushing on 15 carries and had 31 yards on five receptions, including a 3-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Adrian Martinez was 22 of 39 for 247 yards passing and an interception for the Cornhuskers (4-5, 2-4), who have lost four of their last five games and two straight to the Boilermakers. Martinez rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries and scored twice.