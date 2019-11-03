Michigan State women's cross country team members celebrate winning the Big Ten championship Sunday at Ohio State University. (Photo: Big Ten)

Michigan State women’s cross country team won its seventh Big Ten title Sunday, edging Wisconsin 56-62 at Ohio State University. It’s the Spartans’ first crown since 2014 and ends Michigan’s three-year run as conference champs.

Senior Annie Fuller finished the 6-kilometer course third place overall in 20 minutes, 5.4 seconds as all five MSU runners finished in the top 16. MSU runners joining Fuller in the top 16 were: senior Jeralyn Poe, eighth, (20:29.6); junior India Johnson, 14th, (20:40.1); senior Lynsie Gram, 15th, (20:44.4); and sophomore Jenna Magness, 16th, (20:45.2).

The Badgers’ senior All-American Alicia Monson finished first overall to claim her second straight conference individual title, covering the 6K course in 20:05.4 to place nearly eight seconds ahead of Indiana sophomore Bailey Hertenstein (20:13.2).

Michigan finished in third place in the team competition with 88 points and had three runners in the top 20, led by freshman Ericka VanderLende (20:26.3). UM runners joining in the top 20 VanderLende were: junior Kathryn House, 10th, (20:33.9) and senior Anna West, 19th, (20:53.4).