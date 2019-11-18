Michigan State forward Malik Hall was named Big Ten co-freshman of the week on Monday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Malik Hall's breakout game on a pretty big stage for Michigan State earned him Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors Monday.

Hall, a 6-foot-7 forward, scored all 17 of his points in the second half of a 76-73 victory over then-No. 12 Seton Hall in Newark, New Jersey, as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Hall was 7 of 7 from the floor, including all three of his 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds and a steal for the Spartans, ranked No. 3 in this week's poll.

Hall shared the honor with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Ohio State junior center Kaleb Wesson was named Big Ten player of the week.