Evanston, Ill. — Tanner Morgan led No. 11 Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 38-22 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten; No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division and clinched their sixth season with 10 or more wins.

Morgan, the Big Ten’s leading passer, came out firing following a week in the concussion protocol after absorbing back-to-back sacks by the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore, listed as questionable until Saturday morning, has thrown 26 touchdowns this season to set a school record.

Morgan threw three TD passes to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson against Northwestern (2-9, 0-8).

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck left, celebrates with receiver Rashod Bateman (13) after Bateman caught a touchdown pass during the first half on Saturday. (Photo: Paul Beaty, Associated Press)

Morgan zipped a 19-yard TD pass to Bateman in the corner of the end zone to end a 10-play, 56-yard drive on Minnesota’s first possession.

After Shannon Brooks ran in from 9 yards, Morgan hit Bateman for a 10-yard TD and 21-0 lead. Bateman’s other TD catch was a 7-yarder in the third quarter.

With quarterback Aidan Smith sidelined (hand), Northwestern turned to Hunter Johnson, who hadn’t started since the season opener. Andrew Marty entered early in the second quarter after Johnson went 0 for 2 and was sacked three times.

Marty threw a TD pass to Jace James and ran for two scores.

Joe Gaziano sacked Morgan for a safety early in the second quarter to get Northwestern on the board. Gaziano added another sack to give him 29 for his career, a school record.

(At) No. 19 Iowa 19, Illinois 10: Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals to set a new Big Ten single-season mark as Iowa shut down Illinois.

The Hawkeyes also forced three turnovers against the team that came into the game leading the nation in turnover margin. But quarterback Brandon Peters was intercepted twice and lost a fourth-quarter fumble as the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Iowa (8-3, 5-3) held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season, a week after doing the same thing to Minnesota. Illinois had 198 rushing yards and held the Hawkeyes to just 79 rushing yards on 32 carries. The Illini, who had outscored opponents 79-22 in the second half in their streak coming, got into Iowa territory on three consecutive possessions in the second half, but only got a field goal.

Iowa opened the game with a touchdown for the second consecutive week when Tyler Goodson scored on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead. Illinois tied the game when Peters threw a 31-yard pass to Donny Navarro later in the first quarter.

From that point, it was all field goals. Duncan had field goals of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards to make it 27 this season for the conference record. Illinois’ James McCourt kicked a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter.