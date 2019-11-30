Champaign, Ill. — Andrew Marty ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another and Northwestern upset Illinois 29-10 on Saturday.

It was the first Big Ten win for Northwestern (3-9, 1-8). Illinois — 21-point favorites going into the game — finished the regular season 6-6 and 4-5 in the conference. Illinois is bowl-bound despite the loss and will learn its destination on Dec. 8.

Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half Saturday. Marty ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another and Northwestern upset Illinois 29-10 (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press)

Marty made his first career start for the Wildcats after replacing Hunter Johnson during last week’s game. Marty was the first Northwestern quarterback since Clayton Thorason in 2015 to gain at least 100 yards rushing in a game.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for Northwestern was true freshman and former cornerback Coco Azema, who led the way on the ground for the Wildcats with 123 rushing yards and two scores on just seven carries.

Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson, a sophomore starting in place of Brandon Peters (out with a concussion) was 8-of-17 passing for 108 yards.

Illinois’ running game, generally its offensive strength, was nonexistent on a cold, rainy and windy afternoon. Leading rusher Reggie Corbin carried the ball 7 times for minus-ten yards. Dre Brown carried 5 times for 17 yards and the Illini’s only touchdown,

Illinois had an abysmal first half and was lucky to only trail 10-7. Robinson was ineffective, going 1 of 5 passing for 29 yards, while Marty was 4 of 8 for 18 yards at the half. The Wildcats outgained the Illini 180 total yards to 30. Northwestern racked up 162 yards on the ground compared to Illinois’ 1.

More Big Ten

Indiana 44, (at) Purdue 41, OT: Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run in the second overtime Saturday to give the Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue.

The Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) reclaimed the Old Oaken Bucket after losing two straight in their biggest rivalry.

Purdue (4-8, 3-6) rallied from a 28-10 deficit late in the third quarter but only led once – when J.D. Dellinger started the second overtime with a 34-yard field goal to give the Boilermakers a 41-38 lead.

But after throwing a 14-yard completion to Peyton Hendershot on third-and-10, Ramsey hurried the Hoosiers to the line of scrimmaged, snapped the ball quickly and kept it himself as his offensive linemen helped push him around the right side and into the end zone.

Teammates mobbed Ramsey, a two-year starter who lost the job in August, following the score.

Ramsey finished 23 of 39 with 337 yards and no interceptions, running 19 times for 42 yards while scoring twice.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell forced overtime with a 20-yard TD pass to David Bell and then hooking up with Brycen Hopkins on a 2-point conversion to tie the score with 2:48 left in regulation. O’Connell tied it again at 38 with a 6-yard TD pass to Hopkins on fourth-and-goal to end the first overtime.

O’Connell was 28 of 49 for 408 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.