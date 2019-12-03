Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill has made All Big Ten first team as voted separately by the media and coaches for the second straight year.

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was voted first team by the media.

Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill (24) has made All Big Ten first team as voted separately by the media and coaches for the second straight year. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Not surprisingly, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Ohio State coach Ryan Day was voted coach of the year by the media, while the coaches named Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck Coach of the Year.

The Big Ten All-Defensive team was announced Tuesday night, and Michigan and Michigan State were well-represented.

Hill finished with three interceptions and had nine pass breakups for the Wolverines (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten). Willekes had 69 tackles, 14.7 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 16 quarterback hurries for the Spartans (6-6, 4-5).

The Wolverines were well-represented on the coaches’ second and third teams. Kwity Paye, Khaleke Hudson and Josh Uche were voted to the second team, while Willekes was second team. Paye finished the regular season with 49 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, Hudson led the team with 96 tackles and had three tackles for loss and a blocked kick and Uche had 34 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Michigan’s Carlo Kemp and Ambry Thomas made the third team, as did MSU’s Raequan Williams, who finished the regular season with 41 tackles and five sacks. Kemp had 40 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, while Thomas had three interceptions.

The Spartans’ Williams and Josiah Scott, who had 50 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups, were voted to the Big Ten’s second team by the media.

On the media’s third team, Michigan landed five players, including Aidan Hutchinson, who had 63 tackles and 4.5 sacks and Josh Metellus, who had 63 tackles and two interceptions. Paye, Hudson and Uche also made the team. MSU linebacker Joe Bachie, who missed the final four games after being suspended by the Big Ten for failing a random drug test and testing positive for a supplement classified as a performance-enhancing substance, had 71 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss and was voted to the third team.

Will Hart, the Wolverines’ punter who was named the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year, was voted to the second team by media and third team by the coaches. Donovan Peoples-Jones made third team by the media as a punt returner.

The Big Ten offensive awards will be announced Wednesday.

Defense and special teams awards

► Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State

► Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State

► Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Micha Parsons, Penn State

► Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota.

► Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Keith Duncan, Iowa.

► Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Blake Hayes, Illinois

► Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Javon Leake, Maryland

► Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

► Dave McClain Coach of the Year: Ryan Day, Ohio State