Michigan seniors Ben Bredeson and Jon Runyan were consensus first-team All Big Ten offensive line selections, while quarterback Shea Patterson was voted consensus third team and earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award as the Big Ten Awards were announced Wednesday night.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the Big Ten’s Quarterback and Offensive Player of the Year, as the league’s offensive team was revealed Wednesday night. The All-Big Ten defense was revealed Tuesday.

Ben Bredeson, the starting left guard, has been All-Big Ten three times in his career, including the last two on the second team. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan State had two players earn recognition. Running back Elijah Collins was voted third team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches, and receiver Cody White was honorable mention by both media and coaches.

The Wolverines offensive line was well-represented. Runyan, a left tackle, is now a two-time first-team selection, while Bredeson, the starting left guard, has been All-Big Ten three times in his career, including the last two on the second team. Center Cesar Ruiz was second team by the coaches and third team media, and guard Michael Onwenu was third team by the coaches and honorable mention media. First-year starter Jalen Mayfield, at right tackle, was honorable mention by the coaches.

Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet was third team as voted by the media and honorable mention from the coaches. Several players earned honorable mention: receivers Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Ronnie Bell and tight ends Sean McKeon and Nick Eubanks and running back Hassan Haskins.

Patterson, a two-year starter at Michigan, finished the season with 2,828 yards and is the only Michigan quarterback with three straight 300-yard games — in the final three games (384, 366 and 305 yards). He was one of 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees who are selected from each school and, according to the Big Ten, have "distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior."

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State.

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State.

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: David Bell, Purdue