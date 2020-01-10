Two former Michigan players have been promoted on Indiana’s staff: Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and Mike Hart to associate head coach.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen announced the promotions on Friday.

Nick Sheridan (Photo: Chris Howell, AP)

Sheridan coached the Hoosiers' tight ends in 2019, and the quarterbacks in 2017-18. Hart has been Indiana's running backs coach for the past three seasons.

Sheridan played quarterback at Michigan from 2006-09 and Hart was a three-time All-Big Ten running back. He is the Wolverines’ career-leading rusher with 5,040 yards and played for the Wolverines from 2004-07.

"Nick is one of the bright, young offensive minds in our game," Allen said. "I have the absolute confidence that he is prepared to keep the continuity in our offensive system and allow us to build off of the success we had in 2019."

The Hoosiers were 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) last season and were second in the Big Ten in passing offense (302.4 yards per game) and completion percentage (67.9).

More: Running back Tru Wilson to leave Michigan as a grad transfer