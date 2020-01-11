Bloomington, Ind. — Indiana coach Archie Miller promised to make changes Saturday.

He doubled down with one move: giving Rob Phinisee his first start of the season and bringing Devonte Green off the bench. It worked perfectly.

Phinisee gave the Hoosiers the offensive jolt they needed early by making his first three 3-pointers, and Green delivered the finishing touch with 11 points in the final 10 minutes to send Indiana past No. 11 Ohio State 66-54. The Buckeyes have lost four in a row.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee, right, steals the ball from Ohio State guard D.J. Carton during the first half. (Photo: AJ Mast, AP)

"It always comes down to guard play and to beat the best, you have to have good guard play," Miller said. "I thought we had very good guard play today. Rob got us going on both ends of the floor, and Devonte played well, too."

After Wednesday's lackluster effort against Northwestern, Miller wasted no time making his decision.

On Friday, he told the oft-injured Phinisee, last year's starting point guard, and the streaky Green he was making the move — and both responded as Miller hoped.

Phinisee delivered a shooting flurry and Green provided a lift off the bench with nifty moves and critical baskets. Indiana won its second straight and picked up its second victory over a ranked opponent.

"There's nobody in our locker room who doubts the necessity he (Green) is to our team," Justin Smith said. "He can score, pass, defend. He's a very big part of our team and he's showed that in our two biggest wins this season."

While Indiana may have changed directions, Ohio State's offensive struggles continued.

After rallying to a 34-31 halftime lead, the Buckeyes gave it away by missing their first shots of the second half. And when the Hoosiers overcame their own scoring droughts, they somehow scraped together a 14-1 run that gave them a 57-46 lead with 5:49 to play. Green closed it out.

Andre Wesson scored 15 points to lead Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11.

"Tough second half for us," coach Chris Holtmann said. "Give Indiana credit for making timely shots and really defending well. But we have to find a way to figure some things out here quickly."

More Big Ten

(At) Illinois 54, Rutgers 51: Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and Kofi Cockburn added 11 and grabbed 17 rebounds and Illinois held off Rutgers.

The win propels Illinois into second place in the Big Ten Conference and ties its season win total from a year ago, when the Illini went 12-21 and 7-13 in the conference.

Dosunmu stepped up big in the final two minutes for Illinois (12-5, 4-2). He scored four points (all at the free-throw line) to seal a defensive battle that saw Rutgers (12-4, 3-2) grab the lead early in the game.

"Coach has that trust in me down the stretch," Dosunmu said after the game. "I like to seize the moment."

Jacob Young led Rutgers with 16 points. Ron Harper Jr. added nine for the Scarlet Knights.

Illinois went on two 6-0 runs in the second half to close the gap against a fierce Rutgers defense. Both teams played exceedingly well defensively.

Rutgers was 20-of-59 (34%) from the field to Illinois' 18-of-63 (29%).

Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman, hit his seventh double-double of the season for the Illini,

Both teams shot poorly in the first half. Rutgers was 9-of-27 from the field (33%) while Illinois shot a paltry 6-of-31 (19%). Rutgers led 21-18 at the break. Cockburn had five points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

"We shot 19 percent in the first half and found a way to win it against a good Rutgers team," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I'm proud of our guys today. This shows the growth we've been seeing all year."

Rutgers has a reputation this season of owning the boards, particularly on the offensive end. But Illinois used its big men, Cockburn and 6-foot-9 forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, to out-rebound the Scarlet Knights 48-42 overall and 16-10 on the offensive end.

"We work hard on our rebounding during every practice," Underwood said, "It paid off for us today. Kofi in particular stepped up for us."

Wisconsin 58, (at) No. 20 Penn State 49: Micah Potter scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wisconsin over No. 20 Penn State.

Brad Davison had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten), who bounced back nicely after losing 71-70 to Illinois on Wednesday night. Kobe King added 10 points.

It was a successful start to a key stretch for Wisconsin, which hosts No. 12 Maryland on Tuesday night and visits No. 8 Michigan State on Friday.

Lamar Stevens had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who had won 13 in a row at home. Isaiah Brockington scored 15 points.

Wisconsin never trailed and led by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.

Myreon Jones gave Penn State some life when he hit an off-balance 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that cut the Badgers' lead to four.

But the Nittany Lions missed their next three shots, all 3-pointers, and Wisconsin got baskets on back-to-back possessions, with a 3 from Davison putting the game out of reach.

Both teams got off to a sluggish start. It took nearly five minutes for either team to find the basket.

The Badgers went 0-for-7 from the floor before Potter hit a layup. Potter then hit two 3s and another layup before Stevens snapped Penn State's 0-for-12 skid with a turnaround jumper.

Brockington made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to cut Wisconsin's halftime lead to 31-22.