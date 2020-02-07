Matt Charboneau and James Hawkins of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State at Michigan game (noon, Fox, WWJ 950, WJR 760):

Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the first half of MSU's win in January. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

►Matt Charboneau: Michigan State hasn’t started well on the road in Big Ten play, something it must do in what will no doubt be a raucous Crisler Center. Turnovers have been a big reason for the Spartans’ recent woes as they’ve been busy trying to dig out of big holes away from home, and a similar scenario against the Wolverines will likely make for a long day. It’s been 18 years since a team in this rivalry has won more than five in a row, something MSU is attempting to do. However, considering Michigan State’s recent track record on the road, getting a fifth straight victory seems like a bit of a stretch. Michigan 69, Michigan State 65

►James Hawkins: The Spartans and Wolverines are entering the rematch with some concerns. Michigan State has dropped two straight and has struggled to get off to good starts on the road. Michigan has had a tough time getting shots to drop at Crisler Center, where it has lost three in a row. Even though the Wolverines will have the home crowd behind them, the Spartans will still have the best player on the floor to lead them. Michigan State 72, Michigan 65

