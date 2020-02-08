CLOSE The Detroit News' James Hawkins and John Niyo recap Michigan's 77-68 win over Michigan State that snapped a four-game skid in the rivalry series. The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — The streaks are over.

The three-game skid at home. The four-game losing stretch to the in-state rival.

Michigan put an end to them both thanks to the return of Isaiah Livers and its 3-point shooting accuracy in Saturday’s 77-68 win over No. 16 Michigan State at Crisler Center.

"It feels good,” Michigan senior guard Zavier Simpson said. “Obviously we played against a great team, great coaching staff, great players. It took us a while, but we'll take it.”

Livers started and made a noticeable difference on both ends as he finished with 14 points in 31 minutes. It was the first game full game Livers played in since Dec. 14 after missing nine of the past 10 contests — and the last three games — with a lower-body injury.

Simpson added 16 points, made four 3-pointers and dished out eight assists. Eli Brooks had 11 points — all in the second half — and nine rebounds and David DeJulius scored 10 for Michigan (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten).

Michigan’s recent home woes were tied to its long-range struggles. But on Saturday, the Wolverines dialed it in and shot 39.3 percent (11-for-28) from 3-point range. The Spartans shot 26.1 percent (6-for-23) from beyond the arc.

Michigan also won the battle for 50-50 balls and battle on the boards. The Wolverines outrebounded the Spartans 46-40 and turned 14 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points.

Cassius Winston, who scored a career-high 32 points in Michigan State’s 87-69 win on Jan. 5, had 20 points but needed 18 shots. He was never able to get into a rhythm as Michigan switched things up and threw Brooks on him.

Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Aaron Henry had 11 points and nine rebounds for Michigan State (16-8, 8-5), which lost its third straight and shot a season-low 33.3 percent (21-for-63) from the field.

"I think our team did a really good job of being ready for a really tough opponent,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. “I love the fact that through our disposition, we were ready from start to finish and how we got it done was with our defense."

After trailing by as much as 10 points in the first half, Michigan State started to crank things up in the second half. The Spartans made a push and pulled within one four times in the first five minutes, the last coming on a 3-pointer by Winston to make it 39-38 with 15:09 to play.

Michigan stemmed the tide as Franz Wagner, Jon Teske and Brooks, who were all scoreless in the first half, provided the counter punch. Wagner converted a 3-point play and added a layup. Brooks made two 3-pointers. Teske threw down a one-handed alley-oop from Brooks and made three free throws. Michigan pushed back ahead 56-46 with 7:15 to go.

The Wolverines continued to widen the margin as Brandon Johns Jr. capped a 16-6 run with an offensive rebound and putback to make it 58-46 at the 6:51 mark.

The Spartans made a late charge and cut the deficit to 65-59 on a layup from Tillman with 1:56 remaining. The Wolverines used a string of defensive stops — including a monster block by Livers — and four free throws to push the lead back to double digits.

Michigan State used a last-gasp effort and pulled back within 72-66 behind 3-pointers from Winston and Rocket Watts with 40 seconds to go. But that’s as close as it would get as Michigan made enough free throws down the stretch to seal it.

"The start was poor. The middle was really good. Our end was poor,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

“We were good enough to bounce back. We get back, cut it to one, take a bad shot with the ball and then we took another bad 3…It wasn't the prettiest game, but they shot it better from the 3 and they rebounded better. That was the difference in the game.”

It was far from an offensive masterpiece in the early stages. Over the first six minutes of the game, the teams combined for six points and shot 2-for-17 from the field with eight turnovers and three blocked shots.

Michigan relied on the deep ball to get the ball rolling, with Livers, Johns and DeJulius each burying a 3-pointer for a 12-3 lead with 11:22 left in the first half.

Winston didn’t attempt first shot until 10:16 mark as he struggled to get space all game long. Michigan State didn’t crack double figures until the 7:49 mark on driving layup by Tillman.

Michigan continued to live and die by the 3-point shot as it turned in one of its best outside shooting performances at home in quite some time. Simpson buried back-to-back 3s and Livers drained another to give the Wolverines a 25-15 lead with 5:06 left in the half.

Nothing came easy for Michigan State the entire half. The Spartans entered halftime with as many turnovers as made field goals (seven) and found themselves trailing 29-23 at the break to a Michigan squad that’s trying claw its way from the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

“We definitely wanted to come out with a sense of urgency,” Simpson said. “We took a loss to Ohio State (on Tuesday) and we've been losing lately. But it has to start somewhere. Obviously, it couldn't start nowhere better than at our home court against an opponent like Michigan State.”

