Jake Slaker scored twice and Strauss Mann stopped 26 shots as Michigan dispatched Michigan State, 5-1, in Big Ten hockey action Friday at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.

Slaker scored on the power play at 6:07 to open the scoring and capped the Wolverines' onslaught with his second goal at 12:01 of the third period.

Luke Martin, Jacob Hayhurst and Jake Summers also had goals for UM (14-12-3, 9-8-2-1 Big Ten), which posted its third straight win.

Sam Saliba (power play) accounted for MSU's lone goal at 5:11 in the third period. John Lethemon made 33 saves for the Spartans (14-13-1, 10-7-1).

The rivals meet Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Faceoff is 7 p.m (Fox Sports Detroit).