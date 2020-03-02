Former Michigan captain Joe Bolden is now a defensive quality control coach at archrival Ohio State.

Bolden, a captain in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season in 2015, has a close friendship with Kerry Coombs, the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. They grew up next door to each other in Cincinnati.

Former Michigan captain Joe Bolden Is now a defensive quality control coach at archrival Ohio State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

During his early years at Michigan, Bolden, a linebacker, played for Brady Hoke whose defensive coordinator was Greg Mattison. Mattison left Michigan just more than a year ago to join OSU coach Ryan Day’s staff as co-defensive coordinator. He is entering his second year there.

Bolden spent two seasons as a graduate assistant on Mike Leach’s staff at Washington State. He was a graduate assistant at Michigan in 2016, working with linebackers and special teams.

There is precedent for a captain from one of the two rivals working for the other. Gary Moeller was an Ohio State captain in 1962 and would go on to become head coach at Michigan in 1990.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis