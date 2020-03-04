The Michigan and Michigan State women’s basketball teams head into the Big Ten tournament with strong upticks in their overall performances after dealing with injuries that held them back earlier.

Michigan (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) is the No. 7 seed and faces No. 10 seed Nebraska in a second-round game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Indianapolis, and No. 8 Michigan State (16-13, 9-9 Big Ten) will play No 9 Purdue also in a second-round game, beginning at noon.

Michigan and Michigan State enter the Big Ten women's tournament on a roll. (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

If Michigan and Michigan State advance, the next round would be daunting. MSU would play No. 1 seed Maryland, which has won 14 straight games, and Michigan would play No. 2 Northwestern, which has won nine straight.

Maryland and Northwestern shared the Big Ten regular-season title and are two of the hottest teams in women’s basketball.

“If I was picking the NCAA Tournament selection show, I would definitely have the Big Ten with probably more teams than it’s ever had before,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said this week on a Big Ten conference call, speaking to the strength of the conference. “Of course, I’m a little bit biased, but I think, too, our strength of schedule, I think we’re rated the No. 2 conference this season. I think everyone in our league really truly made a commitment to be better, to go out and schedule tougher, to improve from top to bottom.

“Everyone really committed to that, and I think it’s really paying off this year. There are some outstanding teams in our league, and not just one or two. A number of years ago we finished third in our league and we didn’t get in the NCAA Tournament, but our league is now stronger than it’s ever been, and I think we will have a record number of teams heading into March.”

Michigan and Michigan State are both stronger heading into the tournament. The Wolverines have won seven of their last 10, and the Spartans, hit particularly hard by injuries to their starters this season, have won five of their last six.

“Our kids are playing hard,” MSU coach Suzy Merchant said. “They come in every single day, it’s not like we’re the worst team in the league, but I think the disappointment of where we started and what we had and now what we don’t have, over time that dissipated. It’s been a good month where these kids have kinda looked around and said, ‘No, we’re not done, they’re not coming back (from injuries), so let’s go to work.’ It’s been refreshing. It’s a good group of kids. It’s just been hard on them (that) they’ve had to be in roles that they probably weren’t quite ready for. Over time you’ve seen kids who have really developed.”

Michigan hasn’t been immune to injuries, but has had the luxury of relying on sophomore Naz Hillmon, named this week a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection

“We had a year where we had some injuries and had to battle through some adversity,” Barnes Arico said. “We had to regroup and find our identity and I think we have found that as of late.

"Obviously, we’re led by Naz Hillmon; she’s just had an outstanding year, one of the best nationally. We can count on her to give us almost a double-double every game. She’s been really special for us all year. Our team has really come together and playing well as of late and excited about the opportunity to get Nebraska on a neutral court.”

Hillmon has been vital to Michigan’s success. She’s averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the team in both categories. She certainly attracts the attention of every opponent. Sophomore Amy Dilk also is an important cog for the Wolverines and made the Big Ten’s second team.

“Last year her role was significantly different, and now she’s on the top of everyone’s scouting report,” Barnes Arico said of Hillmon. “She faces double teams every single night, so she definitely had to grow and mature and expand her game. I think something she does really well that’s hard for other teams to defend is her ability to get up and down the floor especially in transition. She runs better than probably any big that I’ve ever seen.

“But another great attribute is her ability to rebound the basketball. If our team misses a shot, here comes Naz from the other side of the floor and gets that rebound. Just her leadership and her motor has been outstanding. Her minutes have increased probably 10 to 12 from last year per game, so she has to do that throughout the course of the entire game, and she has shown the ability to do that. She has shown the ability to lead our team and not get discouraged through those double teams and those tough matchups she has to face every night. She’s continued to improve throughout her sophomore season.”

The young Spartans will rely on sophomore guard Nia Clouden and senior guard and leader Taryn McCutcheon — both were named All Big Ten second team by the coaches — as they have all season. Clouden is averaging 14.6 points while McCutcheon averages 10.8 and leads the team with 105 assists. Merchant believes the team has stepped it up late in the season and wants to see that continue in Indianapolis.

“For us it’s very, very simple. When our team makes shots and we’re hitting, it’s no different than anybody who would say that,” Merchant said. “Defensively, we are who we are. We’ve made some improvements, but nothing significant. For us it’s getting consistency with a young team on the offensive end. We’ve had opportunities where we’ve been wide open and we’ve just got to hit that shot to get that win or keep the momentum going our way. That’s been tough. We’ve had inconsistencies that way from a young team. If you ask me what the difference is winning five of the last six, that’s it.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Big Ten women’s tournament

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday

► Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55

► No. 11 Minnesota (15-14) vs. No. 14 Penn State (7-22), 4:30

Thursday

► No. 8 Michigan State (16-13) vs. No. 9 Purdue (17-13), noon

► No. 5 Rutgers (21-8) vs. No. 12 Wisconsin (12-18), 2:30

► No. 7 Michigan (19-1) vs. No. 10 Nebraska (17-12), 6:30

► No. 6 Ohio State (18-11) vs. Minnesota-Penn State, 9

Friday

► No. 1 Maryland (25-4) vs. Michigan State-Purdue, noon

► No. 4 Indiana (23-7) vs. TBA, 2:30

► No. 2 Northwestern (16-3) vs. Michigan-Nebraska, 6:30

► No. 3 Iowa (23-6) vs. TBA, 9

Saturday

► Semifinals, 6:30 and 9 (BTN)

Sunday

► Final, 6 (ESPN2)