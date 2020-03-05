Indianapolis — Amy Dilk scored 22 points, Naz Hillmon added 20 and seventh-seeded Michigan used a strong third quarter to defeat 10th-seeded Nebraska 81-75 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

Leigha Brown and Isabelle Bourne combined for 22 points to put Nebraska on top 42-34 at halftime but the Wolverines took the lead for good with a 13-2 run to open the second half.

Naz Hillmon, seen here in a photo from earlier this season, scored 20 in Michigan's win over Nebraska. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Hillmon contributed five points, Akienreh Johnson tied it at 44 with a layup and Maddie Nolan followed with a 3-pointer for the lead.

Michigan (20-10) faces co-champion and 11th-ranked Northwestern, the second seed, in the third quarterfinal game on Friday night.

The Wolverines took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and pushed that to 12 on two occasions but Nebraska stayed within striking distance. Michigan made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth.

Hillmon and Nolan had seven rebounds each and Dilk had six assists. Nolan also had four steals.

Brown finished with 22 points and Bourne 16 for the Cornhuskers (17-13).

Purdue 72, Michigan State 63: Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points, Ae’Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and ninth-seeded Purdue defeated eighth-seeded Michigan State.

Harris scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots, which was one short of her Purdue record in the tournament set when she was a freshman in 2017. Diagne came off the bench to get 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Dominique Oden scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (18-13), who ended a three-game losing streak and now face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The lead stretched to 53-38 entering the fourth quarter when the Spartans rallied behind Shay Colley. She had nine points, Michigan State was 11 of 23 and the game got as close as six points three times.

Colley and Nia Clouden had 14 points each for the Spartans (16-14), Julia Ayraut scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Taryn McCutcheon added 10 points and 10 boards. McCutcheon also had five assists to push her career total to 582 after passing MSU assistant Kristin Hayne for the school record (574) in the regular-season finale.