Duel in the D: Michigan 4, Michigan State 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck past Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on February 17, 2020.
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck past Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on February 17, 2020. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jack Summers and goalie Strauss Mann watch as the puck just misses going into the goal after Mann makes a save in the second period.
Michigan's Jack Summers and goalie Strauss Mann watch as the puck just misses going into the goal after Mann makes a save in the second period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Christian Krygier is upended by Michigan's Nolan Moyle in front of Michigan's net in the second period.
Michigan State's Christian Krygier is upended by Michigan's Nolan Moyle in front of Michigan's net in the second period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Johnny Beecher collides into Will Lockwood after Lockwood's goal in the first period.
Michigan's Johnny Beecher collides into Will Lockwood after Lockwood's goal in the first period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Johnny Beecher collides into Will Lockwood after Lockwood's goal in the first period.
Michigan's Johnny Beecher collides into Will Lockwood after Lockwood's goal in the first period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State goalie John Lethemon makes a save in the first period.
Michigan State goalie John Lethemon makes a save in the first period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Butrus Ghafari takes down Michigan's Jake Slaker in the third period.
Michigan State's Butrus Ghafari takes down Michigan's Jake Slaker in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck past Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period,
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck past Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period, Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck behind Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period.
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck behind Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck past Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period.
Michigan's Jacob Hayhurst puts the puck past Michigan State goalie John Lethemon to go up 2-1 in the first period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan goalie Strauss Mann knocks away a shot in the second period.
Michigan goalie Strauss Mann knocks away a shot in the second period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's band keeps the maize and blue crowd cheering during the Wolverines' 4-1 victory over Michigan State.
Michigan's band keeps the maize and blue crowd cheering during the Wolverines' 4-1 victory over Michigan State. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan goalie Strauss Mann makes a save, but just barely, as it just missed tossing the goal line in the second period.
Michigan goalie Strauss Mann makes a save, but just barely, as it just missed tossing the goal line in the second period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Nick Pastujov gets a pop in the face by Michigan State's Butrus Ghafari in the third period.
Michigan's Nick Pastujov gets a pop in the face by Michigan State's Butrus Ghafari in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Garrett Van Wyhe tries to jam in the puck in front of Michigan State goalie John Lethemon in the third period.
Michigan's Garrett Van Wyhe tries to jam in the puck in front of Michigan State goalie John Lethemon in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Nolan Moyle and Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg collide along the boards in the third period.
Michigan's Nolan Moyle and Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg collide along the boards in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Nolan Moyle and Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg collide along the boards as they search for the puck in the third period.
Michigan's Nolan Moyle and Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg collide along the boards as they search for the puck in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State goalie John Lethemon keeps an eye on the puck bouncing around in front of the net in the third period.
Michigan State goalie John Lethemon keeps an eye on the puck bouncing around in front of the net in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State goalie John Lethemon during a break in the action in the third period.
Michigan State goalie John Lethemon during a break in the action in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Dennis Cesana puts Michigan's Johnny Beecher into the boards in the third period.
Michigan State's Dennis Cesana puts Michigan's Johnny Beecher into the boards in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg and Dennis Cesana hold back Michigan's Nolan Moyle going after the puck in the third period.
Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg and Dennis Cesana hold back Michigan's Nolan Moyle going after the puck in the third period. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Let Mel Pearson be perfectly clear.

    “You’re one or the other,” the third-year Michigan hockey coach said on a conference call Tuesday. “It’s either Michigan or Michigan State.”

    Sure, it’s not exactly an original sentiment. But as the Spartans and Wolverines continue their rivalry in college hockey this weekend with a best-of-three series in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, there’s potential danger in saying too much.

    “I kind of look at it as, you can be over-emotional, or too excited,” Spartans coach Danton Cole said. “It’s kind of like the heat gauge on your car. You don’t want it too hot, you don’t want it too cold. You want it right there in the middle where you’re functioning well and are in the right spot psychologically.”

    And that’ll surely be tough. The No. 3-seed Wolverines (16-14-4, 11-10-3-2 Big Ten) and No. 6-seed Spartans (15-17-2, 11-11-2-0) have never met in a Big Ten playoff series, making this weekend’s slate — all at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor — more than just a chance to settle the score on a season series that Michigan evened up last month.

    Both UM and MSU would likely need to win the Big Ten tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament field of 16.

     “I don’t think, if you talk to any of the Big Ten coaches, that there’s one team in the league that doesn’t have a legitimate shot,” Cole said of the Big Ten tournament. “Everybody’s in the mix.”

    The Spartans took both games of a home-and-home back in November but fell to Michigan on Feb. 14 and Feb. 17, the latter coming at Little Caesars Arena in the annual “Duel in the D” matchup.

    Each tilt tacks on higher stakes to the next, but with emotions already expected to run high, both coaches have put an emphasis on keeping their teams on firm mental ground.

    “There’s a lot of love-hate in that relationship, more hate than love,” Pearson said. “Especially this time of year with the playoffs, so much on the line, you can’t go over the edge. Plus, I think sometimes you can get so uptight, so wrapped into it, that when the game starts, you’ve got nothing. You can’t find your legs.”

    Likewise, Cole doesn’t suspect that he’ll have trouble motivating his players. The key as coaches, he said, will be to make sure that his team’s emotion peaks at the right time.

    “It’s the playoffs, it’s at Michigan. There’s going to be plenty of energy,” Cole said. “It’s just, how do you contain that, and not kind of be tipping over? That’s what sports are, trying to find yourself in that sweet spot.”

    Big Ten hockey tournament

    Best-of-three quarterfinals

    All times Eastern; x-if necessary

    ►No. 6 Michigan State at No. 3 Michigan

    Game 1: Friday, 7

    Game 2: Saturday, 7

    x-Game 3: Sunday, 5

    ►No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio State

    Game 1: Friday, 7

    Game 2: Saturday, 7

    x-Game 3: Sunday, 7

    ►No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota

    Game 1: Friday, 8

    Game 2: Saturday, 8

    x-Game 3: Sunday, 7

    Note: No. 1 seed Penn State earns bye to single-elimination semifinals March 14-15.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE