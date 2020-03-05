Let Mel Pearson be perfectly clear.

“You’re one or the other,” the third-year Michigan hockey coach said on a conference call Tuesday. “It’s either Michigan or Michigan State.”

Sure, it’s not exactly an original sentiment. But as the Spartans and Wolverines continue their rivalry in college hockey this weekend with a best-of-three series in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, there’s potential danger in saying too much.

Michigan's Nick Pastujov gets a pop in the face by Michigan State's Butrus Ghafari during the UM-MSU game at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 17. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

“I kind of look at it as, you can be over-emotional, or too excited,” Spartans coach Danton Cole said. “It’s kind of like the heat gauge on your car. You don’t want it too hot, you don’t want it too cold. You want it right there in the middle where you’re functioning well and are in the right spot psychologically.”

And that’ll surely be tough. The No. 3-seed Wolverines (16-14-4, 11-10-3-2 Big Ten) and No. 6-seed Spartans (15-17-2, 11-11-2-0) have never met in a Big Ten playoff series, making this weekend’s slate — all at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor — more than just a chance to settle the score on a season series that Michigan evened up last month.

Both UM and MSU would likely need to win the Big Ten tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament field of 16.

“I don’t think, if you talk to any of the Big Ten coaches, that there’s one team in the league that doesn’t have a legitimate shot,” Cole said of the Big Ten tournament. “Everybody’s in the mix.”

The Spartans took both games of a home-and-home back in November but fell to Michigan on Feb. 14 and Feb. 17, the latter coming at Little Caesars Arena in the annual “Duel in the D” matchup.

Each tilt tacks on higher stakes to the next, but with emotions already expected to run high, both coaches have put an emphasis on keeping their teams on firm mental ground.

“There’s a lot of love-hate in that relationship, more hate than love,” Pearson said. “Especially this time of year with the playoffs, so much on the line, you can’t go over the edge. Plus, I think sometimes you can get so uptight, so wrapped into it, that when the game starts, you’ve got nothing. You can’t find your legs.”

Michigan State's Jerad Rosburg and Dennis Cesana hold back Michigan's Nolan Moyle going after the puck during the UM-MSU game at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 17. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Likewise, Cole doesn’t suspect that he’ll have trouble motivating his players. The key as coaches, he said, will be to make sure that his team’s emotion peaks at the right time.

“It’s the playoffs, it’s at Michigan. There’s going to be plenty of energy,” Cole said. “It’s just, how do you contain that, and not kind of be tipping over? That’s what sports are, trying to find yourself in that sweet spot.”

Big Ten hockey tournament

Best-of-three quarterfinals

All times Eastern; x-if necessary

►No. 6 Michigan State at No. 3 Michigan

Game 1: Friday, 7

Game 2: Saturday, 7

x-Game 3: Sunday, 5

►No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio State

Game 1: Friday, 7

Game 2: Saturday, 7

x-Game 3: Sunday, 7

►No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota

Game 1: Friday, 8

Game 2: Saturday, 8

x-Game 3: Sunday, 7

Note: No. 1 seed Penn State earns bye to single-elimination semifinals March 14-15.