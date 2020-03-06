Ann Arbor — In an average hockey game, faceoffs typically hold a marginal impact on the final result.

Such was not the case at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night.

In the second period of Game 1 of the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, Michigan directly turned two offensive-zone faceoffs into goals, eventually topping rival Michigan State 3-0 to open the best-of-three series.

Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann, seen here facing Michigan State earlier in the season, stopped all 25 shots faced for UM. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Jake Slaker opened the scoring for the Wolverines (17-14-4, 11-10-3-2 Big 10) during a 5-on-3 man-advantage in the first before Johnny Beecher and Nick Pastujov put two past MSU goaltender John Lethemon in the second. Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann stopped all 25 shots faced for UM.

UM went 2-for-5 on the power play while successfully killing all five of its penalty-kill attempts.

The Spartans (15-18-2, 11-12-2-0) outshot UM 21-11 in the final two periods but couldn't beat Mann, who entered Friday's contest with the nation's sixth-best save percentage (.936) and seventh-best goals against average (1.97).

Neither team had much going offensively early on, as UM led in the shots department by a 3-0 advantage when going on the game's first power play at 8:35.

MSU's Dennis Cesana put the Wolverines on a 5-on-3 man-advantage with 1:17 left in the original penalty to Logan Lambdin. A broken Spartans stick moments later opened things up even further for UM, allowing Slaker to park himself on the far-side post and bury a backdoor pass from Will Lockwood at 9:54.

The Spartans registered their first shot of the game with 8:06 left in the opening period.

MSU caught its first break at 15:47, when UM was called for having too many men on the ice. The Spartans failed to register a shot on net during the power play and exited the period with just four shots total to its credit.

UM took a 2-0 lead just 2:52 into the middle frame. The Wolverines ran a perfectly executed play on a faceoff to Lethemon's right; Jacob Hayhurst drew the puck back to Luke Martin, who then found a cutting Johnny Beecher (Boston Bruins) for a slam dunk.

The Spartans received their third power play of the second period at 12:17. Mann made several big stops to keep the Wolverines up 2-0 as the slashing penalty to Nick Granowicz expired.

After MSU's Jagger Joshua was sent to the box with 10 seconds left in the period, the Wolverines again scored off a faceoff to go up 3-0. Nick Pastujov (New York Islanders) crashed the faceoff dot, got off a shot that bounced right back to him, and buried the second attempt short-side as Lethemon failed to recover.

The Spartans again outshot the Wolverines in the third period, but couldn't muster many scoring chances of substance.

