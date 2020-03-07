Bloomington, Ind. — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a 60-56 victory Saturday and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6), which has won eight straight. Now the Badgers must wait until Sunday to see if No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State remain tied atop the conference standings.

Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl, left, dives for a loose ball in front of Indiana forward Jerome Hunter in the second half Saturday. Wisconsin won 60-56. (Photo: AJ Mast, AP)

Devonte Green scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead Indiana (19-12, 9-11), which has lost three of four.

Indiana appeared to be in control when it went on a 13-5 run to take a 47-39 lead with 8:52 left in the game.

But Wisconsin fought back, scoring 12 straight points. The Badgers tied the score on Potter’s three-point play before taking the lead for good on Brad Davison’s 3-pointer with 4:05 to go.

The Badgers never trailed again, forcing 12 straight missed shots during the final stretch.

The Badgers didn’t follow the traditional script. But they dug down late, found a way to continue their recent dominance in the Indiana series and now head into the conference tournament with momentum and confidence.

The Hoosiers may have done enough already to make the NCAA Tournament. But a win over another ranked team might have assured them of a spot in the 68-team field. Instead, coach Archie Miller must wait a few more days to see if he can record his first 20-win season at Indiana.

Nebraska suspensions

Nebraska players Cam Mack and Dachon Burke are suspended indefinitely and will miss the Cornhuskers’ regular-season finale at Minnesota on Sunday.

Coach Fred Hoiberg cited unspecified violations of team rules.

Mack will miss a second straight game. Lincoln police ticketed him Wednesday for negligent driving after he struck a vehicle from behind and left the scene.

Mack has started 25 games and averages 12 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Burke has started 27 games and averages 12 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

The Huskers (7-23, 2-17) are last in the Big Ten and have dropped 15 straight games, the longest losing streak among Power Five conference teams.