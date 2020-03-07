Ann Arbor — Another night, another game at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, and another stellar performance from Strauss Mann.

The sophomore Michigan goaltender on Saturday night pitched his second consecutive shutout between the pipes against Michigan State, making 20 saves as the Wolverines eliminated the rival Spartans with a 3-0 victory in the second game of a best-of-three quarterfinals Big Ten series.

Michigan's Jake Slaker scores a pair in a 3-0 victory over Michigan State Saturday at Yost Ice Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Johnny Beecher and Jake Slaker scored for the second time in as many nights and Will Lockwood scored the winner with a power-play goal in the first for the Wolverines (18-4-4).

The Spartans (15-19-2) got off on much better footing than they did a night prior, spending a majority of the opening 3:41 on the attack before Brody Stevens was sent off for interference, ending MSU’s momentum and making way for a flurry of Grade-A Wolverine opportunities.

Even after receiving a power play of its own at 8:03, the Spartans couldn’t regain the momentum they started with until late in the first. A handful of shots from the point tested Mann, but didn’t beat him.

MSU had just one shot over the course of two power-play chances in the first.

UM picked up steam early in the second period, creating a handful of chances and grinding out long possessions in the offensive zone before eventually drawing a penalty on MSU forward Patrick Khodorenko.

The Wolverines cashed in its ticket 35 seconds into the power play. With the UM attack converging in on Lethemon, Slaker fed Nick Blankenburg for a one-timer at the top of the circles that was deflected past Lethemon by Lockwood to make it 1-0 at 5:20 in the second.

When handed opportunities to claim momentum, the Spartans faltered. A tripping penalty on UM’s Griffin Luce at 9:29 put MSU on its first power play of the period, which then expired without any shots on goal.

For the second night in a row, the Wolverines popped in a demoralizing goal near the end of the second period. Beecher split a pair of MSU defenseman with a full head of steam, doubled back to the top of the circles, and ripped a wrist shot past a screened Lethemon to go up 2-0 at 18:28.

Frustration began to boil over for the Spartans after Beecher’s second goal of the series, as Logan Lambdin then took an errant cross-checking penalty to close the period.

The Spartans killed off the penalty to Lambdin and picked up the pace. They again tested Mann on several occasions but lost another crucial two minutes of even-strength play when Jerad Rosburg charged Nick Granowicz at 11:33.

Slaker iced the game for UM with an empty-net goal.

Nolan Bianchi is freelance writer.