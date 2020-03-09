Michigan State 80, Ohio State 69
Here is the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games on BTN unless noted
Wednesday
No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6
No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30
Thursday
No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon
No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30
No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9
Friday
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner, noon
No. 4 Illinois vs. Iowa-Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 2:30
No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Purdue winner, 6:30
No. 3 Maryland vs. Penn State-Indiana/Nebraska winner, 9
Saturday
Semifinals, 1 and 3:30 (CBS)
Sunday
Final, 3:30 (CBS)
