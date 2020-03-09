Michigan State 80, Ohio State 69
Michigan State's Malik Hall, Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown dance on the tables along the floor after defeating Ohio State 80-69 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, March 8, 2020. MSU now shares in a three-way Big Ten championship tie with Maryland and Wisconsin. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cassius Winston hugs fellow graduating senior Kyle Ahrens, with Malik Hall in the background, during the 80-69 victory over Ohio State. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston passes around Ohio State's Luther Muhammad in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after putting down a basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets past Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson and lays up two points in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens defends against Ohio State's Andrew Wesson in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk during a break in the action in the first half against Ohio State on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Aaron Henry puts up a shot against Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the floor near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Malik Hall drives hard to the basket and Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson picks up the foul in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State senior Connor George, who came in late in the game, passes around Ohio State's E.J. Liddell late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Malik Hall battles for a rebound with Ohio State's E.J. Liddell in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens puts up a 3-pointer against his brother, Ohio State's Justin Ahrens in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts talk on the floor during a break in the action in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry are all smiles late in during a break in the action late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston throws up his arms after sinking a shot late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. gives teammate Cassius Winston a hug as he comes off the floor during a timeout late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points over Ohio State's E.J. Liddell in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Aaron Henry flies to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Rocket Watts flies through the Ohio State's defense and lays up a two-point basket In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ohio State's Andrew Wesson gets the ball knocked away by Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Aaron Henry steals the ball away from Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after stealing the ball from Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and the fans at the Breslin Center watch a replay of a near amazing dunk by teammate Aaron Henry that bounced off the iron In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman hits the floor for a loose ball and passes to teammate Aaron Henry In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston talks with head coach Tom Izzo during a break in the action In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Xavier Tillman takes a tumble after losing his footing In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Ohio State's Andre Wesson In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman works around Ohio State's E.J. Liddell In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann calls out to his players In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Malik Hall and coach Tom Izzo have a moment as Hall heads back to the bench In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk during a break in the action In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Ohio State's C.J. Walker In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Rocket Watts and coach Tom Izzo take a moment during a break in the action In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after stealing the ball In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts chat during a break in the action In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts chat during a break in the action In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Connor George acknowledges the crowd as he heads to center court to kiss the floor late In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Connor George kisses the floor before being taken out of the game late In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston acknowledges the crowd as he is taken out o the game late In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State senior Cassius Winston kisses the floor at center court, as he comes out of the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry hug as Winston comes out of the game late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tom Izoo, wife Lupe Izzo and daughter Rachuel Izzo during the post game ceremony for the senior staff and players. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston reflected in the 2020 Big Ten Championship trophy. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Michigan State Spartans raise the Big Ten championship banner at the Breslin Center. MSU shares in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown dance on the tables floor after beating Ohio State. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lupe Izzo and Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo during the post game ceremony for the senior staff and players. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Gabe Brown pose with the Big Ten Championship trophy. MSU shares in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cassius Winston and girlfriend Arin Bell watch during the postgame ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Injured Joshua Langford after the graduating seniors ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The third consecutive 'Big Ten Champions' banner goes up to the rafters at the Breslin Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cassius Winston an the Michigan State Spartans make their way onto the floor at the Breslin for the final game of the regular season in E. Lansing, Michigan on March 8, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Here is the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games on BTN unless noted

    Wednesday

    No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6

    No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30

    Thursday

    No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon

    No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30

    No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30

    No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9

    Friday

    No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner, noon

    No. 4 Illinois vs. Iowa-Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 2:30

    No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Purdue winner, 6:30

    No. 3 Maryland vs. Penn State-Indiana/Nebraska winner, 9

    Saturday

    Semifinals, 1 and 3:30 (CBS)

    Sunday

    Final, 3:30 (CBS)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE