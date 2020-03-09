As Big Ten champions, it’s not surprising that Michigan State won its share Monday when the Big Ten announced its annual awards.

After clinching a share of the regular-season championship with a win over Ohio State on Sunday, senior Cassius Winston was named first-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season while junior Xavier Tillman earned second-team honors and was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Guard Rocket Watts was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team.

“It’s great when our players are recognized and this year is no different,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I’m thrilled for Cassius to be recognized as a first-team selection by the coaches and the media. It’s a tribute to him, not only for what he accomplished on the court this season, but also for how he handled himself during a difficult season.”

Last season’s Big Ten Player of the Year ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring with 18.6 points per game and ranked fourth in the league with 5.9 assists a game. Winston also leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage (43.2) and is one of only seven Division I players averaging at least 18 points, 5.5 assists and two rebounds per game.

Tillman enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while becoming Michigan State’s all-time leader in blocked shots as a junior. Also on Monday, Tillman was named a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Tillman is the only Division I player averaging at least 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks a game. He is also the only Big Ten player among the top-15 in the league in points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots.

“I can’t explain how proud I am of Xavier for the work he has put in since he came here three years ago,” Izzo said. “He’s one of the hardest workers we have and he does a tremendous job being a standout player, student and father.”

Tillman had some of his best games defensively this season against a stable of quality big men in the conference, including Player of the Year Luka Garza.

“Definitely Player of the Year Luka Garza and (Maryland’s) Jalen Smith,” Tillman said on the Big Ten Network when asked who was the toughest player he guarded this season. “Those two guys have two totally different games but brought a lot to the table. Both played aggressive, both knew where to get their shots, both knew how to draw contact and get to the free-throw line. So both of them are really hard to stop.”

Watts has been outstanding in the second half of the season. He scored in double figures in each of the final four games of the regular season and five of the last seven overall, including tying his career-high of 21 points at Illinois and against Iowa.

“Rocket has really come on in the second half of the season,” Izzo said, “and I think the best is yet to come for him.”

Big Ten men's basketball awards

All-Big Ten teams (coaches)

First team

► Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous selection)

► Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

► Jalen Smith, Maryland

► Cassius Winston, Michigan State (unanimous selection)

► Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Second team

► Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

► Zavier Simpson Michigan

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

► Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Third team

► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

► Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

► Geo Baker, Rutgers

► Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

► D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Honorable mention

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

► Marcus Carr, Minnesota

► Trevion Williams, Purdue

► Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

All-freshman team

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois (unanimous selection)

► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous selection)

► CJ Fredrick, Iowa

► Franz Wagner, Michigan

► Rocket Watts, Michigan State

All-defensive team

► Jalen Smith, Maryland

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

► Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

► Nojel Eastern, Purdue

Player of the year

► Luka Garza, Iowa

Defensive player of the year

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Freshman of the year

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Sixth man of the year

► Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

► Greg Gard, Wisconsin

All Big Ten teams (media)

First team

► Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

► Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous selection)

► Jalen Smith, Maryland

► Cassius Winston, Michigan State

► Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Second team

► Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

► Zavier Simpson, Michigan

► Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

► Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

► Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Third team

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

► Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

► Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

► Marcus Carr, Minnesota

► Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

► Darryl Morsell, Maryland

► Isaiah Livers, Michigan

► Cam Mack, Nebraska

► Myreon Jones, Penn State

► Trevion Williams, Purdue

► Geo Baker, Rutgers

► Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

► D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Player of the Year

► Luka Garza, Iowa

Freshman of the year

► Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Coach of the year

► Greg Gard, Wisconsin