Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News final Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1.
1. Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) – The Spartans closed the regular season winning five straight, including four in a row over ranked opponents, to capture a share of their third straight Big Ten championship. Xavier Tillman has been outstanding all year, but Cassius Winston has been rolling as well, while Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry (11) have come alive as MSU heads into March will plenty of momentum. Last week: 1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6.
2. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) – The Badgers have been on a tear to cap off the regular season, winning eight in a row to share the conference championship. It was quite the turnaround after the Badgers were barely a .500 team around the first of the year. However, they overcame their share of adversity and now head to the Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed. Last week: 6. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2.
3. Maryland (24-7, 14-6) – It wasn’t exactly the finish the Terrapins were looking for, as their conference lead that looked insurmountable disappeared down the stretch with three losses in the final five games. The Terps were able to pull things together enough to win on Sunday and grab a share the of the Big Ten title, but momentum clearly has left them headed into the postseason. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4.
4. Illinois (21-10, 13-7) – Like most teams in the Big Ten, Illinois went through its own tough stretch, losing four in a row back in early February. Since then, though, the Fighting Illini went on a four-game winning streak and won five of their final six games. The lone loss left them a game behind the conference champions, but the Illini have restored their confidence headed to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 4. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5.
5. Ohio State (21-10, 11-9) – Despite losing the regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, the Buckeyes have effectively righted the ship. After an outstanding nonconference season, things crumbled for Ohio State early in Big Ten play, but the Buckeyes entered the MSU game winners of four in a row. They were short-handed, but should be close to full strength and headed to the postseason with plenty of optimism. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (20-11, 11-9) – It’s been a bit of a mixed bag all season for the Hawkeyes and the final two weeks of the season were no different as Iowa lost three of its last four. Big man Luka Garza (55) almost certainly will be named Big Ten Player of the Year, but he hasn’t gotten much help the last two weeks. They will need to turn things around quickly if they expect to make any sort of run in March. Last week: 3. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8.
7. Michigan (19-12, 10-10) – Finding consistency has been an issue for the Wolverines for most of the Big Ten season, and that was magnified over the last few weeks. After five straight wins, it looked like Michigan was going to make a run at the conference title, but just one win in the last four games has the Wolverines wondering if they have what it takes to make some noise in Indianapolis this week and in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 8. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9.
8. Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) – The Scarlet Knights haven’t had a winning season in conference play since 1991 as members of the Atlantic 10, so it’s safe to say this season has already been a rousing success. But things aren’t ending here for the Rutgers, as they’re as likely as any team to make a run in the conference tournament and most likely will be part of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7.
9. Penn State (21-10, 11-9) – The Nittany Lions will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under coach Patrick Chambers, but the way they’ve closed the season doesn’t have many believing there will be a long run. Penn State won only one of its final six games and capped things off by losing by double digits at Northwestern, hardly a confidence builder headed to the postseason. Last week: 7. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10.
10. Purdue (16-15, 9-11) – The Boilermakers have been limited all season, but two wins in the final three games still has Matt Painter’s group on the NCAA Tournament bubble. What it will take in this week’s Big Ten tournament to bolster the resume enough is hard to tell, but getting to the championship game on Sunday would give them a shot. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11.
11. Indiana (19-12, 9-11) – Most projections have the Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they’d be wise to add another win or two at this week’s Big Ten tournament. With just one win in the last four games, momentum clearly isn’t on the Hoosiers’ side, but if they can manage to reach the quarterfinals on Friday, it might be enough to keep marching. Last week: 11. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12.
12. Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) – It’s been a difficult season for the Golden Gophers, who won just three games since the beginning of February and fit in a couple of three-game skids in the process. Daniel Oturu (25) is one of the best big men in the country and the Gophers were in almost every game they played, but simply couldn’t close the deal. Only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship will get the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 12. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) – How about that finish to the regular season for the Wildcats, who won two of their final three games, upsetting Penn State in the finale on Saturday to get a win over a team other than Nebraska. The Wildcats almost certainly will make a quick exit this week from the conference tournament, as the attention turns toward a dramatic improvement next season. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14.
14. Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) – With two of their best players — guard Cam Mack and Dachon Burke (11) — suspended for the finale at Minnesota, it was no wonder the Cornhuskers lost their 16th straight game. How quickly Fred Hoiberg can turn things around in Lincoln is tougher to determine. He’ll have plenty of roster decisions to make in the offseason, one that will begin after what is likely to be a 17th straight loss at the conference tournament. Last week: 14. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — There was little debate that throughout the regular season, the Big Ten was the best conference in college basketball.

    And when all 14 teams meet this week in Indianapolis for the conference tournament, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo expects the battle throughout the regular season will keep right on rolling.

    “I think everybody probably agrees there's been some ups and downs with all of our teams this year,” Izzo said on the Big Ten teleconference Monday. “Some of it's been the scheduling, some of it's been there's so many good teams. You have a lot of good teams and you lose two, three in a row and all sudden you got a couple of road games.

    “It's been the most difficult of my 25 years, and I think that's a credit to the other Big Ten teams. So the Big Ten tournament, I think there's so many teams that could win it. It will probably be the most exciting to date since they started this thing.”

    One thing’s for sure, there will only be one winner by early Sunday evening. That didn’t happen in the regular season as Michigan State shared the championship with Wisconsin and Maryland, the third straight conference title for the Spartans.

    Play in the conference tournament begins Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but Michigan State won’t get going until the quarterfinals on Friday when it will take on the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 7 seed Ohio State and No. 10 Purdue.

    The Spartans (22-9) have won six tournament championships and will be looking to win in back-to-back years for the first time since 1999 and 2000. While Michigan State’s six Big Ten tournament titles are the most of any conference team, it was only before this season that banners appeared at the Breslin Center to commemorate those championships.

    It was something Izzo was never a fan of in the past, putting more emphasis on the regular-season title. But as conference tournaments have become the norm, he agreed to add the tournament championship banners along with regular-season banners like the one raised on Sunday when the Spartans beat Ohio State.

    “The Big Ten (tournament) banners haven’t been as big a deal, maybe because we were the last major conference to go to it. In some places that is honored more than the regular season, which I don't agree with. So we just decided that we were going to do that and our (marketing) people did it, and I think it's a good thing for us.”

    Michigan State 80, Ohio State 69
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Michigan State's Malik Hall, Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown dance on the tables along the floor after defeating Ohio State 80-69 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, March 8, 2020. MSU now shares in a three-way Big Ten championship tie with Maryland and Wisconsin.
    Michigan State's Malik Hall, Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown dance on the tables along the floor after defeating Ohio State 80-69 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, March 8, 2020. MSU now shares in a three-way Big Ten championship tie with Maryland and Wisconsin. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Cassius Winston hugs fellow graduating senior Kyle Ahrens, with Malik Hall in the background, during the 80-69 victory over Ohio State.
    Cassius Winston hugs fellow graduating senior Kyle Ahrens, with Malik Hall in the background, during the 80-69 victory over Ohio State. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston passes around Ohio State's Luther Muhammad in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston passes around Ohio State's Luther Muhammad in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after putting down a basket in the first half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after putting down a basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets past Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson and lays up two points in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets past Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson and lays up two points in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens defends against Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the first half.
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens defends against Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk during a break in the action in the first half against Ohio State on Sunday.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk during a break in the action in the first half against Ohio State on Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry puts up a shot against Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the first half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry puts up a shot against Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the floor near the end of the game.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the floor near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Malik Hall drives hard to the basket and Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson picks up the foul in the second half.
    Michigan State's Malik Hall drives hard to the basket and Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson picks up the foul in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State senior Conner George, who came in late in the game, passes around Ohio State's E.J. Liddell late in the second half.
    Michigan State senior Conner George, who came in late in the game, passes around Ohio State's E.J. Liddell late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Malik Hall battles for a rebound with Ohio State's E.J. Liddell in the second half.
    Michigan State's Malik Hall battles for a rebound with Ohio State's E.J. Liddell in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens puts up a 3-pointer against his brother, Ohio State's Justin Ahrens in the second half.
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens puts up a 3-pointer against his brother, Ohio State's Justin Ahrens in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts talk on the floor during a break in the action in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts talk on the floor during a break in the action in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry are all smiles late in during a break in the action late in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry are all smiles late in during a break in the action late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston throws up his arms after sinking a shot late in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston throws up his arms after sinking a shot late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. In the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. gives teammate Cassius Winston a hug as he comes off the floor during a timeout late in the second half.
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. gives teammate Cassius Winston a hug as he comes off the floor during a timeout late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points over Ohio State's E.J. Liddell in the second half.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points over Ohio State's E.J. Liddell in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry flies to the hoop in the second half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry flies to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts flies through the Ohio State's defense and lays up a two-point basket In the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts flies through the Ohio State's defense and lays up a two-point basket In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Ohio State's Andre Wesson gets the ball knocked away by Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens In the second half.
    Ohio State's Andre Wesson gets the ball knocked away by Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry steals the ball away from Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the second half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry steals the ball away from Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after stealing the ball from Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the second half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after stealing the ball from Ohio State's Andre Wesson in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and the fans at the Breslin Center watch a replay of a near amazing dunk by teammate Aaron Henry that bounced off the iron In the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and the fans at the Breslin Center watch a replay of a near amazing dunk by teammate Aaron Henry that bounced off the iron In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman hits the floor for a loose ball and passes to teammate Aaron Henry In the second half.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman hits the floor for a loose ball and passes to teammate Aaron Henry In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston talks with head coach Tom Izzo during a break in the action In the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston talks with head coach Tom Izzo during a break in the action In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Xavier Tillman takes a tumble after losing his footing In the first half.
    Xavier Tillman takes a tumble after losing his footing In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Ohio State's Andre Wesson In the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives past Ohio State's Andre Wesson In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman works around Ohio State's E.J. Liddell In the first half.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman works around Ohio State's E.J. Liddell In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann calls out to his players In the first half.
    Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann calls out to his players In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Malik Hall and coach Tom Izzo have a moment as Hall heads back to the bench In the first half.
    Michigan State's Malik Hall and coach Tom Izzo have a moment as Hall heads back to the bench In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk during a break in the action In the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and coach Tom Izzo talk during a break in the action In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Ohio State's C.J. Walker In the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Ohio State's C.J. Walker In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts and coach Tom Izzo take a moment during a break in the action In the first half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts and coach Tom Izzo take a moment during a break in the action In the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after stealing the ball In the second half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry lets out a yell after stealing the ball In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts chat during a break in the action In the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts chat during a break in the action In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. In the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts defends against Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts chat during a break in the action In the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts chat during a break in the action In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Conner George acknowledges the crowd as he heads to center court to kiss the floor late In the second half.
    Michigan State's Conner George acknowledges the crowd as he heads to center court to kiss the floor late In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Conner George kisses the floor before being taken out of the game late In the second half.
    Michigan State's Conner George kisses the floor before being taken out of the game late In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston acknowledges the crowd as he is taken out o the game late In the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston acknowledges the crowd as he is taken out o the game late In the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State senior Cassius Winston kisses the floor at center court, as he comes out of the game.
    Michigan State senior Cassius Winston kisses the floor at center court, as he comes out of the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry hug as Winston comes out of the game late in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry hug as Winston comes out of the game late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izoo, wife Lupe Izzo and daughter Rachuel Izzo during the post game ceremony for the senior staff and players.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izoo, wife Lupe Izzo and daughter Rachuel Izzo during the post game ceremony for the senior staff and players. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston reflected in the 2020 Big Ten Championship trophy.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston reflected in the 2020 Big Ten Championship trophy. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The Michigan State Spartans raise the Big Ten championship banner at the Breslin Center. MSU shares in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin.
    The Michigan State Spartans raise the Big Ten championship banner at the Breslin Center. MSU shares in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown dance on the tables floor after beating Ohio State.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Gabe Brown dance on the tables floor after beating Ohio State. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Lupe Izzo and Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo during the post game ceremony for the senior staff and players.
    Lupe Izzo and Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo during the post game ceremony for the senior staff and players. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Gabe Brown pose with the Big Ten Championship trophy. MSU shares in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Gabe Brown pose with the Big Ten Championship trophy. MSU shares in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Cassius Winston and girlfriend Arin Bell watch during the postgame ceremony.
    Cassius Winston and girlfriend Arin Bell watch during the postgame ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Injured Joshua Langford after the graduating seniors ceremony.
    Injured Joshua Langford after the graduating seniors ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The third consecutive 'Big Ten Champions' banner goes up to the rafters at the Breslin Center.
    The third consecutive 'Big Ten Champions' banner goes up to the rafters at the Breslin Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Cassius Winston an the Michigan State Spartans make their way onto the floor at the Breslin for the final game of the regular season in E. Lansing, Michigan on March 8, 2020.
    Cassius Winston an the Michigan State Spartans make their way onto the floor at the Breslin for the final game of the regular season in E. Lansing, Michigan on March 8, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Who is left standing on Sunday will be as tough to predict as the regular season, but odds are there will be plenty of Big Ten teams moving on to the NCAA Tournament.

      As many as 10 teams could find themselves in the field, as all 10 of those teams are slotted No. 38 or better in the most recent NET rankings, a primary tool used by the tournament selection committee. Some teams will be trying to secure that spot by playing well this week while others are simply strengthening their seed.

      While it will lead to plenty of Big Ten teams moving on, using the season as a gauge for how they’ll fair in the NCAA Tournament is a more difficult prospect.

      “It’s always hard to predict because it always comes down to matchups,” Izzo said. “We've been beaten by Middle Tennessee as the 2-15 (seeds), but I think the Big Ten is going to do awfully well because there's been a lot of close games. There's been a lot of games that people have found a way to win. I think we beaten the hell out of each other, which makes you stronger at the end of the day.

      “Some people say, ‘There's nobody in our league that's separated themselves as much,’ and I would agree with that. But I don't think that's a negative. I think it's because there's so many good teams. In some other conferences, there's some separation because there's four or five really bad teams that they play twice. You're gonna get 10 wins right off the bat. That's not happening in our league. So I think they'll do very well.”

      mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @mattcharboneau

      Big Ten men's tournament

      Here is the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games on BTN unless noted.

      Wednesday

      ► No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6

      ► No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30

      Thursday

      ► No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon

      ► No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30

      ► No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30

      ► No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9

      Friday

      ► No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner, noon

      ► No. 4 Illinois vs. Iowa-Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 2:30

      ► No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Purdue winner, 6:30

      ► No. 3 Maryland vs. Penn State-Indiana/Nebraska winner, 9

      Saturday

      ► Semifinals, 1 and 3:30 (CBS)

      Sunday

      ► Final, 3:30 (CBS)

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE