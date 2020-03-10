John Beilein has found a new team.

The former Michigan coach will join the Big Ten Network’s studio crew as an analyst for the Big Ten tournament and NCAA Tournament, the network announced on Tuesday night.

Former Michigan and Cavaliers coach John Beilein will serve as a BTN analyst. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Beilein will make his BTN analyst debut on the “Big Ten Tournament Tip-Off Show” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The gig is Beilein’s first since he stepped down as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers last month after 54 games. His short stint in the NBA came after a 12-year run at Michigan.

Beilein will be part of a studio team that includes anchors Dave Revsine and Mike Hall and analysts Ben Brust, Brian Butch, Mike DeCourcy, Tim Miles, Jess Settles, Stephen Bardo and Shon Morris.

BTN’s coverage of the Big Ten tournament will include 26 studio shows during the five-day, 13-game event in Indianapolis. However, most of the studio personnel — except for Hall, Bardo and Morris, who will all be helping announce games — will not be on-site for the tournament.

According to a report from The Chicago Tribune last week, the network decided not to send nonessential personnel to Bankers Life Fieldhouse due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, all tournament pregame, halftime and postgame programs by the studio team will be broadcast from BTN’s Chicago headquarters.

Beilein, Michigan’s all-time winningest coach, was on hand for his former team’s Senior Night and home finale last week. It marked his first time back at Crisler Center since he left the program for the pros in May.

Big Ten tournament

Here is the schedule for the 2020 Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games on BTN unless noted.

Wednesday

►No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6

►No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30

Thursday

►No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, noon

►No. 5 Iowa vs. Minnesota-Northwestern winner, 2:30

►No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30

►No. 6 Penn State vs. Indiana-Nebraska winner, 9

Friday

►No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Rutgers-Michigan winner, noon

►No. 4 Illinois vs. Iowa-Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 2:30

►No. 2 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Purdue winner, 6:30

►No. 3 Maryland vs. Penn State-Indiana/Nebraska winner, 9

Saturday

►Semifinals, 1 and 3:30 (CBS)

Sunday

►Final, 3:30 (CBS)

