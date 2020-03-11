The only change expected at this week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis involves the media. Not the fans.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten said it was monitoring the coronavirus situation, but planned to continue with the tournament as scheduled.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

"The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the league said in a statement.

"At this time, the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will continue to be held as scheduled."

In recent days, as the coronavirus fears have escalated, several sporting events have opted to go fans-free, including the Mid-American Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments in Cleveland, as well as the Golden State Warriors.

There's a growing sense the NCAA Tournament, which starts next week, might go that route, too.

The Big Ten hasn't taken that step, for now. Instead, postgame media will be moved to larger areas, rather than in confined locker rooms.

The Big Ten Network has decided to keep most of its studio-show personnel away from Indianapolis. Former Michigan coach John Beilein will be an analyst for the network.

The Big Ten tournament was scheduled to start Wednesday night, with Michigan playing Thursday, and Michigan State on Friday.