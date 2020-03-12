Indianapolis — The Big Ten Conference has canceled its men’s basketball tournament, which was scheduled to continue at noon on Thursday, due to coronavirus concerns.

“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

Fans enter The Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

No. 8 seed Michigan was scheduled to play No. 9 seed Rutgers at noon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

On Wednesday night, the Big Ten announced the tournament would go on as planned but would be closed to spectators.

During pregame warm-ups, Michigan sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. ran out onto the court waving and pointing to both sides of the stands. Junior walk-on guard Luke Wilson also threw up both his arms imploring the imaginary crowd to get loud.

But just as Michigan and Rutgers both took the court for their final round of warm-ups, the Big Ten ended up canceling the remainder of the tournament just 20 minutes before the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights tipped off.

“Some things are bigger than basketball," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "This is a global situation and we need to make sure we follow the guidance and direction of the experts and health officials. While we are disappointed of not being able to play this event — especially for (seniors) Zavier (Simpson) and Jon (Teske), we need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones. We are a Michigan family ... forever.“

Michigan State was scheduled to play the Ohio State-Purdue winner on Friday.

The tournament started Wednesday with No. 12 seed Minnesota defeating No. 13 seed Northwestern, 74-57, and No. 11 seed Indiana downing No. 14 seed Nebraska, 89-64.

The Ivy League was the first league to cancel its conference tournaments by making the call on Tuesday. The Big Ten was part of the latest wave to follow suit on Thursday, along with the Mid-American Conference, Southeastern Conference, Pac-12, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Atlantic 10 and Western Athletic Conference.

