The Big Ten conference has extended its suspension of organized team activities through May 4, it announced Friday.

"This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year," according to the statement.

All Big Ten spring sports, including softball, will be shut down until May 4, the conference announced Friday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

The Big Ten reiterated there is no on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. According to the release, the Big Ten is consulting with medical experts to determine the next steps with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," according to the statement.