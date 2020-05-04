The Big Ten on Monday announced that it is extending the suspension of all organized team activities through June 1.
The Big Ten previously canceled athletic competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that schedule beyond the academic year.
The conference also announced that all in-person recruiting functions, on-campus and off-campus, remain suspended due to COVID-19.
