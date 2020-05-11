Michigan's Strauss Mann was named the Big Ten's Goaltender of the Year, and joined Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko on the all-conference first team.

Penn State's Cole Hults was named Big Ten Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year, in postseason honors announced Monday, which were selected by the coaches and media voting panel.

Mann, a sophomore, had a 1.85 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in 35 games. Mann had six shutouts, including back-to-back against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament in what amounted to the final games of the season.

Khodorenko, a senior, led the Spartans in goals (16), assists (16) and points (32). His 16 goals were third in the conference.

Three Spartans — defensemen Dennis Cesana and Jerad Rosburg, and goaltender John Lethemon — were named to the second team along with Michigan forward Jake Slater.

Michigan's Will Lockwood (forward), Nick Blankenburg (defenseman) and Cam York (Michigan), and Michigan State's Mitchell Lewandowski (forward) were honorable mention selections.

York was a unanimous selection to the all-freshman team, where he was joined by teammate Johnny Beecher.

Michigan's Luke Martin and Michigan State's Sam Saliba earned Big Ten Sportsmanship awards.

All-Big Ten

FIRST TEAM

► Patrick Khodorenko, F, Michigan State

► Nate Sucese, F, Penn State

► Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

► Cole Hults, D, Penn State

► Wyatt Kalynuk, D, Wisconsin

► Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

SECOND TEAM

► Jake Slaker, F, Michigan

► Tanner Laczynski, F, Ohio State

► Evan Barratt, F, Penn State

► Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State

► Jerad Rosburg, D, Michigan State

► John Lethemon, G, Michigan State

► Honorable mention: Will Lockwood, F, Michigan; Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State; Brannon McManus, F, Minnesota; Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota; Alex Limoges, F, Penn State; Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin; Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan; Cam York, D, Michigan; Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame; Wyatt Ege, D, Ohio State; Gordi Myer, D, Ohio State; K’Andre Miller, D, Wisconsin; Cale Morris, G, Notre Dame; Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State; Peyton Jones, G, Penn State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

(Unanimous in all caps)

► Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan

► Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota

► Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

► CAM YORK, D, MICHIGAN

► Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota

► JARED MOE, G, MINNESOTA

► Player of the Year: Cole Hults, D, Penn State

► Defensive Player of the Year (defenseman or forward): Cole Hults, D, Penn State

► Goaltender of the Year: Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

► Freshman of the Year: Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

► Coach of the Year: Bob Motzko, Minnesota

► Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honorees: Luke Martin, Michigan; Sam Saliba, Michigan State; Tyler Nanne, Minnesota; Cal Burke, Notre Dame; Gordi Myer, Ohio State; Aarne Talvitie, Penn State; Wyatt Kalynuk, Wisconsin.