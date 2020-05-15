Baltimore — Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is transferring to Maryland, the team announced Friday.

Taulia, the younger brother of former Alabama star and the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovaiola, entered the transfer portal in May after playing sparingly in one season at Alabama. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley coached Tua for two seasons at Alabama.

Taulia, a former unanimous four-star recruit, appeared in five games last season in a reserve role, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is transferring to Maryland. (Photo: Streeter Lecka / TNS)

“Taulia has outstanding field vision and excellent pocket awareness,” Locksley said in a team release. “He’s a twitchy passer that has the ability to make and extend plays in and outside of the pocket because of his above-average athleticism. Taulia has terrific touch and trajectory on his throws and delivers the ball with above-average accuracy. He’s a highly competitive player that will bring great competition to a good quarterback room.”

Taulia’s commitment continues what has been a strong stretch of recruiting for Locksley since coming back to Maryland. Locksley made strides in the 2020 recruiting class, most notably getting Rakim Jarrett, a local five-star recruit, to flip from LSU to the Terps. However, Locksley was still searching to add a quarterback after an uneven season from Josh Jackson and a string of departures left the depth at the position bare.

Granted that Taulia receives an NCAA waiver to play immediately, he should be in line to compete for the starting spot against a group that includes Jackson and former four-star recruit Lance LeGendre.

“I’m so excited to start the next chapter of my career at the University of Maryland,” Tagovailoa said in the release. “I’m incredibly grateful to all of the amazing people at Alabama, but am also thrilled to join the Terrapin Football Family. I have a great relationship with Coach Locksley and am excited to see what he’s building. I can’t wait to be part of it and I plan on working incredibly hard both on and off the field to make my family, teammates, coaches and fans proud.”