Red Berenson is back in college hockey.

The legendary Michigan coach was named Tuesday as a “special adviser to the commissioner for hockey operations” in the Big Ten, the conference announced.

Red Berenson guided Michigan to 11 Frozen Fours and to two national titles in 1996 and 1998 during his coaching tenure. (Photo: Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News)

Berenson, 80, retired in 2017 after a 33-year run as head coach at Michigan. Berenson won two national championships with the Wolverines.

Berenson was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Red Berenson to the Big Ten staff in this role,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “His career achievements and contributions to the sport of hockey are truly outstanding and he has a great understanding of what it means to coach and compete in the Big Ten.

“My goal is to dedicate an exceptional level of talent and support to our member institutions and hockey programs, and Coach Berenson is a seasoned veteran with experiences that will positively impact our efforts to grow Big Ten hockey at the national level.”

Berenson is likely to work in conjunction with new leadership atop Big Ten hockey.

Brad Traviolia, the former Big Ten hockey commissioner, stepped down in April, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Traviolia had been in his role since 2015.

The Big Ten is expected to name a new hockey commissioner within the next two months.

