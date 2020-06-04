(Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten's head football coaches, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

As football teams around the country inch closer and closer to knowing when they can get back to work, the desire to start looking ahead to what 2020 might look like grows, as well.

Odds are, there will be college football, though the details are still being determined — a fluid discussion to be sure in these times.

But, the fact is, there likely will be games, and that means there will be Big Ten football to watch. It’s been a while, but it’s been fun getting back to thinking about division races, championship favorites, coaching changes and rivalry smack talk.

With that, we thought we’d get the ball rolling with a list. Of course, these lists are subjective and it’s a virtual lock that most people will quibble with the rankings, but hey, it’s all in fun, right?

We thought we’d start out by ranking the Big Ten’s coaches. From the newcomers like Michigan State’s Mel Tucker to the old guard like Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

