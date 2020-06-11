Portage Northern running back Anthony Tyus III (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Anthony Tyus III, a three-star running back from Portage Northern, verbally committed Thursday to play football at Northwestern in 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Tyus also held Big Ten offers from Michigan State and Indiana, as well as offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, and a host of Mid-American Conference programs.

He is ranked the No. 56 running back in the country, and the No. 20 overall prospect in Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite. He is No. 19 on The Detroit News' top Michigan high school prospects for 2021.

Tyus is the 11th commitment in Northwestern's 2021 class, and the first running back. He is the fourth commitment in the Wildcats' class from the state of Michigan, joining offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan (Detroit Country Day), quarterback Brendan Sullivan (Davison) and guard Josh Thompson (Fenton).