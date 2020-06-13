(Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' ranking of the Big Ten's head men's basketball coaches, compiled by James Hawkins. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.)

There’s never a bad time for rankings.

After releasing our order for the Big Ten’s football coaches earlier this month, we decided to keep the ball rolling and do the same thing with the men’s basketball coaches in the conference.

The annual coaching carousel didn’t hit the league this offseason so there will be no newcomers when the 2020-21 campaign tips off. Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg are the freshest faces and will be entering their second season, while the rest of their colleagues will at least be heading into Year 4.

Tom Izzo has been head coach at Michigan State since 1995. (Photo: Terrance Williams, AP)

The longest tenured is Tom Izzo, who is in Year 26 as Michigan State’s head man, while Purdue’s Matt Painter and Iowa’s Fran McCaffery have both been at their posts for at least a decade.

While every list is subjective and far from perfect, here’s our crack at sorting out the 14 different resumes and their varying degrees of success.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins