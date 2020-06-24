The Detroit News' top 20 players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top 20 Michigan State basketball players of all-time, compiled by Matt Charboneau. The list includes Earvin "Magic" Johnson (left) and Greg Kelser, teammates on the 1979 national champion.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top 20 Michigan State basketball players of all-time, compiled by Matt Charboneau. The list includes Earvin "Magic" Johnson (left) and Greg Kelser, teammates on the 1979 national champion.
1. Earvin “Magic” Johnson (1977-79): A program icon whose statue stands outside the Breslin Center, Magic Johnson helped put Michigan State on the map, leading the Spartans to the 1979 national championship. In two seasons, the Lansing native averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists, including three separate games of 14 assists. From there, he was off to the NBA where he would cement himself as one of the legends of the game, being named the league’s MVP three times while winning five NBA titles.
2. Mateen Cleaves (1996-2000): The Flint native was the heart and soul of Tom Izzo’s 2000 national championship team, capping his career with three straight Big Ten titles and becoming the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader, a spot he held until this season when surpassed by Cassius Winston. A consensus first-team All-American in 1999 and one of 10 players to have his number retired, Cleaves still holds the program record with 20 assists in a game.
3. Cassius Winston (2016-20): A two-time consensus second-team All-American, Winston became the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader as a senior, surpassing Mateen Cleaves. The Big Ten Player of the Year as a junior, Winston was part of three straight Big Ten championship teams and led the Spartans to the 2019 Final Four. A career 43-percent shooter from 3-point range, Winston ranks fifth in program history with 259 made triples.
4. Scott Skiles (1982-86): One of the most fiery players in program history, Skiles was a consensus second-team All-American as a senior in 1986, the same season he averaged 27.4 points and 6.5 assists. He led the Spartans to a third-place finish in the Big Ten and a spot in the Sweet 16 before the controversial loss to Kansas. His No. 4 hangs in the Breslin Center rafters for a player whose 850 points as a senior still ranks as the best in MSU history.
5. Steve Smith (1987-91): The second-leading scorer in program history, the Detroit native helped Michigan State back to the top of the Big Ten as a junior after going a decade without a conference title. He bumped his scoring average nearly five points the next season, averaging 25.1 as a senior while earning consensus second-team All-American honors. He left MSU as the program’s all-time leading scorer at the time before being drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Heat, eventually having his No. 21 retired.
6. Shawn Respert (1990-95): The all-time leading scorer in Michigan State history, Respert was the Big Ten Player of the Year as a senior and earned consensus first-team All-American honors by averaging 25.6 points per game while making a school-record 119 3-pointers. Respert, who along with Johnny Green had his No. 24 retired, was also first-team All-Big Ten as a junior while also scoring 20.1 points as a sophomore and 15.8 as a freshman.
7. Greg Kelser (1975-79)L Known by many as Magic Johnson’s sidekick in the 1979 national title team, Kelser averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in his four seasons and is the only player in program history to score more than 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds. Kelser, whose No. 32 hangs in the Breslin rafters, was especially effective in the postseason, highlighted by the ’79 title run when he averaged 25.4 points and 10.6 rebounds in five games, highlighted by 34 points against Notre Dame in the regional final.
8. Johnny Green (1956-59): Jumpin’ Johnny Green still stands as one of the greatest rebounders in program history, as his career average of 16.4 rebounds a game still stands as MSU’s best. He still ranks third in total rebounds with 1,036, trailing only Draymond Green and Greg Kelser, who each played four full seasons while Green played three. He helped the Spartans reach their first Final Four in 1957 as a sophomore and earned All-American honors in each of his final two seasons.
9. Denzel Valentine (2012-16): The Lansing native enjoyed one of the best individual seasons in MSU history as a senior, averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds while earning national player of the year honors from the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and the NABC as well as being named Big Ten Player of the Year. Valentine is fourth in program history in assists (639), won a Big Ten title and helped MSU reach the 2015 Final Four.
10. Draymond Green (2008-12): The NABC national player of the year in 2012, Green won three Big Ten championships in his career and reached the Final Four twice. He averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior, earning consensus All-American honors while being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Green is also the program’s all-time leading rebounder (1,096) while he and Greg Kelser are the only players with more than 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. His No. 23 was retired in December.
11. Morris Peterson (1995-2000): As Mateen Cleaves’ running mate for four seasons, a run that culminated with the 2000 national title, Peterson hardly took a back seat. He averaged 16.8 points and six rebounds as a senior while shooting 42.5 percent on 3-pointers and being named Big Ten Player of the Year. A consensus second-team All-American as a senior whose No. 42 has been retired, Peterson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior, the first to do so without being a starter.
12. Jay Vincent (1977-81): Vincent was a key piece to the 1979 championship run, even as he was hobbled during the tournament by a foot injury. He fought through it to help the Spartans earn a title, then emerged as a standout his final two seasons, averaging 21.6 points and 7.7 rebounds as a junior, and 22.6 points and 8.5 rebounds as a senior. He earned All-American honors that season and with 1,914 points, ranks seventh in program history.
13. Kalin Lucas (2007-11): The Big Ten Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2009, Lucas still ranks fifth in the program in scoring with 1,996 points, a number that surely would have increased had he not ruptured his Achilles in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. After leading MSU to the national title game the season before, Lucas’ injury didn’t keep MSU from getting back to the Final Four, but likely ended any shot of another national title for Izzo. He returned for his senior season and averaged 17 points a game, though the season ended with a first-round tournament loss.
14. Miles Bridges (2016-18): In just two seasons, Bridges managed to score 1,055 points while earning Freshman All-American honors in 2017, and following that with a sophomore season that included first-team All-Big Ten honors as well as consensus second-team All-American accolades. An explosive athlete, Bridges also had a career-high 21 rebounds in a game against Savanah State as a sophomore, the same game he had a program-record 19 defensive rebounds.
15. Mike Robinson (1971-74): Had Robinson been able to play as a freshman, there’s no telling where he might stand in the MSU record book. As it is, his 1,717 points rank 11th in program history while is 24.2 points per game average still stands as the best. A two-time Big Ten scoring champ, Robinson scored a career-high 40 points as a junior against Northwestern.
16. Terry Furlow (1972-76): The ninth-leading scorer in program history, the Flint native’s senior season was one of the most impressive from a scoring standpoint ever at MSU. That season, Furlow averaged an MSU-best 29.4 points a game, including 31 points in Big Ten games. He scored 50 points in a game against Iowa that season – still an MSU record – and three days later scored 48 against Northwestern as he went on to earn second-team All-American honors.
17. Charlie Bell (1997-2001): A prolific scorer coming out of Flint, Bell was part of one of the most impressive stretches in team history. Michigan State won the Big Ten championship in all four of Bell’s seasons and reached the Final Four in the last three, bringing home the national championship in 2000. Bell started 136 games during his time and as a senior, was forced to play point guard and still was first-team All-Big Ten and named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
18. Sam Vincent (1981-85): Vincent shared the court with Scott Skiles for the bulk of his career, yet still managed to pile up 1,851 points, good for eighth in Michigan State history. He earned All-American honors as well as a spot on the All-Big Ten first team as a senior, scoring 23 points a game and handing out four assists. Vincent started 109 of his 110 career games and scored 32 points in his only NCAA Tournament appearance, a loss to UAB.
19. Ralph Simpson (1969-70): Before the era of one-and-done, there was Ralph Simpson. Unable to play as a freshman, Simpson’s sophomore season was spectacular. He averaged 29 points and scored more than 35 in a game seven times, including a 42-point performance in a win over Western Michigan. Simpson also averaged 10.3 rebounds and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors while garnering third-team All-American recognition from the NABC. He then opted to leave Michigan State and was drafted by the Denver Rockets of the ABA.
20. Drew Neitzel (2004-08): In a career that began as a freshman on the 2005 Final Four team and ended as the young group led by Kalin Lucas was taking over, Neitzel filled the gap as one of the most versatile guards in the Izzo era, standing out as both a point guard and shooting guard. His 273 3-pointers still rank third in program history while his 582 assists are fifth-best. His best season came as a junior in 2006-07 when he averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 assists while making 114 3-pointers, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and almost single-handedly getting the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament.
Honorable mention: Paul Davis, Maurice Ager, Jason Richardson (pictured), Gary Harris, Eric Snow, Alan Anderson, Bryn Forbes, Raymar Morgan, Chris Hill, Keith Appling, Shannon Brown, Nick Ward, Andre Hutson, Durrell Summers, Branden Dawson, Matt Steigenga, Adreian Payne, Kirk Manns, Julius McCoy, Horace Walker, Kevin Willis, Matt Costello.
    The Big Ten Network's All-Decade basketball first team has a definite Great Lakes State feel to it.

    The five-man team, unveiled Wednesday, includes a pair of former Michigan State greats in forward Draymond Green and guard Denzel Valentine, as well as Michigan guard Trey Burke.

    Rounding out the team, which was selected by a 24-member voting panel, were Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin, 2011-15) and Evan Turner (Ohio State, 2007-10).

    Green played for the Spartans from 2008-12, winning NABC Player of the Year honors as a senior. Green won three Big Ten championships in his career and reached the Final Four twice. He averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior, earning consensus All-American honors while being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Green is also the program’s all-time leading rebounder (1,096).

    Valentine suited up for Michigan State from 2012-16. As a senior, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds while earning national player of the year honors from the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and the NABC as well as being named Big Ten Player of the Year. Valentine is fourth in program history in assists (639), won a Big Ten title and helped MSU reach the 2015 Final Four.

    Burke starred for Michigan from 2011-13, leading the Wolverines to the NCAA title game in his final year in Ann Arbor. He led Michigan to a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 26 seasons as a freshman before emerging as one of the top talents in the nation. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, dished out a single-season program record 260 assists and became the first Wolverine since Cazzie Russell to be recognized as the consensus national player of the year.

    Michigan State's Cassius Winston earned second-team honors.

    The Detroit News' top 20 players in Michigan men's basketball history
    Go through the gallery to view the top 20 Michigan basketball players, compiled by James Hawkins of The Detroit News. The list includes Glen Rice, who led the Wolverines to the 1989 national title.<br /> <br /> &nbsp;
    Go through the gallery to view the top 20 Michigan basketball players, compiled by James Hawkins of The Detroit News. The list includes Glen Rice, who led the Wolverines to the 1989 national title.
    1. Cazzie Russell (1963-66): The program&rsquo;s only three-time All-American lifted the Wolverines to national prominence and left a lasting imprint. Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged a program-best 27.1 points per game over his three-year career (freshmen weren&rsquo;t eligible to play on varsity teams until 1972) and led the Wolverines to three consecutive Big Ten titles as well as back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1964 and 1965. In 1966, he averaged 30.8 points and 8.4 rebounds en route to being named the national player of the year. His No. 33 is retired by the program and Crisler Arena, which opened in 1967, is affectionally referred to as &quot;The House that Cazzie Built.&quot;
    2. Glen Rice (1985-89): The program&rsquo;s all-time leading scorer elevated his play to a different level his final two years and capped his career with arguably one of the greatest seasons ever. As a senior, the Flint native averaged 25.6 points on 57.7% shooting and led Michigan to its lone national title in 1989 with a record-breaking NCAA Tournament performance. The 6-foot-7 forward&rsquo;s 184 points scored in the Big Dance hasn&rsquo;t been topped and he continues to hold the program&rsquo;s single-season marks for scoring (949 points), field goals made (363) and 3-point shooting (51.6% in 1988-89).
    3. Rudy Tomjanovich (1967-70): The Hamtramck star followed in the footsteps of Russell and carved out his own legendary career. Tomjanovich, a 6-foot-8 forward, was the ultimate stat-sheet stuffer and holds single-game records at Crisler Arena for scoring (48 points), made field goals (21) and rebounds (27). While he never played in an NCAA Tournament game, he averaged a double-double in each of his three seasons, including a career-best 30.1 points and 15.5 rebounds in 1969-70, and is the program&rsquo;s all-time leader in rebounds (1,039).
    4. Chris Webber (1991-93): The centerpiece of the famed &quot;Fab Five&quot; recruiting class, Webber made a mark on the program&nbsp;&mdash; both good and bad. The 6-foot-9 forward powered Michigan to back-to-back national title game appearances in 1992 and 1993 and averaged 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a sophomore, becoming one of five Wolverines to earn consensus All-American first-team honors. He would go on to become the top pick in 1993 NBA Draft, but his involvement in the Ed Martin scandal led to a 10-year disassociation with the program that ended in 2013.
    5. Trey Burke (2011-13): The 6-foot guard helped revive the program during his two years under former coach John Beilein. Burke led Michigan to a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 26 seasons as a freshman before emerging as one of the top talents in the nation. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, dished out a single-season program record 260 assists and became the first Wolverine since Cazzie Russell to be recognized as the consensus national player of the year. And, of course, he&rsquo;ll always be remembered for his deep 3-pointer in the Sweet 16 against Kansas during Michigan&rsquo;s march to 2013 national title game.
    6. Bill Buntin (1962-65): The Detroit native and two-time All-American was a ferocious rebounder and inside force who teamed with Cazzie Russell to complete one of the most formidable duos in program history. Buntin, a 6-foot-7 big man, averaged 21.8 points and 13.1 rebounds over his three-year career and helped Michigan make its first trip to the national title game in 1965. He&rsquo;s one of two Wolverines to collect over 1,700 points and 1,000 rebounds, and his 58 double-doubles in 79 career games is the most of any Michigan player.
    7. Gary Grant (1984-88): &quot;The General&quot; was one of the top two-way guards in college basketball during his time in Ann Arbor. He was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in 1985 when he helped Michigan capture the Big Ten title, earned the conference&rsquo;s player of year honors in 1988, and received All-American honors as a junior and senior when he averaged 22.4 and 21.1 points, respectively. A four-year starter, Grant&rsquo;s teams all notched at least 20 wins and reached the NCAA Tournament. He&rsquo;s one of five Wolverines to top 2,000 points and he leads the program in assists (731) and steals (300) by a wide margin.<br /> <br /> &nbsp;
    8. Jalen Rose (1991-94): A member of the &quot;Fab Five,&quot; the Detroit native&rsquo;s toughness, vision, versatility and scoring ability helped fuel deep NCAA Tournament runs each of his three years at Michigan. Rose, a 6-foot-8 guard, averaged more than 15 points every season, highlighted by a career-high 19.9 points as a junior. He set the program&rsquo;s freshman scoring record with 597 points and is one of six Wolverines to record three consecutive 500-point seasons. He finished his career as a two-time All-American selection and as one of two Michigan players to tally 1,500 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists.
    9. Rickey Green (1975-77): Green spent two years playing junior college ball in Indiana before bursting onto the scene at Michigan. The 6-foot guard guided the Wolverines to their second NCAA title game appearance in 1976, where they lost to an undefeated Indiana Hoosiers team, and to a Big Ten championship in 1977. He averaged 19.7 points per game during his two years in Ann Arbor, which ranks eighth in program history, and is one of 12 Michigan players to earn All-American honors in multiple seasons.
    10. Phil Hubbard (1975-79): Hubbard was a dominant post player who racked up 1,455 points and 979 rebounds over his career, but those totals would&rsquo;ve been more impressive if not for a knee injury that sidelined him the entire 1977-78 season. Before that, he helped the Wolverines reach the national title game as a freshman in 1976 and followed that with an All-American sophomore campaign where Michigan won the outright Big Ten title, returned to the Elite Eight and he recorded a single-season program record 24 double-doubles. Hubbard&rsquo;s No. 35 is one of five honored jerseys, along with Bill Buntin&rsquo;s No. 22, Cazzie Russell&rsquo;s No. 33, Glen Rice&rsquo;s No. 41 and Rudy Tomjanovich&rsquo;s No. 45.
    11. Juwan Howard (1991-94): A stabilizing and steady force during the &quot;Fab Five&quot; era, Howard&rsquo;s numbers improved throughout his three-year career. The 6-foot-9 big man averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a junior and was at his best during the NCAA Tournament when he averaged 29 points and 12.7 rebounds to propel the Wolverines to their third straight Elite Eight. One of six Wolverines to record at least 1,500 points and 700 rebounds, he enjoyed a long and successful NBA career before returning to coach his alma mater.
    12. Campy Russell (1972-74): The Pontiac product arrived as one of the top prep players in the nation and he lived up to the billing. Russell, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds his first season and 23.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in his second and final year. As a sophomore, he led the Wolverines to a piece of the Big Ten title and to the Elite Eight while capturing the conference&rsquo;s scoring title and being named an All-American. His career averages of 21.1 points and 10.4 rebounds both rank sixth in program history.
    13. Roy Tarpley (1982-86): The Detroit standout was a key piece on Michigan&rsquo;s back-to-back Big Ten title teams in 1985 and 1986. Tarpley, a 6-foot-11 big man, earned All-America recognition both those seasons and was the conference&rsquo;s player of the year in 1985, when he averaged a career-best 19 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He was an enormous talent who led his teams in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots his final three seasons. The two-time All-American also holds the program records for blocks in a game (10), season (97) and career (251).
    14. Henry Wilmore (1970-73): Only four Wolverines have averaged at least 25 points in a season&nbsp;&mdash; Cazzie Russell (twice), Rudy Tomjanovich (twice), Glen Rice (once) and Wilmore, who did so in 1970-71. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 25 points as a sophomore, 24 points as a junior and 21.8 points as a senior, and his career scoring average of 23.6 points ranks third in program history. Despite his scoring prowess and two All-American nods, none of his Michigan teams reached the NCAA Tournament.
    15. Mike McGee (1977-81): McGee is the definition of a scoring machine. The 6-foot-5 guard ranks first in program history with 1,010 made field goals and second with 2,439 points, three points behind Glen Rice&rsquo;s top mark. He became the first Wolverine to lead his team in scoring four straight years and is the only Michigan player to record four 500-point seasons. He scored in double figures in 108 of 114 games, but his teams never topped 20 wins and never made the Big Dance.
    16. Rumeal Robinson (1987-90): Robinson is best remembered for his two free throws that helped seal Michigan&rsquo;s overtime win against Seton Hall in the 1989 national title game. However, that moment overshadows the productive career he had. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 assists during his three years in Ann Arbor and was a consensus second-team All-American in 1990, when he averaged 19.2 points and 6.1 assists. His 575 assists and 150 steals rank third and seventh, respectively, among all Michigan players.
    17. Louis Bullock (1995-99): Bullock established himself as a potent scorer and one of the best 3-point shooters to play at Michigan. He averaged 16.8 points and 84 made deep balls per season over the course of his four-year career, which featured two trips to the NCAA Tournament and the inaugural Big Ten tournament title in 1998. Bullock, a 6-foot-2 guard, would rank third in program history in scoring (2,224 points) and first in starts (129), made 3-pointers (339), 3-point attempts (802) and free-throw percentage (86.2%). However, he fell victim to the Ed Martin scandal and his accomplishments have been wiped from the record books.
    18. John Tidwell (1958-61): Tidwell, a guard, scored 22 points in his Michigan debut and that set the tone for his time in Ann Arbor. He broke the school&rsquo;s scoring record at the time in a single game (41 points) and in a single season (520 points) during his junior year, when he averaged 21.6 points. While both of those marks didn&rsquo;t last long thanks to Cazzie Russell and Bill Buntin, Tidwell still averaged 20.1 points per game for his career and is one of seven Wolverines to accomplish such a feat.
    19. Nik Stauskas (2012-14): The Canadian sharpshooter was named the Big Ten player of the year and an All-American as a sophomore, when he averaged 17.5 points while leading the Wolverines to their first outright regular-season conference title in 28 seasons and to their second straight Elite Eight. His 44.1% 3-point shooting ranks fifth among all Michigan players and his 80 made 3-pointers in 2012-13 are the most for any freshman. Stauskas, a 6-foot-6 wing, was also just eighth sophomore in program history to reach 1,000 career points before he left early for the NBA.
    20. Terry Mills/Loy Vaught (1987-90): The two Michigan natives were key members and double-digit scorers on the Wolverines&rsquo; 1989 national title team. But both big men broke out and earned All-American recognition the following season, when Mills (pictured here) averaged 18.1 points and eight rebounds and Vaught (next photo) tallied 15.5 points and 11.2 rebounds. The duo each recorded over 1,400 points and 600 rebounds and shot at least 56% from the field during their careers.
    Loy Vaught
