The Big Ten Network's All-Decade basketball first team has a definite Great Lakes State feel to it.

The five-man team, unveiled Wednesday, includes a pair of former Michigan State greats in forward Draymond Green and guard Denzel Valentine, as well as Michigan guard Trey Burke.

Former Michigan State star Draymond Green earned a spot on the Big Ten Network's All-Decade first team. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Rounding out the team, which was selected by a 24-member voting panel, were Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin, 2011-15) and Evan Turner (Ohio State, 2007-10).

Green played for the Spartans from 2008-12, winning NABC Player of the Year honors as a senior. Green won three Big Ten championships in his career and reached the Final Four twice. He averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior, earning consensus All-American honors while being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Green is also the program’s all-time leading rebounder (1,096).

Valentine suited up for Michigan State from 2012-16. As a senior, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds while earning national player of the year honors from the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and the NABC as well as being named Big Ten Player of the Year. Valentine is fourth in program history in assists (639), won a Big Ten title and helped MSU reach the 2015 Final Four.

Burke starred for Michigan from 2011-13, leading the Wolverines to the NCAA title game in his final year in Ann Arbor. He led Michigan to a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title in 26 seasons as a freshman before emerging as one of the top talents in the nation. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, dished out a single-season program record 260 assists and became the first Wolverine since Cazzie Russell to be recognized as the consensus national player of the year.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston earned second-team honors.