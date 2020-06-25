Michigan State landed two basketball players on the Big Ten Network's All-Decade first team.

Now, the Spartans also boast the decade's top coach.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was named the Big Ten Network's Coach of the Decade on Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tom Izzo was voted the network's coach of the decade by the 24-member panel, announced Thursday.

Izzo led the Spartans to four Big Ten regular-season titles and four Big Ten tournament titles during the decade, which also saw Michigan State earn three Final Four berths (2010, 2015, 2019).

On Wednesday, Denzel Valentine and Draymond Green were voted to the network's all-decade first team.