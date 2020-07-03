The Detroit News picks Michigan’s best football players for the past 25 ...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' best Michigan football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Angelique S. Chengelis.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' best Michigan football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Angelique S. Chengelis. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
QUARTERBACK – Chad Henne, 2004-07: Henne in 2004 became only the second true freshman to start at quarterback for the Wolverines (Rick Leach was the first). Of course, players are judged for their big wins, and that’s why it was a tough call over Brian Griese, who led Michigan to a share of the national title in 1997. But Henne started four years and has all the school passing records, including yards at 9,715. His 87 touchdowns are third in Big Ten history.
QUARTERBACK – Chad Henne, 2004-07: Henne in 2004 became only the second true freshman to start at quarterback for the Wolverines (Rick Leach was the first). Of course, players are judged for their big wins, and that’s why it was a tough call over Brian Griese, who led Michigan to a share of the national title in 1997. But Henne started four years and has all the school passing records, including yards at 9,715. His 87 touchdowns are third in Big Ten history. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK – Mike Hart, 2004-07: Michigan’s all-time leading rusher started as a freshman in 2004 and finished his career with 5,040 yards rushing. Hart was an extra-effort back who also excelled in pass protection. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. As a junior he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. Hart leads Michigan with three games of 200 yards or more rushing.
RUNNING BACK – Mike Hart, 2004-07: Michigan’s all-time leading rusher started as a freshman in 2004 and finished his career with 5,040 yards rushing. Hart was an extra-effort back who also excelled in pass protection. He was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. As a junior he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. Hart leads Michigan with three games of 200 yards or more rushing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK – Anthony Thomas, 1997-2000: The “A Train” was a powerful runner who became Michigan’s all-time leading rusher in 2000 with 4,472 yards, a record that would be broken by Hart. He is now third behind Hart and quarterback Denard Robinson (4,495). He has Michigan’s record for rushing touchdowns with 55 and also a UM record of six games of 150 yards or more rushing.
RUNNING BACK – Anthony Thomas, 1997-2000: The “A Train” was a powerful runner who became Michigan’s all-time leading rusher in 2000 with 4,472 yards, a record that would be broken by Hart. He is now third behind Hart and quarterback Denard Robinson (4,495). He has Michigan’s record for rushing touchdowns with 55 and also a UM record of six games of 150 yards or more rushing. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
TIGHT END – Jerame Tuman, 1995-98: Maybe you remember Tuman best for being on the receiving end of Michigan’s 1997 bread-and-butter play-action bootleg that worked time and again. Tuman holds the program record for tight ends in career receiving touchdowns with 15 – in 1996 and 1997 he had five touchdowns each season. He is third in career receptions by a tight end with 98 and was All-Big Ten his final three seasons.
TIGHT END – Jerame Tuman, 1995-98: Maybe you remember Tuman best for being on the receiving end of Michigan’s 1997 bread-and-butter play-action bootleg that worked time and again. Tuman holds the program record for tight ends in career receiving touchdowns with 15 – in 1996 and 1997 he had five touchdowns each season. He is third in career receptions by a tight end with 98 and was All-Big Ten his final three seasons. Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jake Long, 2004-07: One of the more dominant tackles in the game, Long was a two-time All-American in 2006 and 2007 and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2008. Long, who became a starter early in his redshirt season, was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year in 2006 and 2007.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jake Long, 2004-07: One of the more dominant tackles in the game, Long was a two-time All-American in 2006 and 2007 and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2008. Long, who became a starter early in his redshirt season, was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the year in 2006 and 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Steve Hutchinson, 1997-2000: Hutchinson, who earlier this year earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arrived at Michigan as a defensive tackle who was converted to offensive guard. He became a four-year starter beginning in 1997. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000, the same year he was a unanimous All-American.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Steve Hutchinson, 1997-2000: Hutchinson, who earlier this year earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arrived at Michigan as a defensive tackle who was converted to offensive guard. He became a four-year starter beginning in 1997. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000, the same year he was a unanimous All-American. Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jon Jansen, 1995-98: He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and set a school record with 50 straight starts, all at right tackle. Jansen was an integral part of the 1997 championship team as a captain and offensive lineman. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Jon Jansen, 1995-98: He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and set a school record with 50 straight starts, all at right tackle. Jansen was an integral part of the 1997 championship team as a captain and offensive lineman. He was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998. Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – Taylor Lewan, 2010-13: Lewan was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and was a first-team All-American both of those seasons. He also was a first-team All-Big Ten selection three times, 2011-13.
OFFENSIVE LINE – Taylor Lewan, 2010-13: Lewan was Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2012 and 2013 and was a first-team All-American both of those seasons. He also was a first-team All-Big Ten selection three times, 2011-13. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSIVE LINE – David Baas, 2001-04: Not only was Baas the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2004, he also was named the nation’s best center and was awarded the Rimington Trophy. Baas was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and also was an All-American in 2004.
OFFENSIVE LINE – David Baas, 2001-04: Not only was Baas the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2004, he also was named the nation’s best center and was awarded the Rimington Trophy. Baas was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team selection and also was an All-American in 2004. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER – David Terrell, 1998-2000: The two-year starter was an All-American in 2000. Terrell was the first Michigan receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons – 1,038 in 1999 and 1,130 in 2000. He was the Orange Bowl MVP in 2000 with a career-high 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Alabama.
WIDE RECEIVER – David Terrell, 1998-2000: The two-year starter was an All-American in 2000. Terrell was the first Michigan receiver with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons – 1,038 in 1999 and 1,130 in 2000. He was the Orange Bowl MVP in 2000 with a career-high 10 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Alabama. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER – Braylon Edwards, 2001-04: Edwards holds most of Michigan’s receiving yards and had a particularly prolific season in 2004 when he was the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Biletnikoff Award winner. That season, Edwards set the season record for receptions with 97 and yards with 1,330. He tops Michigan’s career leaders with 252 receptions, 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER – Braylon Edwards, 2001-04: Edwards holds most of Michigan’s receiving yards and had a particularly prolific season in 2004 when he was the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the Biletnikoff Award winner. That season, Edwards set the season record for receptions with 97 and yards with 1,330. He tops Michigan’s career leaders with 252 receptions, 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – Brandon Graham, 2006-09: Graham was the Big Ten MVP in 2009 and a first-team All-American that season. He is second in the Michigan record book with 56 tackles for loss during his career and second in TFL yards in a season with 26 in 2009. He is second in career sacks with 29.5 and third in sack yardage (222).
DEFENSIVE LINE – Brandon Graham, 2006-09: Graham was the Big Ten MVP in 2009 and a first-team All-American that season. He is second in the Michigan record book with 56 tackles for loss during his career and second in TFL yards in a season with 26 in 2009. He is second in career sacks with 29.5 and third in sack yardage (222). John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – LaMarr Woodley, 2003-06: Woodley holds the record for tackles for loss yardage with 131 for a season and is second in career yardage with 286. He holds the record for sack yardage in a season with 119 in 2006 and is second in career yardage with 224. He has a huge season in 2006 and was an All-American, the Lombardi Award winner, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year.
DEFENSIVE LINE – LaMarr Woodley, 2003-06: Woodley holds the record for tackles for loss yardage with 131 for a season and is second in career yardage with 286. He holds the record for sack yardage in a season with 119 in 2006 and is second in career yardage with 224. He has a huge season in 2006 and was an All-American, the Lombardi Award winner, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. John T. Greilick,Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – Glen Steele, 1994-97: Steele was voted the team’s top defensive lineman in 1997 and helped the Wolverines go undefeated and earn a share of the national title. He had 45 tackles for loss during his career and his 24 sacks rank him tied for fourth.
DEFENSIVE LINE – Glen Steele, 1994-97: Steele was voted the team’s top defensive lineman in 1997 and helped the Wolverines go undefeated and earn a share of the national title. He had 45 tackles for loss during his career and his 24 sacks rank him tied for fourth. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE LINE – Maurice Hurst, 2015-17: His name isn’t all over the Michigan record books, but Hurst was a dominant lineman who was All-Big Ten first team in 2017 and an All-American that season. He had 33.5 tackles for loss during his career.
DEFENSIVE LINE – Maurice Hurst, 2015-17: His name isn’t all over the Michigan record books, but Hurst was a dominant lineman who was All-Big Ten first team in 2017 and an All-American that season. He had 33.5 tackles for loss during his career. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LINEBACKER – Larry Foote, 1998-2001: Foote was first team All-Big Ten in 2000 and 2001. In his last season, Foote was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He held the record for most tackles for loss in a game with seven against Iowa in 2001, but the record was broken in 2017 by Khaleke Hudson (eight against Minnesota).
LINEBACKER – Larry Foote, 1998-2001: Foote was first team All-Big Ten in 2000 and 2001. In his last season, Foote was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American. He held the record for most tackles for loss in a game with seven against Iowa in 2001, but the record was broken in 2017 by Khaleke Hudson (eight against Minnesota). Bentley Historical Library
Fullscreen
LINEBACKER – David Harris, 2003-06: Harris came on the scene as a junior – his first two seasons were slowed by injury – and led the team in 2005 with 88 tackles, then 103 as a senior. He was a second-team All-American and a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2007.
LINEBACKER – David Harris, 2003-06: Harris came on the scene as a junior – his first two seasons were slowed by injury – and led the team in 2005 with 88 tackles, then 103 as a senior. He was a second-team All-American and a second-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LINEBACKER – Devin Bush, 2016-18: Bush was in many ways the heart of his team, definitely a tone-setter on defense. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and also the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year that season, as well as an All-American. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection.
LINEBACKER – Devin Bush, 2016-18: Bush was in many ways the heart of his team, definitely a tone-setter on defense. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and also the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year that season, as well as an All-American. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Charles Woodson, 1995-97: The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner impressed on all fronts, primarily on defense, but also on offense and special teams as he helped Michigan to an unbeaten season. He ranks No.2 at Michigan in career interceptions with 18 and his eight in 1997 is tied for third for interceptions in a season. He was a two-time All-American and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Charles Woodson, 1995-97: The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner impressed on all fronts, primarily on defense, but also on offense and special teams as he helped Michigan to an unbeaten season. He ranks No.2 at Michigan in career interceptions with 18 and his eight in 1997 is tied for third for interceptions in a season. He was a two-time All-American and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Leon Hall, 2003-06: An All-American in 2006, Hall is tied for fourth in career interceptions with 12. He holds the record for most fumble return yards with 83 in 2005 and is tied for second in pass breakups in a season with 18 in 2006. He is second in career PBUs with 43.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Leon Hall, 2003-06: An All-American in 2006, Hall is tied for fourth in career interceptions with 12. He holds the record for most fumble return yards with 83 in 2005 and is tied for second in pass breakups in a season with 18 in 2006. He is second in career PBUs with 43. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Marlin Jackson, 2001-04: Jackson was an All-American in 2004 and a Big Ten first-team selection in 2002 and 2004. He is second in the Michigan record book in pass breakups for a season with 18, tied with Leon Hall. He’s fourth in career PBUs with 34 (2001-2004).
DEFENSIVE BACK – Marlin Jackson, 2001-04: Jackson was an All-American in 2004 and a Big Ten first-team selection in 2002 and 2004. He is second in the Michigan record book in pass breakups for a season with 18, tied with Leon Hall. He’s fourth in career PBUs with 34 (2001-2004). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE BACK – Jabrill Peppers, 2014-16: The versatile athlete used in various phases of the game was an All-American in 2016 and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the game. Peppers was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten in 2016.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Jabrill Peppers, 2014-16: The versatile athlete used in various phases of the game was an All-American in 2016 and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the game. Peppers was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten in 2016. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
KICKER – Garrett Rivas, 2003-06: Rivas has the Michigan record for most career field goals with 64. He’s also tied for attempts with Remy Hamilton with 82. Rivas has the record for most PATs scored with 162 and attempted the most (171). He holds the record for most points scored at Michigan with 354.
KICKER – Garrett Rivas, 2003-06: Rivas has the Michigan record for most career field goals with 64. He’s also tied for attempts with Remy Hamilton with 82. Rivas has the record for most PATs scored with 162 and attempted the most (171). He holds the record for most points scored at Michigan with 354. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
PUNTER – Zoltan Mesko, 2006-09: Mesko was two-time first-team All-Big Ten in 2008 and 2009. He holds the Michigan records for most punts, 80 in 2008, and in his career, with 252. He set a record for most yardage punting in a season with 3,436 in 2008 and career with 10,703.
PUNTER – Zoltan Mesko, 2006-09: Mesko was two-time first-team All-Big Ten in 2008 and 2009. He holds the Michigan records for most punts, 80 in 2008, and in his career, with 252. He set a record for most yardage punting in a season with 3,436 in 2008 and career with 10,703. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RETURN SPECIALIST – Steve Breaston, 2003-06: What record doesn’t Breaston have? He had the most career punt returns with 208 from and most in a game with 11. He has the record of 619 return yards in a season and 1,599 in his career. Breaston holds the record for most return yards in a game with 221 in the 2005 Rose Bowl.
RETURN SPECIALIST – Steve Breaston, 2003-06: What record doesn’t Breaston have? He had the most career punt returns with 208 from and most in a game with 11. He has the record of 619 return yards in a season and 1,599 in his career. Breaston holds the record for most return yards in a game with 221 in the 2005 Rose Bowl. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The state of Michigan was well represented in the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade football first team.

    The outlet unveiled its choices throughout the week and Michigan and Michigan State combined for six players on the 27-member squad.

    The Wolverines had four selections — tied for the second-most with Iowa and Wisconsin — featuring offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (2009-13), tight end Jake Butt (2013-16), all-purpose star Jabrill Peppers (2014-16) and linebacker Devin Bush (2016-18).

    The Spartans were also one of seven programs with multiple picks, with cornerback Darqueze Dennard (2010-13) and late punter Mike Sadler (2011-14) making the list, which was selected by a 24-member voting panel comprised of media and analysts.

    Lewan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors three times and was a first team All-American in 2012 and 2013, the same years he was named the league’s offensive lineman of the year. Butt was named the league’s tight end of the year twice and won the John Mackey Award given to the top tight end in college football in 2016. Peppers was the first player in Big Ten history to win three individual awards in the same season, a feat he accomplished in 2016 when he was named linebacker, return specialist and defensive player of the year. Bush was a two-time All-American, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and the conference’s linebacker and defensive player of the year in 2018.

    Dennard was a unanimous first team All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2013. Sadler, who died in car accident in July 2016, was twice named first-team All-Big Ten and was a first team All-American in 2013.

    The Detroit News picks Michigan State’s best football players for the pa...
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to see who The Detroit News picked as Michigan State’s best football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
    Go through the gallery to see who The Detroit News picked as Michigan State’s best football players for the past 25 years, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    QUARTERBACK – Connor Cook, 2012-15: The winningest quarterback in program history was at the helm during one of the most successful stretches at Michigan State and certainly within the last quarter of a century. While leading MSU to a pair of Big Ten championships and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Cook threw for more yards (9,194) and touchdowns (71) than anyone in program history and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
    QUARTERBACK – Connor Cook, 2012-15: The winningest quarterback in program history was at the helm during one of the most successful stretches at Michigan State and certainly within the last quarter of a century. While leading MSU to a pair of Big Ten championships and a spot in the College Football Playoff, Cook threw for more yards (9,194) and touchdowns (71) than anyone in program history and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    RUNNING BACK – Javon Ringer, 2005-08: Ringer still ranks as the second-leading rusher in program history behind Lorenzo White, gaining 4,398 yards while running for 34 touchdowns during a career that spanned the final two seasons of the John L. Smith era and the first two under Mark Dantonio. As a senior, Ringer earned first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press by running for 1,637 yards and 22 touchdowns, which is tied for the most in MSU history with Jeremy Langford.
    RUNNING BACK – Javon Ringer, 2005-08: Ringer still ranks as the second-leading rusher in program history behind Lorenzo White, gaining 4,398 yards while running for 34 touchdowns during a career that spanned the final two seasons of the John L. Smith era and the first two under Mark Dantonio. As a senior, Ringer earned first-team All-American honors from the Associated Press by running for 1,637 yards and 22 touchdowns, which is tied for the most in MSU history with Jeremy Langford. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    RUNNING BACK – Le’Veon Bell, 2010-12: Bell was the workhorse for the 2012 team that was a season away from reaching the Rose Bowl. In an offense that had a limited passing attack, Bell was the focal point, running for 1,793 yards, the second-most in a season in program history, while carrying it 382 times and scoring 12 touchdowns. An honorable mention All-American, Bell was also an effective pass catcher, with 78 receptions for 531 yards.
    RUNNING BACK – Le’Veon Bell, 2010-12: Bell was the workhorse for the 2012 team that was a season away from reaching the Rose Bowl. In an offense that had a limited passing attack, Bell was the focal point, running for 1,793 yards, the second-most in a season in program history, while carrying it 382 times and scoring 12 touchdowns. An honorable mention All-American, Bell was also an effective pass catcher, with 78 receptions for 531 yards. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    TIGHT END – Chris Baker, 1998-2001: With 133 receptions, Baker has the most catches by a tight end in program history and ranks in the top 10 overall. A two-time second-team All-Big Ten player, Baker had 1,705 career receiving yards with 18 touchdown while catching 40 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2001.
    TIGHT END – Chris Baker, 1998-2001: With 133 receptions, Baker has the most catches by a tight end in program history and ranks in the top 10 overall. A two-time second-team All-Big Ten player, Baker had 1,705 career receiving yards with 18 touchdown while catching 40 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2001. Werner Slocum, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Flozell Adams, 1994-97: A first-team All-American as a senior, Adams was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. The 6-foot-7 left tackle helped Michigan State become a top-25 rushing offense in the country, averaging 199.5 yards a game while the Spartans had seven individual 100-yard rushing games. Michigan State running backs ran for at least 100 yards in 21 of Adams’ 35 career starts.
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Flozell Adams, 1994-97: A first-team All-American as a senior, Adams was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. The 6-foot-7 left tackle helped Michigan State become a top-25 rushing offense in the country, averaging 199.5 yards a game while the Spartans had seven individual 100-yard rushing games. Michigan State running backs ran for at least 100 yards in 21 of Adams’ 35 career starts. MSU Athletics
    Fullscreen
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Jack Conklin, 2013-15: The former walk-on was named a first-team All-American as a junior and the following spring became the first Spartan offensive lineman to be picked in the first round since Tony Mandarich in 1989. Conklin started 38 of 39 career games (35 at left tackle and three at right tackle) and was part of Michigan State’s record-breaking 2014 offense before reaching the College Football Playoff in 2015.
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Jack Conklin, 2013-15: The former walk-on was named a first-team All-American as a junior and the following spring became the first Spartan offensive lineman to be picked in the first round since Tony Mandarich in 1989. Conklin started 38 of 39 career games (35 at left tackle and three at right tackle) and was part of Michigan State’s record-breaking 2014 offense before reaching the College Football Playoff in 2015. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Jack Allen, 2012-15: A two-time first-team All-American as a center, Allen started 48 career games – 42 at center and five at left guard – and even filled in at left tackle when injuries caught up with Michigan State in 2015. A two-time finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top center, Allen started four bowl games at center with Michigan State winning three – the 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015 Cotton Bowl.
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Jack Allen, 2012-15: A two-time first-team All-American as a center, Allen started 48 career games – 42 at center and five at left guard – and even filled in at left tackle when injuries caught up with Michigan State in 2015. A two-time finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top center, Allen started four bowl games at center with Michigan State winning three – the 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015 Cotton Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Joel Foreman, 2008-11: One of the most reliable players in MSU history, Foreman was a rock up front as the Spartans moved back to the upper levels of the Big Ten. Foreman started 49 games at left guard, tied for linebacker Eric Gordon with the most starts in school history, the most starts ever by an MSU offensive lineman. As a senior in 2011, Foreman earned second-team All-American honors from Yahoo and was named to the third team by Phil Steele.
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Joel Foreman, 2008-11: One of the most reliable players in MSU history, Foreman was a rock up front as the Spartans moved back to the upper levels of the Big Ten. Foreman started 49 games at left guard, tied for linebacker Eric Gordon with the most starts in school history, the most starts ever by an MSU offensive lineman. As a senior in 2011, Foreman earned second-team All-American honors from Yahoo and was named to the third team by Phil Steele. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Brian Allen, 2014-17: Allen played in 51 career games with 38 starts, including 17 at center, 16 at left guard and five at right guard. A team captain as a senior in 2017, Allen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the third straight season while starting all 13 games at center and leading Michigan State to 10 victories just a year after suffering through a 3-9 tumble in 2016.
    OFFENSIVE LINE – Brian Allen, 2014-17: Allen played in 51 career games with 38 starts, including 17 at center, 16 at left guard and five at right guard. A team captain as a senior in 2017, Allen earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for the third straight season while starting all 13 games at center and leading Michigan State to 10 victories just a year after suffering through a 3-9 tumble in 2016. Andy Clayton-King, AP
    Fullscreen
    WIDE RECEIVER – Plaxico Burress, 1998-99: Burress ranks among the program leaders in receptions (131) and receiving yards (2,155) while playing just two seasons for the Spartans. His final season in 1999 was what vaulted him to elite status as he caught 12 touchdown passes, on 66 receptions for 1,142 yards. Three times in his final season, the first-team All-Big Ten selection caught three touchdown passes in a game while piling up 255 receiving yards against Michigan and catching 13 passes in the Citrus Bowl win over Florida.
    WIDE RECEIVER – Plaxico Burress, 1998-99: Burress ranks among the program leaders in receptions (131) and receiving yards (2,155) while playing just two seasons for the Spartans. His final season in 1999 was what vaulted him to elite status as he caught 12 touchdown passes, on 66 receptions for 1,142 yards. Three times in his final season, the first-team All-Big Ten selection caught three touchdown passes in a game while piling up 255 receiving yards against Michigan and catching 13 passes in the Citrus Bowl win over Florida. Werner Slocum, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    WIDE RECEIVER – Charles Rogers, 2001-02: Rogers had two of the most dynamic seasons in program history. In 2001, the Saginaw native had 67 receptions for a program-record 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns, also a program best. The next season, Rogers earned consensus All-American honors by recording 68 catches for 1,351 yards and 13 scores, both of which are second-best in MSU history. His 27 career touchdown receptions remain the most of any Spartan receiver while he ranks third in receiving yards with 2,821.
    WIDE RECEIVER – Charles Rogers, 2001-02: Rogers had two of the most dynamic seasons in program history. In 2001, the Saginaw native had 67 receptions for a program-record 1,470 yards and 14 touchdowns, also a program best. The next season, Rogers earned consensus All-American honors by recording 68 catches for 1,351 yards and 13 scores, both of which are second-best in MSU history. His 27 career touchdown receptions remain the most of any Spartan receiver while he ranks third in receiving yards with 2,821. Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Shilique Calhoun, 2012-15: The energetic defensive end was named second-team All-American for three straight years, garnering the accolade as a sophomore, junior and senior. A leader on some of the best defenses in MSU history, the two-time captain ranks in the top five in program history with 44 tackles for loss and is second with 27 sacks. Calhoun is one of only eight Spartans in program history and first defensive lineman to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times.
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Shilique Calhoun, 2012-15: The energetic defensive end was named second-team All-American for three straight years, garnering the accolade as a sophomore, junior and senior. A leader on some of the best defenses in MSU history, the two-time captain ranks in the top five in program history with 44 tackles for loss and is second with 27 sacks. Calhoun is one of only eight Spartans in program history and first defensive lineman to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Kenny Willekes, 2016-19: A former walk-on, Willekes finished his career as Michigan State’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51 and ranked third with 26 sacks. He won the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on, and was named the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading the conference with 20.5 tackles for loss. Willekes earned second-team All-American honors twice.
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Kenny Willekes, 2016-19: A former walk-on, Willekes finished his career as Michigan State’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51 and ranked third with 26 sacks. He won the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on, and was named the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after leading the conference with 20.5 tackles for loss. Willekes earned second-team All-American honors twice. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Malik McDowell, 2014-16: One the most physically gifted defensive linemen to play at Michigan State, he quickly made a name for himself in 2014 by being named a freshman All-American. Primarily a tackle, McDowell finished his career with 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 36 career games before opting to head to the NFL Draft after his junior season, when he was named a second-team All-American.
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Malik McDowell, 2014-16: One the most physically gifted defensive linemen to play at Michigan State, he quickly made a name for himself in 2014 by being named a freshman All-American. Primarily a tackle, McDowell finished his career with 24.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 36 career games before opting to head to the NFL Draft after his junior season, when he was named a second-team All-American. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Jerel Worthy, 2009-11: Worthy started 40 games in his career, including 38 at defensive tackle. He finished with 107 tackles, including 27.5 for loss and 12 sacks (78 yards). As a junior in 2011, Worthy earned consensus first-team All-American honors, the first MSU first-team selection at defensive tackle since Ronald Curl in 1971. Worthy was also named first-team All-Big Ten and recorded a tackle for loss in nine of MSU's 14 games.
    DEFENSIVE LINE – Jerel Worthy, 2009-11: Worthy started 40 games in his career, including 38 at defensive tackle. He finished with 107 tackles, including 27.5 for loss and 12 sacks (78 yards). As a junior in 2011, Worthy earned consensus first-team All-American honors, the first MSU first-team selection at defensive tackle since Ronald Curl in 1971. Worthy was also named first-team All-Big Ten and recorded a tackle for loss in nine of MSU's 14 games. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    LINEBACKER – Greg Jones, 2007-10: Jones earned consensus All-American honors as both a junior and senior, becoming the first Spartan to accomplish that feat in back-to-back seasons since Bubba Smith and George Webster in 1965-66. As a junior in 2009, Jones led the Big Ten and ranked third in the nation with 154 tackles and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He also recorded 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. As a senior, Jones became the first Spartan to reach the 100-tackle milestone in three straight seasons since Percy Snow (1987-89). His 465 career tackles rank third in MSU history.
    LINEBACKER – Greg Jones, 2007-10: Jones earned consensus All-American honors as both a junior and senior, becoming the first Spartan to accomplish that feat in back-to-back seasons since Bubba Smith and George Webster in 1965-66. As a junior in 2009, Jones led the Big Ten and ranked third in the nation with 154 tackles and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He also recorded 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. As a senior, Jones became the first Spartan to reach the 100-tackle milestone in three straight seasons since Percy Snow (1987-89). His 465 career tackles rank third in MSU history. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    LINEBACKER – Julian Peterson, 1998-99: In just two seasons, the outside linebacker piled up 48 tackles for loss, a program record that stood until 2019, when Kenny Willekes finished with 51. Peterson was nearly unstoppable in his final season at Michigan State, recording 30 tackles for loss as well as 15 of his career 25 sacks. Peterson was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press that season and capped things off by being named MVP of the Citrus Bowl with five tackles for loss.
    LINEBACKER – Julian Peterson, 1998-99: In just two seasons, the outside linebacker piled up 48 tackles for loss, a program record that stood until 2019, when Kenny Willekes finished with 51. Peterson was nearly unstoppable in his final season at Michigan State, recording 30 tackles for loss as well as 15 of his career 25 sacks. Peterson was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press that season and capped things off by being named MVP of the Citrus Bowl with five tackles for loss. MSU Athletics
    Fullscreen
    LINEBACKER – Ike Reese, 1994-97: His freshman season came before 1995, but it was his consistency and outstanding senior year that landed Reese on the list. His 137 tackles in 1997 still ranks among the top 10 in program history and his 420 career stops are good for fourth overall. A third-team All-American in 1997, Reese’s legacy at Michigan State is likely hindered by the fact the Spartans never finished with more than seven wins in any of his seasons.
    LINEBACKER – Ike Reese, 1994-97: His freshman season came before 1995, but it was his consistency and outstanding senior year that landed Reese on the list. His 137 tackles in 1997 still ranks among the top 10 in program history and his 420 career stops are good for fourth overall. A third-team All-American in 1997, Reese’s legacy at Michigan State is likely hindered by the fact the Spartans never finished with more than seven wins in any of his seasons. Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    CORNERBACK – Darqueze Dennard, 2010-13: The Jim Thorpe Award winner as a senior in 2013, Dennard was also a consensus first-team All-American and the leader of Michigan State’s “No-fly Zone,” the nickname the defense gave itself as the Spartans rolled to the Big Ten title and a won in the Rose Bowl. The Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2013 as well as a Nagurski Trophy finalist, Dennard finished his career with 10 interceptions and 20 pass break-ups in 44 career games.
    CORNERBACK – Darqueze Dennard, 2010-13: The Jim Thorpe Award winner as a senior in 2013, Dennard was also a consensus first-team All-American and the leader of Michigan State’s “No-fly Zone,” the nickname the defense gave itself as the Spartans rolled to the Big Ten title and a won in the Rose Bowl. The Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2013 as well as a Nagurski Trophy finalist, Dennard finished his career with 10 interceptions and 20 pass break-ups in 44 career games. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    CORNERBACK – Trae Waynes, 2012-14: A Thorpe Award semifinalist as a junior in 2014, Waynes left a year early and became the highest drafted cornerback at MSU in the modern NFL Draft era, going No. 11 overall to Minnesota. He finished his career with six interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 36 career games. A second-team All-American in 2014, Waynes became MSU's third first-team All-Big Ten cornerback under Mark Dantonio, joining Dennard and Johnny Adams.
    CORNERBACK – Trae Waynes, 2012-14: A Thorpe Award semifinalist as a junior in 2014, Waynes left a year early and became the highest drafted cornerback at MSU in the modern NFL Draft era, going No. 11 overall to Minnesota. He finished his career with six interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 36 career games. A second-team All-American in 2014, Waynes became MSU's third first-team All-Big Ten cornerback under Mark Dantonio, joining Dennard and Johnny Adams. Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    SAFETY – Kurtis Drummond, 2011-14: As a senior in 2014, Drummond earned first-team All-American honors and was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year as he led the team in tackles (72), interceptions (four), pass break-ups (11) and passes defended (15) while also grabbing four interceptions. In 52 career games, Drummond had 233 tackles while intercepting 12 passes and recording 14 tackles for loss.
    SAFETY – Kurtis Drummond, 2011-14: As a senior in 2014, Drummond earned first-team All-American honors and was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year as he led the team in tackles (72), interceptions (four), pass break-ups (11) and passes defended (15) while also grabbing four interceptions. In 52 career games, Drummond had 233 tackles while intercepting 12 passes and recording 14 tackles for loss. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    SAFETY – Trenton Robinson, 2008-11: A captain and three-year starter, Robinson had 229 tackles, nine interceptions and 12 pass break-ups in 46 career games, including 32 starts at safety. Robinson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior on MSU’s Big Ten championship team, then earned first-team honors as a senior, finishing with 80 tackles, including six in the win over Georgia in the Outback Bowl, as well as 12 tackles against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.
    SAFETY – Trenton Robinson, 2008-11: A captain and three-year starter, Robinson had 229 tackles, nine interceptions and 12 pass break-ups in 46 career games, including 32 starts at safety. Robinson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior on MSU’s Big Ten championship team, then earned first-team honors as a senior, finishing with 80 tackles, including six in the win over Georgia in the Outback Bowl, as well as 12 tackles against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    KICKER – Brett Swenson, 2006-09: Swenson finished his career as Michigan State’s program leader in points (377) and field goals (71), and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2009, nailing 19 field goals. As a junior in 2008, Swenson booted 22 field goals, second-best in MSU history.
    KICKER – Brett Swenson, 2006-09: Swenson finished his career as Michigan State’s program leader in points (377) and field goals (71), and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2009, nailing 19 field goals. As a junior in 2008, Swenson booted 22 field goals, second-best in MSU history. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    PUNTER – Mike Sadler, 2011-14: One of the best ambassadors in the history of the program, Sadler not only excelled on the field but was the first four-time academic All-American in school history and was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy as a senior, the award given to the nation’s top scholar athlete. A four-year starter, Sadler finished his career ranked among MSU's all-time leaders in punts (second with 268), punting yards (second with 11,307) and punting average (sixth at 42.2). He earned first-team All-America honors from ESPN.com in 2013 and was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist.
    PUNTER – Mike Sadler, 2011-14: One of the best ambassadors in the history of the program, Sadler not only excelled on the field but was the first four-time academic All-American in school history and was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy as a senior, the award given to the nation’s top scholar athlete. A four-year starter, Sadler finished his career ranked among MSU's all-time leaders in punts (second with 268), punting yards (second with 11,307) and punting average (sixth at 42.2). He earned first-team All-America honors from ESPN.com in 2013 and was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    RETURN SPECIALIST – DeAndra Cobb, 2003-04: A first-team All-American as a junior in 2003, Cobb led the Big Ten and ranked No. 11 in the NCAA in kickoff returns with an average of 27.2 yards, while his 763 kickoff return yards are the fourth-most in MSU history. He returned three kicks for touchdowns that season and capped his two seasons with 1,632 return yards and four touchdowns.
    RETURN SPECIALIST – DeAndra Cobb, 2003-04: A first-team All-American as a junior in 2003, Cobb led the Big Ten and ranked No. 11 in the NCAA in kickoff returns with an average of 27.2 yards, while his 763 kickoff return yards are the fourth-most in MSU history. He returned three kicks for touchdowns that season and capped his two seasons with 1,632 return yards and four touchdowns. Frank H. Conlon, The Star-Ledger
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      In addition to the Wolverines and Spartans, two Michigan natives were honored: Penn State receiver Allen Robinson (Orchard Lake St. Mary’s) and Iowa cornerback Desmond King (Detroit East English Village). Robinson, who starred for the Nittany Lions from 2011-13, was the Big Ten’s receiver of the year in 2012 and 2013 and a consensus All-American in 2013. King, who played for the Hawkeyes from 2013-16, was a two-time All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2015.

      Ohio State led all Big Ten schools with seven first-team selections, and former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer was tabbed coach of the decade.

      Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson (2009-12), Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (2013-17), Michigan State defensive lineman Shilique Calhoun (2012-15) and former Spartans coach Mark Dantonio were all named to the second team.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE