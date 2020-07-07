Michigan hasn’t made the College Football Playoff in its six years of existence. If oddsmakers are correct, that streak will be extended to seven.

In updated odds by the Westgate Las Vegas, the Wolverines’ chances to make the four-year playoff are 12-1. Thirteen teams have better odds, including co-favorites Clemson and Ohio State at 1-3.

Zach Charbonnet (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Alabama is next at 6-5, followed by Georgia (2-1), Florida (3-1), Oklahoma (7-2), and five teams at 7-1 – Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Texas. LSU and Auburn are next at 10-1.

Michigan State, which made the playoff after the 2015 season, has 500-1 odds.

Michigan opens its season Sept. 5 at Washington while Michigan State hosts Northwestern on the same day.

Here are playoff odds for the 14 Big Ten teams:

Ohio State, 1-3

Penn State, 7-1

Michigan, 12-1

Wisconsin, 12-1

Minnesota, 25-1

Nebraska, 25-1

Iowa, 75-1

Indiana, 125-1

Purdue, 125-1

Northwestern, 250-1

Michigan State, 500-1

Maryland, 500-1

Illinois, 1,250-1

Rutgers, 2,500-1