If there is college football played this fall, the Big Ten will be playing only conference games.

The Big Ten announced Thursday it will be playing conference-only competition in the fall sports, which include men's and women's cross country, filed hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball in an effort to eliminate some long-distance travel and help ensure that Big Ten teams are being tested for the coronavirus universally.

The Big Ten reportedly is scrapping its nonconference football schedule. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the Big Ten said in a statement.

The Big Ten said details would be "released at a later date." A source confirmed to The News on Thursday afternoon the plan is to play 10 conference games with play culminating around Thanksgiving in late November.

On Wednesday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media and discussed how he’s hoping there will be games this fall.

“The scenario that they’re playing (this fall) is the one that you’re hoping and praying for,” Harbaugh said. “These youngsters have put in a lot of training, really their whole lives for these moments. Is that possible? Would we support (different scenarios)? Yes. I think our athletic director, administration, Big Ten commissioner, coaches, I’ve had those conversations and continue to have those conversations, exactly what the schedule will be, what’s the first game, when we’re going to kick off, all those things. Hopefully there’s an announcement made in the coming weeks, this month.”

The nonconference opponents that will come off Michigan’s schedule are at Washington, and home games against Ball State and Arkansas State. For Michigan State it’s at BYU and home against Toledo and Miami (Fla.)

On Wednesday, the Ivy League announced it was canceling all fall sports, leaving open the possibility that football could be played later in the year.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau