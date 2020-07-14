The Detroit News' top 25 returning Big Ten football players in 2020

Go through the gallery above to view The Detroit News' top returning Big Ten players for the 2020 college football season. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the entire sports calendar, and the fate of the 2020 college football season remains uncertain.

But when — or if — a season is played, there are plenty of names to look forward to watching in the Big Ten.

The conference had 48 players taken in April’s NFL Draft — trailing only the Southeastern Conference’s total of 63 — with five going in the first round and 17 over the first three rounds. Michigan and Ohio State led the way with 10 selections each, while Iowa, Minnesota and Penn State each had five picks.

Despite the exodus of talent heading to the pro ranks, the Big Ten will still have a bundle of top players back in the fold, highlighted by All-Americans like Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

On top of that, several others have been pegged among the best draft prospects at their respective positions, including Michigan’s Kwity Paye at defensive end, Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan at quarterback, Ohio State’s Chris Olave at receiver, Ohio State’s Shaun Wade at cornerback and Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth at tight end.

With that said, here’s a look at our top 25 returning players (in alphabetical order) in the Big Ten this season.

