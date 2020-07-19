The Detroit News' top 25 returning Big Ten football players in 2020
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the top 25 Big Ten players returning for the 2020 season, including Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24). Players are listed alphabetically.
Go through the gallery as James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the top 25 Big Ten players returning for the 2020 season, including Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24). Players are listed alphabetically. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: Bateman teamed up with Tyler Johnson to form one of the nation’s top receiving tandems last season. He earned All-Big Ten and All-America honors after catching 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns, with the latter two statistics setting a sophomore program record. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder excels down the field, in traffic and after the catch, as evidenced by his 20.3 yards per reception. With Johnson moving on to the NFL, Bateman will be the go-to option in Minnesota’s passing attack.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: Bateman teamed up with Tyler Johnson to form one of the nation’s top receiving tandems last season. He earned All-Big Ten and All-America honors after catching 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns, with the latter two statistics setting a sophomore program record. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder excels down the field, in traffic and after the catch, as evidenced by his 20.3 yards per reception. With Johnson moving on to the NFL, Bateman will be the go-to option in Minnesota’s passing attack. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
David Bell, WR, Purdue: The Big Ten's freshman of the year wasted little time making an impact with the Boilermakers a year ago, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown reception for his first collegiate catch. By the end of the season, Bell recorded eight total touchdowns, tallied 1,035 receiving yards and finished with 86 catches, which tied for the most in the conference. He'll look to build off a stellar first year where he posted six 100-yard receiving games and averaged a league-best 7.2 receptions per contest.
David Bell, WR, Purdue: The Big Ten's freshman of the year wasted little time making an impact with the Boilermakers a year ago, hauling in a 49-yard touchdown reception for his first collegiate catch. By the end of the season, Bell recorded eight total touchdowns, tallied 1,035 receiving yards and finished with 86 catches, which tied for the most in the conference. He'll look to build off a stellar first year where he posted six 100-yard receiving games and averaged a league-best 7.2 receptions per contest. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Journey Brown, RB, Penn State: Brown got off to a slow start in 2019 before ending the season on a tear. Over the final five contests, he ran for 593 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by his 202-yard, two-score performance against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Even though the closing stretch accounted for a large chunk of his season totals, Brown is explosive (eight rushes of 30-plus yards) and averaged a whopping 6.89 yards per carry, the fifth-best mark ever by a Nittany Lion.
Journey Brown, RB, Penn State: Brown got off to a slow start in 2019 before ending the season on a tear. Over the final five contests, he ran for 593 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by his 202-yard, two-score performance against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Even though the closing stretch accounted for a large chunk of his season totals, Brown is explosive (eight rushes of 30-plus yards) and averaged a whopping 6.89 yards per carry, the fifth-best mark ever by a Nittany Lion. Roger Steinman, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin: Burrell thrives in coverage and his playmaking skills are among the best at his position. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated a coverage grade that ranks among the 10 best in all of college football, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, Burrell was targeted 25 times in coverage and allowed only 10 receptions while tallying six pass breakups and three interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks will likely try to avoid throwing in his direction in 2020.
Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin: Burrell thrives in coverage and his playmaking skills are among the best at his position. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated a coverage grade that ranks among the 10 best in all of college football, according to Pro Football Focus. Last year, Burrell was targeted 25 times in coverage and allowed only 10 receptions while tallying six pass breakups and three interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks will likely try to avoid throwing in his direction in 2020. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Elijah Collins, RB, Michigan State: There weren’t many bright spots for the Spartans on offense last season, but Collins was one of them. The University of Detroit Jesuit product emerged as a workhorse back and carried the rock 222 times for 988 yards, a rushing total that ranked fourth in the Big Ten. After falling 12 yards short of becoming Michigan State's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford in 2014, Collins appears poised to shoulder the load again.
Elijah Collins, RB, Michigan State: There weren’t many bright spots for the Spartans on offense last season, but Collins was one of them. The University of Detroit Jesuit product emerged as a workhorse back and carried the rock 222 times for 988 yards, a rushing total that ranked fourth in the Big Ten. After falling 12 yards short of becoming Michigan State's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford in 2014, Collins appears poised to shoulder the load again. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State: Davis moved into a full-time starting role at right guard in 2019 and established himself as one of the top interior linemen in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit on 459 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a quarterback hurry in five of 14 games. He also graded out as one of the top five run-blockers at his position, per PFF. The consensus All-American will headline what should be one of the nation's best offensive lines.
Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State: Davis moved into a full-time starting role at right guard in 2019 and established himself as one of the top interior linemen in the country. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit on 459 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a quarterback hurry in five of 14 games. He also graded out as one of the top five run-blockers at his position, per PFF. The consensus All-American will headline what should be one of the nation's best offensive lines. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Keith Duncan, K, Iowa: Duncan set a program and Big Ten single-season record with 29 field goals in 2019, a mark that was tops in the nation and ranks sixth all-time in the NCAA. On top of that, he connected on 85.3% of his field-goal attempts, had 14 makes come from at least 40 yards, and trailed only Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in points scored per game by conference players. He's quite the weapon for a team to have at its disposal.
Keith Duncan, K, Iowa: Duncan set a program and Big Ten single-season record with 29 field goals in 2019, a mark that was tops in the nation and ranks sixth all-time in the NCAA. On top of that, he connected on 85.3% of his field-goal attempts, had 14 makes come from at least 40 yards, and trailed only Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in points scored per game by conference players. He's quite the weapon for a team to have at its disposal. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: Fields, a Georgia transfer, starred in his first season with the Buckeyes, completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards, rushing for 484 more and recording 51 total touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season, and his 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio was tops in the country. After finishing third in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, Fields is among the favorites to win it this year.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: Fields, a Georgia transfer, starred in his first season with the Buckeyes, completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,273 yards, rushing for 484 more and recording 51 total touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in the same season, and his 41-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio was tops in the country. After finishing third in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting, Fields is among the favorites to win it this year. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern: The fifth-year senior has earned All-Big Ten honors throughout his stay in Evanston and, at one point, was viewed as a potential first-round pick. But after posting two straight 100-tackle seasons, his numbers regressed and he "only" recorded 89 tackles with two forced fumbles in 2019. Despite the down year — by his standards — Fisher is a premier inside linebacker who will once again anchor the middle of Northwestern's defense.
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern: The fifth-year senior has earned All-Big Ten honors throughout his stay in Evanston and, at one point, was viewed as a potential first-round pick. But after posting two straight 100-tackle seasons, his numbers regressed and he "only" recorded 89 tackles with two forced fumbles in 2019. Despite the down year — by his standards — Fisher is a premier inside linebacker who will once again anchor the middle of Northwestern's defense. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State: The 6-foot-5, 259-pounder has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski and for good reason. He’s mobile. He’s a mound of muscle. And he can score. In just two seasons, Freiermuth has already tied the program record for touchdowns scored by a tight end with 15 and has cracked the top 10 on the Nittany Lions' all-time list for touchdown receptions. He's rated the top tight end prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State: The 6-foot-5, 259-pounder has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski and for good reason. He’s mobile. He’s a mound of muscle. And he can score. In just two seasons, Freiermuth has already tied the program record for touchdowns scored by a tight end with 15 and has cracked the top 10 on the Nittany Lions' all-time list for touchdown receptions. He's rated the top tight end prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: The former Dearborn Divine Child standout broke out last year as a sophomore and showed a knack for getting into the backfield. He tallied 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles to go along with 46 pressures and 28 run stops. Hutchinson is the Big Ten's highest-graded returning edge defender, per Pro Football Focus, and is expected to be one of Michigan's main defensive contributors.
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: The former Dearborn Divine Child standout broke out last year as a sophomore and showed a knack for getting into the backfield. He tallied 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles to go along with 46 pressures and 28 run stops. Hutchinson is the Big Ten's highest-graded returning edge defender, per Pro Football Focus, and is expected to be one of Michigan's main defensive contributors. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa: The Detroit Renaissance alum has been an impact player for the Hawkeyes since earning the starting left tackle job in 2017, and he likely would’ve left early for the NFL if he hadn’t suffered a knee injury in the season opener last year. Despite missing three games and never playing above 70% when he returned to action — an admission he made to reporters after the season — he still earned All-Big Ten honors. If Jackson can stay healthy, it’s not difficult to believe he could become Iowa's next All-American lineman.
Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa: The Detroit Renaissance alum has been an impact player for the Hawkeyes since earning the starting left tackle job in 2017, and he likely would’ve left early for the NFL if he hadn’t suffered a knee injury in the season opener last year. Despite missing three games and never playing above 70% when he returned to action — an admission he made to reporters after the season — he still earned All-Big Ten honors. If Jackson can stay healthy, it’s not difficult to believe he could become Iowa's next All-American lineman. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: There aren't many players who are as electric and versatile as Moore. In 2018, he led all of college football with 37 broken tackles on 114 catches, per Pro Football Focus, and set a program record with 2,215 all-purpose yards as a dynamic pass-catcher, ball carrier and kick returner. Despite being undersized (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) and coming off an injury-ruined season, he's still one of the top offensive threats in the country.
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: There aren't many players who are as electric and versatile as Moore. In 2018, he led all of college football with 37 broken tackles on 114 catches, per Pro Football Focus, and set a program record with 2,215 all-purpose yards as a dynamic pass-catcher, ball carrier and kick returner. Despite being undersized (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) and coming off an injury-ruined season, he's still one of the top offensive threats in the country. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota: In his first full season as a starter last year, Morgan completed 66% of his passes for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns, all single-season program records. On top of that, he earned the eighth-best passing grade and produced the second-highest pressured passing grade — trailing only No. 1 pick Joe Burrow — in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well for Morgan and the Golden Gophers moving forward.
Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota: In his first full season as a starter last year, Morgan completed 66% of his passes for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns, all single-season program records. On top of that, he earned the eighth-best passing grade and produced the second-highest pressured passing grade — trailing only No. 1 pick Joe Burrow — in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. That bodes well for Morgan and the Golden Gophers moving forward. Matthew Putney, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Defenders had trouble keeping up with the speedy Olave, who led the Buckeyes with 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions a year ago. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated at least two steps of separation on 57% of his targets thrown 10-plus yards down the field, which was the highest rate among all receivers. With fellow pass-catchers K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack all gone, Olave is primed to put up even bigger numbers.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: Defenders had trouble keeping up with the speedy Olave, who led the Buckeyes with 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions a year ago. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated at least two steps of separation on 57% of his targets thrown 10-plus yards down the field, which was the highest rate among all receivers. With fellow pass-catchers K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack all gone, Olave is primed to put up even bigger numbers. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: Parsons made an immediate impact as a freshman, but he took his play to another level as a sophomore when he recorded 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He was the highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus in 2019 and is one of only five Power Five linebackers who had at least 75 tackles and less than 10 missed tackles. Simply put, the consensus All-American is a difference-maker and can do it all at his position.
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: Parsons made an immediate impact as a freshman, but he took his play to another level as a sophomore when he recorded 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He was the highest-graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus in 2019 and is one of only five Power Five linebackers who had at least 75 tackles and less than 10 missed tackles. Simply put, the consensus All-American is a difference-maker and can do it all at his position. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: Paye debated leaving early for the NFL before deciding to return to Ann Arbor for his senior year. That was good news for the Wolverines — and bad news for whoever must face him. He was a stalwart up front as a junior, recording 50 tackles with a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and opponents will be hard-pressed to limit his disruptive ways on the edge.
Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: Paye debated leaving early for the NFL before deciding to return to Ann Arbor for his senior year. That was good news for the Wolverines — and bad news for whoever must face him. He was a stalwart up front as a junior, recording 50 tackles with a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and opponents will be hard-pressed to limit his disruptive ways on the edge. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana: Philyor is one of three 1,000-yard receivers returning to the Big Ten this season. He caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, becoming just the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Philyor already owns the program mark with five double-figure catch games and ranks 15th in career receptions (126) and 20th in career receiving yards (1,572). With a strong senior season, he could end his career as one of the program’s most productive wideouts.
Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana: Philyor is one of three 1,000-yard receivers returning to the Big Ten this season. He caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns, becoming just the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Philyor already owns the program mark with five double-figure catch games and ranks 15th in career receptions (126) and 20th in career receiving yards (1,572). With a strong senior season, he could end his career as one of the program’s most productive wideouts. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin: In his first season as a starter, Sanborn racked up 80 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups. His real value, though, was against the pass. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 37.4 passer rating on balls thrown his way and recorded 23 pressures on 83 pass rushes. With fellow linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr no longer around, more responsibility will be placed on Sanborn's shoulders.
Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin: In his first season as a starter, Sanborn racked up 80 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and three pass breakups. His real value, though, was against the pass. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 37.4 passer rating on balls thrown his way and recorded 23 pressures on 83 pass rushes. With fellow linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr no longer around, more responsibility will be placed on Sanborn's shoulders. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana: Scott has been a steady force for the Hoosiers, notching at least 1,000 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Last year, he ranked in the top 10 in the conference in rushing yards per game (fourth; 76.8), rushing scores (fifth; 10) and all-purpose yards per game (10th; 96) despite missing the final two games due to injury. There’s a good chance Scott will finish even higher in those categories in 2020.
Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana: Scott has been a steady force for the Hoosiers, notching at least 1,000 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Last year, he ranked in the top 10 in the conference in rushing yards per game (fourth; 76.8), rushing scores (fifth; 10) and all-purpose yards per game (10th; 96) despite missing the final two games due to injury. There’s a good chance Scott will finish even higher in those categories in 2020. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State: The Spartans' defense has been stingy year in and year out. If that trend is going to continue, Simmons is going to play a major role in making it happen. The Ann Arbor native tallied a team-best 90 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble last season, and will be relied upon even more in his final year with several key pieces no longer in the fold.
Antjuan Simmons, LB, Michigan State: The Spartans' defense has been stingy year in and year out. If that trend is going to continue, Simmons is going to play a major role in making it happen. The Ann Arbor native tallied a team-best 90 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble last season, and will be relied upon even more in his final year with several key pieces no longer in the fold. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder isn’t exactly a household name, but he’s arguably one of the top tackles in college football. In 2019, Slater shifted from right tackle to left tackle and excelled, particularly in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only five quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit in 355 pass-blocking snaps last year.
Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder isn’t exactly a household name, but he’s arguably one of the top tackles in college football. In 2019, Slater shifted from right tackle to left tackle and excelled, particularly in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only five quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit in 355 pass-blocking snaps last year. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan: After his first two years were spent contributing primarily on special teams, Thomas stepped up, earned a starting role on defense and delivered last season. He had 38 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. More impressively, he shined in the team's press-man scheme and allowed a 53.3 passer rating in coverage in that alignment, per Pro Football Focus. He'll highlight a promising secondary that also features Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins.
Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan: After his first two years were spent contributing primarily on special teams, Thomas stepped up, earned a starting role on defense and delivered last season. He had 38 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. More impressively, he shined in the team's press-man scheme and allowed a 53.3 passer rating in coverage in that alignment, per Pro Football Focus. He'll highlight a promising secondary that also features Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin: Van Lanen didn't have the same type of success in 2019 as he did in 2018, when he graded out as the top-ranked offensive tackle. He had his blemishes in pass protection (allowed six hurries, five sacks and four quarterback hits), but he still effectively paved the way for Wisconsin's backs. While the Badgers hope he can get back to his 2018 form, his strength as a run-blocker will still be a key ingredient in their winning formula.
Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin: Van Lanen didn't have the same type of success in 2019 as he did in 2018, when he graded out as the top-ranked offensive tackle. He had his blemishes in pass protection (allowed six hurries, five sacks and four quarterback hits), but he still effectively paved the way for Wisconsin's backs. While the Badgers hope he can get back to his 2018 form, his strength as a run-blocker will still be a key ingredient in their winning formula. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State: The Buckeyes have churned out first-round draft picks at defensive back in recent years and Wade appears to be next in line. He played primarily in the slot alongside cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette — two first-rounders — and was productive, collecting 57 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions over the past two seasons. With Okudah and Arnette in the NFL, Wade will move to the outside and become the face of Ohio State's new-look secondary.
Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State: The Buckeyes have churned out first-round draft picks at defensive back in recent years and Wade appears to be next in line. He played primarily in the slot alongside cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette — two first-rounders — and was productive, collecting 57 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions over the past two seasons. With Okudah and Arnette in the NFL, Wade will move to the outside and become the face of Ohio State's new-look secondary. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Businesses in college towns like Ann Arbor and East Lansing bank on home football weekends for the huge influx of fans who spend money on hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, and even game-day parking at local residences or schools.

    In a “normal” season with seven or eight home games, the economic impact has been found to be enormous. A study by East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group (AEG) in 2007 of Big Ten football games in the state of Michigan found there were roughly 1.37 million in attendance at Michigan and Michigan State games and the direct economic impact was $88.7 million on the state’s economy.

    AEG produced another more recent study on Michigan football’s impact on Washtenaw County based on the 2013 season and determined $12 million per home game is injected into the local economy.

    “That’s our seven biggest days of the year, right there, football Saturday,” said Keith Mckendry, owner of Ann Arbor’s popular Mr. Spots restaurant on State Street.

    Mckendry said during a football weekend his restaurant is busy Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If there’s a noon game, he and his staff arrive at 5 a.m. to begin prepping for their catering as well as in-restaurant orders. They will open at 9 a.m. and close by 2 a.m.

    “Those are the money days that you rely on,” Mckendry said. “We take money away from football season and put it away for a rainy day, which would be summertime. Our attitude, as always, is we work in the summer to get ready for the fall. We look forward to the fall, and now this wrench is in the spokes with COVID. I don’t know what to expect, I truly don’t.”

    Businesses around the country slowed or shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for college towns, many of the businesses took a huge hit when students left campus to go home for online coursework in mid-March.

    Mckendry doesn’t know what to expect this fall because no one truly does. Michigan and Michigan State are in limbo awaiting a return to in-person classes, but that obviously will look vastly different than it did pre-COVID. At both schools, students will return home for Thanksgiving break and not return to campus until 2021 – MSU on Jan. 11 and Michigan on Jan. 19.

    Marquee game lost

    And then there’s football season. The Big Ten recently announced its member schools will play a conference-only schedule, expected to be 10 games. Michigan loses its season-opener at Washington and nonconference home games against Ball State and Arkansas. Michigan State, with new head coach Mel Tucker, will no longer play at BYU and drops home games against Toledo and Miami (Fla.)

    The Big Ten has not announced the new schedules, but schools are beginning to share information about what attendance could look like this fall. Michigan, which recently announced a projected $26.1 athletic department deficit for the 2021 fiscal year, said last week it will not sell tickets to the general public and individual game tickets will be made available to season-ticket holders and students. Illinois will be at 20 percent capacity this fall, the school announced last week.

    But Michigan and Michigan State have indicated no guarantees there will be fans, and officials from both schools have said it is quite possible if there is a season, the games will be played in empty stadiums.

    All of the scenarios – no football season, a limited schedule with limited fans, or a limited schedule with no fans – will have a significant impact on the local economies that count on home football weekend consumer traffic.

    Julie Pingston, President and CEO of Great Lansing Convention and Visitor Bureau, has seen the Lansing area lose several major events this spring and summer that would have attracted visitors and dollars to the area. She had been upbeat about the upcoming football season before the pandemic because of the nonconference game against Miami, and Michigan and Ohio State visiting East Lansing during Big Ten play.

    “We had three marquee games that we were thinking would do very well for the community in terms of people staying over,” Pingston said. “Those three would have definitely sold out all the hotels and really been an impact for our restaurants and everything related to that.

    “It’s definitely tens of millions of dollars in loss for the community if the season doesn’t go at all, and if it does go, it’s obviously going to be different. I think it would still create somewhat of a buzz, a social-distance buzz I guess. There would still be some activities surrounding it on a game day. But it’s a significant loss for the community.”

    More: The Detroit News picks Michigan State’s best football players for the past 25 years

    With Tucker now taking over the MSU football program, Pingston said there has been a sense of excitement in the Lansing area.

    “We’re hopeful and really looking forward to this season with the new coach and also with that great schedule for home that we had, where last year the home schedule was not as favorable for that community impact,” Pingston said.

    Victor Matheson is professor of economics and accounting at the College of Holy Cross and has done two studies about the economic impact of college athletics and the local economy.

    He believes the $26.1 million deficit Michigan’s athletic department is projecting could be substantially higher when the numbers are evaluated in a year.

    Regarding the financial impact of college athletics on college towns, Matheson, in his studies, has found the numbers that visitor bureaus share are probably slightly inflated. In addition to the $12 million estimated for Michigan games, Ohio State reportedly has a $15 million impact, Wisconsin $16 million, Nebraska $12 million and Iowa $16 million.

    “When we ran all those numbers, we got actually fairly small economic impacts from hosting college football games, in the tune of several million dollars of economic activity per home game,” Matheson said. “That actually seems to be pretty small considering when you drive into Ann Arbor how crazy it looks during a football weekend.

    “But there’s a reason for that in sports economics. It’s what’s called ‘the crowding out effect.’ When there is a football game in Ann Arbor, everything shuts down except for the football game. Even though you have a lot of economic activity associated with the game, it crowds out other activity that normally happens.

    "I grew up in Boulder, and when the University of Colorado football is playing, you don’t go to the shopping mall that day, you don’t go downtown, you don’t go out to eat unless you’re going to the football game. Even though it’s a big event, it’s stopping other sorts of activity that would be occurring anyway. Therefore, the net economic impact from all the studies are pretty small and therefore, most economists like me for years have been saying that sports look pretty good, but the actual net impact isn’t necessarily that large.”

    But Matheson said the impact of an altered schedule and few if any fans will be felt by individual shops and restaurants.

    “Just because it’s not large (loss) for the city of Ann Arbor as a whole, doesn’t mean it’s not huge for individual businesses in Ann Arbor,” he said. “The sports bar that’s across the street from the stadium counts on those six or seven home games a year because that’s a massive day for them. It’s obviously a great day for hotels. It’s a great day for that church that’s got a big parking lot four blocks from the stadium.”

    Future problems? 

    Those studies, though, were not done during a pandemic. A local college economy that could rely on residents still shopping and going to restaurants when there are no home football games, loses that for the most part because of COVID-19.

    “In an age of COVID-19, there is nothing else we’re spending our money on, and there are not other visitors coming into Ann Arbor instead," Matheson said. "So when the economic activity of Michigan football disappears, it’s not getting magically replaced by all the other businesses that were normally crowded. The people who aren’t at the restaurant because of the Wolverines game, it’s not like the other residents are going to be saying, ‘Oh, now that the restaurant isn’t as crowded, we’ll go down,’ because we’re not doing any of those things. The sort of things that make it look like sports has a pretty modest impact, a bunch of that has disappeared.”

    These are the immediate issues regarding the impact of a limited or no fall football season, but what about beyond? What if football is played this fall with no fans and those who used to flock to East Lansing and Ann Arbor find that watching at home is a better and safer alternative going forward?

    More: The Detroit News picks Michigan’s best football players for the past 25 years

    “There’s some real long-term issues here,” Matheson said. “Sports are a drug, right? They try to get us addicted. If you get rid of the addiction, do the fans come back?  Another question is, how long does this persist and whether we will lose our taste for being in large crowds just in general."

    At Mr. Spots, Mckendry has removed three tables for social distancing purposes and there is seating for 12 in the restaurant. He said 85 percent of the orders these days are to go.

    “We’re thankful through this whole pandemic we were still able to be open and have carry out and delivery,” he said. “We’ve done enough business to keep the doors open, pay payroll and pay food costs.”

    Mckendry said students returning to campus will help restaurant sales, and if Michigan Stadium is allowed to have about 25,000 fans, those watching at home will be ordering food delivery.

    “That should go through the roof with more deliveries because people are tailgating and watching on TV,” he said. “It’s not going to be as crazy as a game day, but our business should be decent enough. On the other side of the coin, without 107,000 people in the stadium, we probably won’t have to staff our restaurant with employees like we would a game day. It’s not to be as crazy as a normal game day, but as long as the kids are on campus, we’ll be busy.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE