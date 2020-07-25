The Rutgers football team announced six additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. Since returning to campus on June 15 the program has had 10 total positive tests.

The school said that they’ve paused all in-person team activities and quarantined the entire football program and will work with medical experts to determine the next steps.

Rutgers had not been publicizing its testing results prior to Saturday, an ESPN report said.

On Friday, Michigan State’s football program entered a 14-day quarantine and isolation after a second staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The move came two days after the school paused workouts when surveillance testing revealed the first positive test for a staff member.