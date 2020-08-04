Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Post-NBA Draft Deadline Edition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2020-21 college basketball season following the NBA Draft deadline, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2020-21 college basketball season following the NBA Draft deadline, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Iowa: Bringing back the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year was huge for the Hawkeyes as center Luka Garza announced he would return to Iowa City for his senior season. His presence bolsters an Iowa team that can put the ball in the bucket as the Hawkeyes led the Big Ten in scoring last season at 77.7 points a game. A healthy Jordan Bohannon adds a spark while big things are expected from Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick. The question at Iowa, however, is always defense. The Hawkeyes simply aren’t a good defensive team, ranking 257th in the nation last season by allowing 72.3 points a game. It might be the reason Iowa fails to meet preseason expectations.
1. Iowa: Bringing back the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year was huge for the Hawkeyes as center Luka Garza announced he would return to Iowa City for his senior season. His presence bolsters an Iowa team that can put the ball in the bucket as the Hawkeyes led the Big Ten in scoring last season at 77.7 points a game. A healthy Jordan Bohannon adds a spark while big things are expected from Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick. The question at Iowa, however, is always defense. The Hawkeyes simply aren’t a good defensive team, ranking 257th in the nation last season by allowing 72.3 points a game. It might be the reason Iowa fails to meet preseason expectations. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin: The Badgers closed last season on a remarkable run, winning eight in a row and nine of 10. The good news is nearly everyone is back making Wisconsin an incredibly experienced team. While there is likely no superstar, the Badgers rarely beat themselves and that won’t change this season. It’s hard to imagine they shoot the ball as well as they did down the stretch last season, but with a defense among the best in the nation, they’ll be in every game they play.
2. Wisconsin: The Badgers closed last season on a remarkable run, winning eight in a row and nine of 10. The good news is nearly everyone is back making Wisconsin an incredibly experienced team. While there is likely no superstar, the Badgers rarely beat themselves and that won’t change this season. It’s hard to imagine they shoot the ball as well as they did down the stretch last season, but with a defense among the best in the nation, they’ll be in every game they play. AJ Mast, AP
Fullscreen
3. Illinois: If there’s a team that will get more preseason buzz than Iowa, it would have to be the Fighting Illini. Getting both center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu back after each put his name in the NBA Draft is a huge coup for Brad Underwood’s team. Dosunmu will be a legitimate candidate for player of the year and Cockburn is just scratching the surface. There’s experienced depth with the likes of guard Trent Frazier and big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili back as well as a solid recruiting class. If the Illini can handle the hype, it could turn into an unforgettable season.
3. Illinois: If there’s a team that will get more preseason buzz than Iowa, it would have to be the Fighting Illini. Getting both center Kofi Cockburn and guard Ayo Dosunmu back after each put his name in the NBA Draft is a huge coup for Brad Underwood’s team. Dosunmu will be a legitimate candidate for player of the year and Cockburn is just scratching the surface. There’s experienced depth with the likes of guard Trent Frazier and big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili back as well as a solid recruiting class. If the Illini can handle the hype, it could turn into an unforgettable season. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State: It’s tough enough replacing guard Cassius Winston, who left MSU as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists. But add to that the early departure of center Xavier Tillman and things just got a lot tougher for Tom Izzo and his staff. However, while winning a fourth straight conference title got harder when Tillman opted to stay in the draft, it’s not like the Spartans are lacking in talent. Aaron Henry opted to pull out of the draft and could be primed for a huge junior season while guard Rocket Watts is on the cusp of becoming an all-conference player. Getting Joshua Langford back could be huge and Joey Hauser will get back on the floor after sitting out as a transfer last season. If Malik Hall continues to grow and Gabe Brown starts to take off, the Spartans will likely be battling all season for another title.
4. Michigan State: It’s tough enough replacing guard Cassius Winston, who left MSU as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in assists. But add to that the early departure of center Xavier Tillman and things just got a lot tougher for Tom Izzo and his staff. However, while winning a fourth straight conference title got harder when Tillman opted to stay in the draft, it’s not like the Spartans are lacking in talent. Aaron Henry opted to pull out of the draft and could be primed for a huge junior season while guard Rocket Watts is on the cusp of becoming an all-conference player. Getting Joshua Langford back could be huge and Joey Hauser will get back on the floor after sitting out as a transfer last season. If Malik Hall continues to grow and Gabe Brown starts to take off, the Spartans will likely be battling all season for another title. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Rutgers: The shutdown of the postseason was a cruel twist for the Scarlet Knights, who were set to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in almost 30 years. Entering this season, the expectation will be to not only get back into the NCAA Tournament but to contend for a Big Ten title. The Scarlet Knights bring back five of their top six scorers, led by Ron Harper Jr. (12.1 points) and Geo Baker (10.9) and bring in top-50 recruit Cliff Omoruyi. After going 18-1 at home last season, they’ll need to figure out a way to pick up some wins away from the RAC.
5. Rutgers: The shutdown of the postseason was a cruel twist for the Scarlet Knights, who were set to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in almost 30 years. Entering this season, the expectation will be to not only get back into the NCAA Tournament but to contend for a Big Ten title. The Scarlet Knights bring back five of their top six scorers, led by Ron Harper Jr. (12.1 points) and Geo Baker (10.9) and bring in top-50 recruit Cliff Omoruyi. After going 18-1 at home last season, they’ll need to figure out a way to pick up some wins away from the RAC. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
6. Ohio State: There are holes to fill for the Buckeyes as they must replace Kaleb Wesson and his brother, Andre, along with overcoming the transfers of Luther Muhammad and D.J. Carton. However, there’s still plenty to like on a roster that includes guards Duane Washington Jr. and C.J. Walker as well as big men Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell. Add in transfers Seth Towns, Justice Sueing and Abel Porter and the Buckeyes will look to replicate the quick start they had last season when they opened 11-1 with victories over Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky.
6. Ohio State: There are holes to fill for the Buckeyes as they must replace Kaleb Wesson and his brother, Andre, along with overcoming the transfers of Luther Muhammad and D.J. Carton. However, there’s still plenty to like on a roster that includes guards Duane Washington Jr. and C.J. Walker as well as big men Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell. Add in transfers Seth Towns, Justice Sueing and Abel Porter and the Buckeyes will look to replicate the quick start they had last season when they opened 11-1 with victories over Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Michigan: Like Michigan State, the Wolverines must replace their do-everything point guard — Zavier Simpson — and valuable center — Jon Teske. That’s no small task, but things started looking brighter when both Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers opted to return to Ann Arbor. Both could be in line for All-Big Ten seasons and if Brandon Johns Jr. continues to progress, it’s a good core for the Wolverines along with veteran guard Eli Brooks. A solid recruiting class comes to town, as do transfers Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown, though Brown will need to get a waiver to play this season.
7. Michigan: Like Michigan State, the Wolverines must replace their do-everything point guard — Zavier Simpson — and valuable center — Jon Teske. That’s no small task, but things started looking brighter when both Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers opted to return to Ann Arbor. Both could be in line for All-Big Ten seasons and if Brandon Johns Jr. continues to progress, it’s a good core for the Wolverines along with veteran guard Eli Brooks. A solid recruiting class comes to town, as do transfers Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown, though Brown will need to get a waiver to play this season. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Indiana: The Hoosiers were on the bubble last season, looking to end an NCAA Tournament drought that dates back to 2016. They’ll be in position to burst that bubble this season as center Trayce Jackson-Davis opted to return for his sophomore season after scoring 13.5 points a game as a freshman while guards Aljami Durham and Rob Phinisee have been solid. The Hoosiers also bring in freshman guard Khristian Lander, a top-30 recruit who will look to make an immediate impact.
8. Indiana: The Hoosiers were on the bubble last season, looking to end an NCAA Tournament drought that dates back to 2016. They’ll be in position to burst that bubble this season as center Trayce Jackson-Davis opted to return for his sophomore season after scoring 13.5 points a game as a freshman while guards Aljami Durham and Rob Phinisee have been solid. The Hoosiers also bring in freshman guard Khristian Lander, a top-30 recruit who will look to make an immediate impact. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
9. Purdue: There’s plenty changing for the Boilermakers as center Matt Haarms and wing Nojel Eastern both left the program this offseason after the team failed to reach the .500 mark in Big Ten play. They’ll be relying heavily this season on center Trevion Williams, who emerged last season as a scoring threat in the low post and could play himself into All-Big Ten contention this season. Continued progress from guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic will be critical for the Boilermakers.
9. Purdue: There’s plenty changing for the Boilermakers as center Matt Haarms and wing Nojel Eastern both left the program this offseason after the team failed to reach the .500 mark in Big Ten play. They’ll be relying heavily this season on center Trevion Williams, who emerged last season as a scoring threat in the low post and could play himself into All-Big Ten contention this season. Continued progress from guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic will be critical for the Boilermakers. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
10. Maryland: The Terrapins were primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run last season after sharing the conference title, but the shutdown ended that potentially big year for coach Mark Turgeon. Now, the Terps are faced with trying to fill the void left by point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and center Jalen Smith heading to the NBA. There are some solid pieces still on the roster, but it could be a tough transition replacing two of the most effective players in the Big Ten.
10. Maryland: The Terrapins were primed for a deep NCAA Tournament run last season after sharing the conference title, but the shutdown ended that potentially big year for coach Mark Turgeon. Now, the Terps are faced with trying to fill the void left by point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and center Jalen Smith heading to the NBA. There are some solid pieces still on the roster, but it could be a tough transition replacing two of the most effective players in the Big Ten. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
11. Penn State: Another team that put itself in position to end an NCAA Tournament drought only to have the postseason wiped out. The Nittany Lions were there despite a 1-5 finish to the regular season. Getting back to that point after the departure of Lamar Stevens will be tough, especially considering the Nittany Lions return just one double-digit scorer — Myreon Jones. Continued progress from the likes of Myles Dread, Jamari Wheeler, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy will be critical for Penn State.
11. Penn State: Another team that put itself in position to end an NCAA Tournament drought only to have the postseason wiped out. The Nittany Lions were there despite a 1-5 finish to the regular season. Getting back to that point after the departure of Lamar Stevens will be tough, especially considering the Nittany Lions return just one double-digit scorer — Myreon Jones. Continued progress from the likes of Myles Dread, Jamari Wheeler, Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy will be critical for Penn State. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota: The Golden Gophers lost one of the best big men in the Big Ten when Daniel Oturu left for the NBA, and considering he was the bulk of the offense last season, that doesn’t bode well for Richard Pitino’s crew. Point guard Marcus Carr and sharpshooter Gabe Kalscheur are back but the Gophers will be relying heavily on a group of transfers that are all waiting on transfer waivers from the NCAA. If they come through, the Gophers could quickly move up the rankings.
12. Minnesota: The Golden Gophers lost one of the best big men in the Big Ten when Daniel Oturu left for the NBA, and considering he was the bulk of the offense last season, that doesn’t bode well for Richard Pitino’s crew. Point guard Marcus Carr and sharpshooter Gabe Kalscheur are back but the Gophers will be relying heavily on a group of transfers that are all waiting on transfer waivers from the NCAA. If they come through, the Gophers could quickly move up the rankings. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
13. Northwestern: The Wildcats have plenty returning from last season, the only problem is that team managed to win just three conference games. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Chris Collins’ group does much better than that this season, even with the emergence last season of guard Boo Buie as a scoring threat and the solid play of Miller Kopp. It’s shaping up to be another long season in Evantson.
13. Northwestern: The Wildcats have plenty returning from last season, the only problem is that team managed to win just three conference games. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Chris Collins’ group does much better than that this season, even with the emergence last season of guard Boo Buie as a scoring threat and the solid play of Miller Kopp. It’s shaping up to be another long season in Evantson. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
14. Nebraska: Fred Hoiberg has hit the transfer market hard once again to try and turn things around for a team that won just two Big Ten games last season and saw two of its top scorers — guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke — transfer out of the program. Shamiel Stevenson, Dalano Banto and Derrick Walker, all transfers who sat out last season, are joined by a pair of junior college transfers — Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen — in an effort to pull the Cornhuskers out of the cellar.
14. Nebraska: Fred Hoiberg has hit the transfer market hard once again to try and turn things around for a team that won just two Big Ten games last season and saw two of its top scorers — guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke — transfer out of the program. Shamiel Stevenson, Dalano Banto and Derrick Walker, all transfers who sat out last season, are joined by a pair of junior college transfers — Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen — in an effort to pull the Cornhuskers out of the cellar. John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Go through the gallery above to view The Detroit News Power Rankings: Post NBA-Draft Deadline Edition for the 2020-21 college basketball season. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

    It was a busy stretch last week for players from the Big Ten who were contemplating a jump to the NBA Draft.

    Stay or go. It had been on the mind of many over the summer, including a handful of players from both Michigan and Michigan State. That deadline came and went on Monday and now we have a better idea of what the conference rosters will look like when the season is scheduled to begin some three months from now.

    What better time to take a stab at some preseason rankings?

    Expectations will be through the roof at places like Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois while three-time defending conference champion Michigan State enters a new era after the departure of two of its most important players. Michigan enters the second year of the Juwan Howard era while Rutgers and Ohio State will almost certainly be in the championship hunt.

    Now is the time for Archie Miller to start making things happen at Indiana while Patrick Chambers hopes to build on what would have been an NCAA Tournament berth last year at Penn State. Purdue and Maryland must overcome their share of losses while Minnesota, Northwestern and Nebraska could be facing long seasons.

    There’s no telling if teams will be playing in November or if more of a conference-only model will be followed after the first of the year. Either way, this is how we are slotting the Big Ten’s teams before the first ball is tipped.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE