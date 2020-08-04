Big Ten football breakout candidates for 2020
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State’s Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for a look at breakout candidates for the 2020 Big Ten football season, including Michigan State’s Julian Barnett (pictured here), compiled by Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Illinois – Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR: After transferring from Southern Cal following his sophomore season, Imatorbhebhe provided an immediate spark for the Illini offense, catching 33 passes for 634 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Michigan State fans remember his four receptions for a career-high 178 yards, including a career-long 83-yard touchdown in a stunning comeback win for Illinois.
Illinois – Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR: After transferring from Southern Cal following his sophomore season, Imatorbhebhe provided an immediate spark for the Illini offense, catching 33 passes for 634 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Michigan State fans remember his four receptions for a career-high 178 yards, including a career-long 83-yard touchdown in a stunning comeback win for Illinois. Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana – Michael Penix, QB: He appeared in only six games last season as a redshirt freshman because of injuries, but when he was healthy, he gave a glimpse of what is to come. Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns while compiling a 157.56 pass-efficiency rating. He also ran for 118 yards on 22 attempts while adding a pair of touchdown runs for a Hoosiers team ready to move up in the standings.
Indiana – Michael Penix, QB: He appeared in only six games last season as a redshirt freshman because of injuries, but when he was healthy, he gave a glimpse of what is to come. Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns while compiling a 157.56 pass-efficiency rating. He also ran for 118 yards on 22 attempts while adding a pair of touchdown runs for a Hoosiers team ready to move up in the standings. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa – Tyler Goodson, RB: Goodson overcame some inconsistency early on as a true freshman but closed the season as the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Hawkeyes. He gained 638 yards on the ground in 2019 while scoring five touchdowns, and he proved to be effective in the passing game, as well, catching 24 passes for 166 yards. He scored a touchdown in each of the final four games last season, building plenty of momentum heading into his sophomore season.
Iowa – Tyler Goodson, RB: Goodson overcame some inconsistency early on as a true freshman but closed the season as the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Hawkeyes. He gained 638 yards on the ground in 2019 while scoring five touchdowns, and he proved to be effective in the passing game, as well, catching 24 passes for 166 yards. He scored a touchdown in each of the final four games last season, building plenty of momentum heading into his sophomore season. David Banks, AP
Fullscreen
Maryland – Nick Cross, S: After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season as a true freshman, Cross will be counted on to be a big part of the rebuild for the Terrapins. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Cross had 45 tackles in 2019 and led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups.
Maryland – Nick Cross, S: After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season as a true freshman, Cross will be counted on to be a big part of the rebuild for the Terrapins. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Cross had 45 tackles in 2019 and led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan – Dax Hill, S: The rising sophomore was a five-star recruit coming out of Oklahoma, who has great speed and instincts. Named the team’s defensive rookie of the year last fall, Hill played in every game and made three starts, including the final two games against Ohio State and Alabama in the bowl. He finished the year with 36 tackles, including three for loss. Hill had an interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Michigan – Dax Hill, S: The rising sophomore was a five-star recruit coming out of Oklahoma, who has great speed and instincts. Named the team’s defensive rookie of the year last fall, Hill played in every game and made three starts, including the final two games against Ohio State and Alabama in the bowl. He finished the year with 36 tackles, including three for loss. Hill had an interception, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State – Julian Barnett, CB: After playing wide receiver last season as a true freshman, the Belleville native is flipping back to defense after coming to Michigan State as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Barnett is highly skilled and could be the next great MSU corner while still possessing the ability to take some snaps on offense, making him a critical piece to the Spartans’ game plan.
Michigan State – Julian Barnett, CB: After playing wide receiver last season as a true freshman, the Belleville native is flipping back to defense after coming to Michigan State as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the 2019 class. Barnett is highly skilled and could be the next great MSU corner while still possessing the ability to take some snaps on offense, making him a critical piece to the Spartans’ game plan. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota – Mohamed Ibrahim, RB: After rushing for more than 1,100 yards as a freshman, Ibrahim saw his production drop last season as Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks returned healthy. That duo is gone, though, and Ibrahim should revert back to the level he was two seasons ago as P.J. Fleck continues to build momentum in Minneapolis.
Minnesota – Mohamed Ibrahim, RB: After rushing for more than 1,100 yards as a freshman, Ibrahim saw his production drop last season as Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks returned healthy. That duo is gone, though, and Ibrahim should revert back to the level he was two seasons ago as P.J. Fleck continues to build momentum in Minneapolis. Chris O'Meara, AP
Fullscreen
Nebraska – Dedrick Mills, RB: The former junior college transfer had a solid first season in Lincoln, running for 745 yards on 143 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. He was particularly strong late in the season, highlighted by a 17-carry, 188-yard outing against Wisconsin when he also scored a touchdown. It was the sort of production the Huskers will need in 2020 to get into contention in the West.
Nebraska – Dedrick Mills, RB: The former junior college transfer had a solid first season in Lincoln, running for 745 yards on 143 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. He was particularly strong late in the season, highlighted by a 17-carry, 188-yard outing against Wisconsin when he also scored a touchdown. It was the sort of production the Huskers will need in 2020 to get into contention in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Northwestern – Drake Anderson, RB: With injuries slowing Isaiah Bowser last season, Anderson took advantage as a redshirt freshman, leading the Wildcats with 634 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. Northwestern’s offense is counting on a bounce-back from a miserable 2019 and Anderson could be a big part of the rebound.
Northwestern – Drake Anderson, RB: With injuries slowing Isaiah Bowser last season, Anderson took advantage as a redshirt freshman, leading the Wildcats with 634 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns. Northwestern’s offense is counting on a bounce-back from a miserable 2019 and Anderson could be a big part of the rebound. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State – Zach Harrison, DE: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2019, Harrison quickly proved to be a difference maker as a freshman. He played in all 14 games and had five tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Over the final five games, Harrison had 13 tackles and is primed to take over for All-American Chase Young.
Ohio State – Zach Harrison, DE: One of the top recruits in the nation in 2019, Harrison quickly proved to be a difference maker as a freshman. He played in all 14 games and had five tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Over the final five games, Harrison had 13 tackles and is primed to take over for All-American Chase Young. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Penn State – Journey Brown, RB: Entering his redshirt junior season, Brown is in position to be the next great Nittany Lions running back. He had a solid sophomore season, starting 10 games while running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, it was his play in the Cotton Bowl that turned heads as Brown ran for a PSU bowl-record 202 yards against Memphis and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Penn State – Journey Brown, RB: Entering his redshirt junior season, Brown is in position to be the next great Nittany Lions running back. He had a solid sophomore season, starting 10 games while running for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, it was his play in the Cotton Bowl that turned heads as Brown ran for a PSU bowl-record 202 yards against Memphis and scored a pair of touchdowns. Roger Steinman, AP
Fullscreen
Purdue – David Bell, WR: The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American, Bell had what might already be declared a breakout in 2019 as he caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. Whether those numbers are matched or exceeded in 2020 remains to be seen as the Boilermakers welcome back Rondale Moore, providing a chance for one heck of a 1-2 punch in the passing game.
Purdue – David Bell, WR: The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American, Bell had what might already be declared a breakout in 2019 as he caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. Whether those numbers are matched or exceeded in 2020 remains to be seen as the Boilermakers welcome back Rondale Moore, providing a chance for one heck of a 1-2 punch in the passing game. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Rutgers – Isaih Pacheco, RB: One of the few bright spots last season for the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco finished his sophomore season with 729 rushing yards on 169 carries and seven touchdowns. Four of his touchdowns came in a win over Massachusetts, making him one of 18 players nationally to rush for four touchdowns in a game during the regular season.
Rutgers – Isaih Pacheco, RB: One of the few bright spots last season for the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco finished his sophomore season with 729 rushing yards on 169 carries and seven touchdowns. Four of his touchdowns came in a win over Massachusetts, making him one of 18 players nationally to rush for four touchdowns in a game during the regular season. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
Wisconsin – Nakia Watson, RB: With Heisman finalist Jonathan Taylor off to the NFL, the opportunity is there for the next great Badgers running back to take over. Watson got his share of work as a redshirt freshman, running for 331 yards on 74 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The job won’t be handed to him, but behind a typically good offensive line, Watson will have a good shot to emerge.
Wisconsin – Nakia Watson, RB: With Heisman finalist Jonathan Taylor off to the NFL, the opportunity is there for the next great Badgers running back to take over. Watson got his share of work as a redshirt freshman, running for 331 yards on 74 carries with a pair of touchdowns. The job won’t be handed to him, but behind a typically good offensive line, Watson will have a good shot to emerge. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Minneapolis -- Minnesota star receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the 2020 college football season and will prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

    Bateman, the reigning Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a projected first-round draft pick, called it “the hardest decision” of his life. He joins a growing list of college players deciding not to play — if there is a season this fall — including Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner.

    As a sophomore, Bateman helped lead the resurgence of Gophers football in 2019. He had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns during Minnesota’s 11-2 season, which was capped with a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. He said he wanted to bring a Big Ten championship to Minnesota, but the situation has changed.

    “Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty on the health and safety with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bateman said in a video. “I have set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond. Because of this I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season. I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota will forever be a place I was lucky enough to call home. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, I love you all.”

    Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Bateman told the team about his decision on Tuesday morning.

    “Rashod played a pivotal role in helping mold the University of Minnesota into an elite Big Ten program,” Fleck wrote in a message on Twitter. “He was a joy to coach and has developed into an NFL caliber of player. We could not be more proud of Rashod’s historic and All-American career at Minnesota.

    “My job as a college football coach is to teach, educate and help our players live out our dreams,” Fleck continued. “We will certainly miss him. Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family. I love Rashod and will always be there for him.”

    Bateman, a four-star recruit from Tift County, Ga., showed gratitude throughout his nearly two-minute video.

    “Minnesota you have my heart forever,” Bateman said. “Moving from a small town to the big city I was very nervous and you all have accepted and embraced me with open arms and have helped me find myself.”

    Bateman played all 26 games in his two-year Gopher career, catching a pass in every game, and he finished with 111 catches for 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns.

    Gophers receivers coach Matt Simon bid farewell to Bateman on Twitter: “Hard for anyone to fully comprehend the impact you have had on our program, university and state, both on and off the field. You have made MN a better place. personally I am grateful to have been around daily to watch you grow and learn. I love you like family, forever.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE